Zentalis Pharmaceuticals : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 15, 2023, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") entered into an underwriting agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC and SVB Securities LLC, as representatives of the several underwriters named therein (collectively, the "Underwriters"), in connection with the offering, issuance and sale by the Company of 11,032,656 shares of the Company's common stock, $0.001 par value per share (the "Common Stock"), at an offering price of $22.66 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions, pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-255769). A prospectus supplement relating to the offer and sale of the shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on June 20, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company estimates the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $235.5 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund ongoing and planned clinical trials, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The Underwriting Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and agreements by the Company, customary conditions to closing, indemnification obligations of the Company and the Underwriters, including for liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, other obligations of the parties and termination provisions.

The foregoing description of the Underwriting Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Underwriting Agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.

Latham & Watkins LLP, counsel to the Company, has issued an opinion regarding the validity of the shares of common stock to be offered and sold in the offering. A copy of the opinion is filed as Exhibit 5.1 to this Current Report.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description 1.1 Underwriting Agreement, dated June 15, 2023, by and among the Company and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC and SVB Securities LLC, as representatives of the several underwriters named therein. 5.1 Opinion of Latham & Watkins LLP 23.1 Consent of Latham & Watkins LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1) 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the inline XBRL document)









SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Date: June 15, 2023 By: /s/ Melissa Epperly Melissa Epperly Chief Financial Officer





