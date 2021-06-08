Log in
ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ZNTL)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)

06/08/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers.

On June 4, 2021, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the 'Company') held its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the 'Annual Meeting'). At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders approved an amendment and restatement of the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2020 Employee Stock Purchase Plan (the 'Restated Plan'). The Restated Plan was effective on March 15, 2021, subject to stockholder approval at the Annual Meeting.

The Restated Plan amends and restates the Company's 2020 Employee Stock Purchase Plan (the 'Existing Plan') and reflects the following material changes to the Existing Plan:

Increase in the Share Reserve. The Restated Plan provides that the maximum number of shares authorized for issuance under the Restated Plan is 2,000,000 shares.

Elimination of Evergreen Provision. The Restated Plan eliminates an evergreen provision that provided for an annual increase in the number of shares available for issuance under the Existing Plan on January 1 of each year during the ten-year term of the Existing Plan.

The terms and conditions of the Restated Plan are described in the section entitled 'Proposal 3 - Approval of the Amendment and Restatement of the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2020 Employee Stock Purchase Plan' in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'Commission') on April 23, 2021. The foregoing description of the Restated Plan does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the Restated Plan, which was filed as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's registration statement on Form S-8, filed with the Commission on March 19, 2021, and is incorporated herein by reference.

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 4, 2021, the Company held the Annual Meeting. A total of 33,048,637 shares of common stock were present online or represented by proxy at the meeting, representing approximately 79.99% of the Company's outstanding common stock as of the April 9, 2021 record date. The following are the voting results for the proposals considered and voted upon at the meeting, all of which were described in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Commission on April 23, 2021.

- Election of two Class I Directors to serve until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified.
NOMINEE Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD Broker Non-Votes
Kimberly Blackwell, M.D. 27,958,774 2,718,767 2,371,096
Enoch Kariuki, Pharm.D. 30,666,578 10,963 2,371,096

- Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021.
Votes FOR Votes AGAINST Votes ABSTAINED Broker Non-Votes
33,047,291 1,339 7 0

- Approval of the amendment and restatement of the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2020 Employee Stock Purchase Plan.

Votes FOR Votes AGAINST Votes ABSTAINED Broker Non-Votes
30,661,588 15,283 670 2,371,096

Based on the foregoing votes, Kimberley Blackwell, M.D. and Enoch Kariuki, Pharm.D. were elected as Class I Directors, and Items 2 and 3 were approved.




Disclaimer

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 21:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
