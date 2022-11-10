Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Zentek Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZEN   CA98942X1024

ZENTEK LTD.

(ZEN)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:07 2022-11-10 am EST
2.080 CAD   -3.26%
10:59aZentek : Files Amended and Restated Audited FinancialStatements - Form 6-K
PU
11/07Zentek Brief: Filed Amended and Restated Audited Financial Statements at Request of Staff at the Ontario Securities Commission In Connection With a Continuous Disclosure Review
MT
10/31Zentek Provides Update on Battery Technology Development
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zentek : Files Amended and Restated Audited FinancialStatements - Form 6-K

11/10/2022 | 10:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zentek Files Amended and Restated Audited Financial
Statements

Guelph, ON - November 4, 2022, Zentek Ltd. ("Zentek" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ZTEK; TSX-V: ZEN), announces that it has filed amended and restated audited financial statements (the "Amended and Restated Financials") for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, which amend and restate the previously filed audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 (the "Financial Statements"). Part 3.2 of Companion Policy 51-102CP Continuous Disclosure Obligations states that when an issuer changes its auditors during the periods presented in the annual financial statements and the new auditor has not audited the comparative period, the auditor's report would normally refer to the predecessor auditor's report unless that predecessor auditor's report on the comparative period is reissued with the financial statements. As the new auditor's report did not refer to the predecessor auditor's report, the Amended and Restated Financials therefore include the predecessor auditor's report, covering the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

The revisions to the Amended and Restated Financials have been made at the request of Staff at the Ontario Securities Commission in connection with a continuous disclosure review.

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an IP development and commercialization company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel products using graphene and nanomaterials for use in the healthcare industry and beyond.

Zentek's proprietary ZenGUARD™ coating is patent-pending and shown to have 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, for use in PPE and potentially HVAC systems and other industries. Zentek's ZenGUARD™ production facility is located in Guelph, Ontario.

For further information:

Ryan Shacklock
Tel: (306) 270-9610
Email: rshacklock@zentek.com

To find out more about Zentek Ltd., please visit our website at www.Zentek.com. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on ZEN's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although Zentek believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Zentek disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Zentek Ltd. published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 15:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZENTEK LTD.
10:59aZentek : Files Amended and Restated Audited FinancialStatements - Form 6-K
PU
11/07Zentek Brief: Filed Amended and Restated Audited Financial Statements at Re..
MT
10/31Zentek Provides Update on Battery Technology Development
AQ
10/28Zentek Says Starts Battery Technology Development Research Project; Gains in US Pre-mar..
MT
10/28Zentek Brief: Providing Update on Battery Technology Development
MT
10/28Zentek Ltd. Provides Update on Battery Technology Development
CI
10/20Zentek to Present ZenGUARD Technology at the Global Summit on Regulatory Science in Sin..
AQ
10/19Zentek : Differences in NASDAQ and Corporate Governance Guidelines
PU
10/06Zentek Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting
AQ
09/28Zentek's ZenGUARD Patent Application Allowed by the Canadian Patent Office
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZENTEK LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3,50 M 2,60 M 2,60 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 214 M 159 M 159 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 61,0x
Capi. / Sales 2024 15,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart ZENTEK LTD.
Duration : Period :
Zentek Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,15
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Gregory Fenton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter C. Wood President
Wendy Ford Chief Financial Officer
Francis Dubé Executive Chairman
Colin van der Kuur Vice President-Science & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZENTEK LTD.-56.83%159
MODERNA, INC.-35.74%62 702
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-27.59%37 949
LONZA GROUP AG-35.24%37 252
SEAGEN INC.-10.76%25 614
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.72%24 352