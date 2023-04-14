Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Zentek Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZEN   CA98942X1024

ZENTEK LTD.

(ZEN)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:58:27 2023-04-14 pm EDT
2.120 CAD   -0.47%
04/14Zentek : Announces Grant of Stock Options
PU
04/05Zentek Ltd. Files Patent Applications for ZenGUARD™ in 47 Countries
CI
04/05Zentek Files Patent Applications for ZenGUARD in 47 Countries
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zentek : Announces Grant of Stock Options

04/14/2023 | 08:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Guelph, ON

Zentek Ltd. ("Zentek" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ZTEK; TSX-V: ZEN), a graphene technology development and commercialization company, announces the granting of 600,000 options to directors, officers and employees of the company exercisable at a price of $2.12 per common share for a period of three to five years from the date of the grant. The options will vest one-third on the date of grant, one-third after six months of the date of grant and one-third after 12 months of the date of grant for directors and C-Suite members. All other options will vest one-third on the date of grant, one-third after 1 year of the date of grant and one-third after 2 years of the date of grant. These option grants are a component of the annual compensation review process.

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is a graphene technology company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of graphene-based novel products to give our commercial partners a competitive advantage by making their products better, safer, and greener.

Zentek's patented ZenGUARD™ coating is shown to have 99% antimicrobial activity and to significantly increase the bacterial and viral filtration efficiency of both surgical masks and HVAC systems. Zentek's ZenGUARD™ production facility is located in Guelph, Ontario. Our second technology platform is ZenARMOR™, which is patent-pending and focused on corrosion protection applications.

For further information:

Mitch Swergold

Tel: (917) 930-8723

Email: mswergold@zentek.com

To find out more about Zentek, please visit our website at www.Zentek.com. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on Zentek's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although Zentek believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Zentek disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Zentek Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2023 00:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ZENTEK LTD.
04/14Zentek : Announces Grant of Stock Options
PU
04/05Zentek Ltd. Files Patent Applications for ZenGUARD™ in 47 Countries
CI
04/05Zentek Files Patent Applications for ZenGUARD in 47 Countries
MT
04/05Zentek Files Patent Applications for ZenGUARD in Multiple New Jurisdictions
MT
04/05Zentek Brief: Filing Patent Applications for ZenGUARD in Multiple New Juris..
MT
03/30Zentek : Engages Arka BRENStech Pvt Ltd to DevelopOpportunities in India - Form 6-K
PU
03/30Zentek Engaging Arka BRENStech Pvt Ltd to Develop Opportunities in India
MT
03/30Zentek Brief: Engaging Arka BRENStech Pvt Ltd to Develop Opportunities in I..
MT
03/30Zentek : Engages Arka BRENStech Pvt Ltd to Develop Opportunities in India
PU
03/28Zentek : Investor Presentation Spring 2023 FINAL
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZENTEK LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3,50 M 2,62 M 2,62 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 211 M 158 M 158 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 60,3x
Capi. / Sales 2024 15,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart ZENTEK LTD.
Duration : Period :
Zentek Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,12
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Gregory Fenton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter C. Wood President
Wendy Ford Chief Financial Officer
Francis Dubé Executive Chairman
Colin van der Kuur Vice President-Science & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZENTEK LTD.5.45%159
MODERNA, INC.-10.63%61 913
LONZA GROUP AG28.32%48 675
SEAGEN INC.60.49%38 592
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-1.04%37 655
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-12.76%25 736
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer