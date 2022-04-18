Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Zentek Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZEN   CA98942X1024

ZENTEK LTD.

(ZEN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/14 03:59:19 pm EDT
3.400 CAD   -0.58%
08:04aZENTEK : Engages The Benchmark Company to Explore and Advise on Strategic Options for Albany Deposit
PU
04/12ZENTEK : Signs Supply Agreement with EkoMed Global Inc. to Manufacture ZenGUARD-enhanced PPE
PU
04/12ZENTEK : Announces Start of Phase Two Testing of ZenGUARD™ - Coated Filters Under ISC Testing Stream Contract - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zentek : Engages The Benchmark Company to Explore and Advise on Strategic Options for Albany Deposit

04/18/2022 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Guelph, ON

Zentek Ltd. ("Zentek" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ZTEK; TSX-V: ZEN), a Canadian intellectual property development and commercialization company, announces it has engaged The Benchmark Company, LLC ("Benchmark") to act as strategic financial advisor with respect to potential transactions relating to its Albany Graphite Deposit in Northern Ontario.


"As the potential for a robust graphene market grows along with the strong demand for North American sourced battery grade graphite, we have been approached by a number of entities regarding our wholly owned Albany Deposit and have engaged Benchmark to review strategic alternatives," said Greg Fenton, CEO of Zentek. "We'll rely on the expertise of Benchmark to provide strategic advice and explore options relating to this valuable deposit."

Benchmark is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales, trading & investment banking firm. Its goal is to provide significant value by leveraging the resources that exist across its broad platform. This approach has enabled Benchmark to offer guidance and transaction execution to a broad range of clients over a variety of market conditions.

While evaluating commercial opportunities for the raw materials that could be produced from the strategic deposit, Zentek continues its immediate focus of developing next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection, and treatment. The Company owns 100% of the Albany Graphite Deposit and will continue to consult closely with the community of Constance Lake First Nation with respect to the Albany Graphite Project.

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection, and treatment. Zentek is currently focused on commercializing ZenGUARD™, a patent-pending coating shown to have 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar compounds as products against infectious diseases. The Company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global exclusive commercializing partner for a newly developed aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.


For further information:

Matt Blazei
Tel: (212) 655-0924
Email: mattb@coreir.com

To find out more about Zentek Ltd., please visit our website at www.Zentek.com. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on ZEN's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although Zentek believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Zentek disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Zentek Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 12:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZENTEK LTD.
08:04aZENTEK : Engages The Benchmark Company to Explore and Advise on Strategic Options for Alba..
PU
04/12ZENTEK : Signs Supply Agreement with EkoMed Global Inc. to Manufacture ZenGUARD-enhanced P..
PU
04/12ZENTEK : Announces Start of Phase Two Testing of ZenGUARD™ - Coated Filters Under IS..
PU
04/12Zentek Ltd. Signs Supply Agreement with Ekomed Global Inc. to Manufacture Zenguard-Enha..
CI
04/11ZENTEK : Announces Start of Phase Two Testing of ZenGUARD(TM) - Coated Filters Under ISC T..
PU
04/11ZENTEK : Announces Start of Phase Two Testing of ZenGUARD™ - Coated Filters Under IS..
PU
04/11Zentek Ltd. Announces Start of Phase Two Testing of Zenguardtm -Coated Filters
CI
03/30ZENTEK : Announces Partnership with FTI Consulting to Support U.S. Expansion Strategy
PU
03/28ZENTEK : Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for Fire-Retardant Additive
PU
03/28Zentek Ltd. Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for Fire-Retardant Additive
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,87 M -3,07 M -3,07 M
Net cash 2021 2,69 M 2,13 M 2,13 M
P/E ratio 2021 -57,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 337 M 267 M 267 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart ZENTEK LTD.
Duration : Period :
Zentek Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory Fenton Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Peter C. Wood President
Brian Gerald Bosse Chief Financial Officer & Director
Francis Dubé Executive Chairman
Colin van der Kuur Vice President-Science & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZENTEK LTD.-31.73%267
MODERNA, INC.-34.84%66 696
LONZA GROUP AG-13.92%51 594
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-15.47%45 529
SEAGEN INC.-3.16%27 521
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-1.32%20 201