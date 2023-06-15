Advanced search
    ZNTL   US98943L1070

ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ZNTL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-15 pm EDT
27.75 USD   +12.67%
04:26pZentalis Pharmaceuticals : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K
06:53aZentalis Pharmaceuticals Prices Stock Offering at $22.66 a Share
06:28aZentalis Pharmaceuticals : Regains Worldwide Development and Commercialization Rights to Azenosertib, ZN-d5 and ZN-c5 As a Result of Termination of Greater China Collaboration and License Agreements - Form 8-K
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K

06/15/2023 | 04:26pm EDT
zntl-20230615

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
--------------
FORM 8-K
--------------
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): June 15, 2023
--------------
ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
--------------
Delaware 001-39263 82-3607803
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation or organization)
(Commission
File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
1359 Broadway, Suite 801
New York, New York10018
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
(212) 433-3791
(Registrant's telephone number, include area code)
N/A
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
--------------
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share ZNTL The Nasdaq Global Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐


Item 8.01 Other Events.
On June 15, 2023, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") entered into an underwriting agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC and SVB Securities LLC, as representatives of the several underwriters named therein (collectively, the "Underwriters"), in connection with the offering, issuance and sale by the Company of 11,032,656 shares of the Company's common stock, $0.001 par value per share (the "Common Stock"), at an offering price of $22.66 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions, pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-255769). A prospectus supplement relating to the offer and sale of the shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on June 20, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.
The Company estimates the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $235.5 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund ongoing and planned clinical trials, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
The Underwriting Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and agreements by the Company, customary conditions to closing, indemnification obligations of the Company and the Underwriters, including for liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, other obligations of the parties and termination provisions.
The foregoing description of the Underwriting Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Underwriting Agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.
Latham & Watkins LLP, counsel to the Company, has issued an opinion regarding the validity of the shares of common stock to be offered and sold in the offering. A copy of the opinion is filed as Exhibit 5.1 to this Current Report.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
Exhibit
No.
Description
1.1
Underwriting Agreement, dated June 15, 2023, by and among the Company and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC and SVB Securities LLC, as representatives of the several underwriters named therein.
5.1
Opinion of Latham & Watkins LLP
23.1 Consent of Latham & Watkins LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1)
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the inline XBRL document)


SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Date: June 15, 2023 By: /s/ Melissa Epperly
Melissa Epperly
Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 20:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
