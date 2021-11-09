Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Zentek Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZEN   CA98942X1024

ZENTEK LTD.

(ZEN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zentek Provides Update on Rapid Detection Technology

11/09/2021 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Guelph, ON

Zentek Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ZEN and OTC:ZENYF), a Canadian IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, is pleased to provide an update on its leading-edge rapid detection platform:

  • ZEN has contracted NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc. - a world leader in aptamer development and applications - which has validated the McMaster results against spike proteins and is currently optimizing and simplifying the technology in preparation for regulatory submission and commercial production. NeoVentures and ZEN are also working to develop a model to further improve detection limits and sensitivity
  • ZEN has contracted axiVEND - specialists in the development and production of biosensors - to optimize the automated process of producing sensors on which customized aptamers will be deposited
  • Through consultation with potential partners and in tandem with McMaster, developed an improved aptamer with a higher binding affinity for the COVID-19 Delta variant.
  • Reduced the three-buffer methodology developed by the McMaster team to a two-buffer approach to simplify the user experience which would more easily support widespread adoption
  • Optimized the production time of the aptamer-based sensor from 18 hours to 30 minutes with more consistent results
  • Formalizing a research collaboration with McMaster to develop and produce new aptamers for high-priority, communicable pathogens on a recurring basis
  • In active discussions with partners for key aspects of the supply chain and detection platform, including consumables, hardware, software and data management

"In collaboration with our partners, including Dr. Li and his entire McMaster team, we have made tremendous progress advancing our aptamer-based rapid detection platform toward commercialization. A key aspect of the technology is its adaptability through the production of new aptamers to detect different pathogens leveraging the existing platform - and the process of building out this aptamer and disease-detection library is well underway with our colleagues at McMaster.

We believe our combination of accuracy, speed, ease of use, scalability and affordability is unique in the market, and we will continue working diligently with our partners to optimize the technology and commercialize it as efficiently and effectively as possible," commented Greg Fenton, Zentek CEO.

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is a nanotechnology company developing and commercializing next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment. Zentek is currently focused on commercializing ZENGuardTM, a patent-pending coating with 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar compounds as pharmaceutical products against infectious diseases.The company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global commercializing partner for a newly developed, highly scalable, aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.

For further information:

Matt Blazei

Tel: (212) 655-0924

Email: mattb@coreir.com

To find out more about Zentek Ltd., please visit our website at www.Zentek.com. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on ZEN's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although Zentek believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Zentek disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 13:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZENTEK LTD.
08:04aZentek Provides Update on Rapid Detection Technology
PU
11/04Zentek Wins ISC Challenge to Develop a Portable Detection Device for SARS-CoV-2 in Wast..
PU
11/02Zentek Develops New Carbon-Based Nanotechnology-Enhanced Icephobic Coating to Reduce Ic..
PU
10/31ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. will Change its Name to Zentek Ltd
CI
10/28Zentek Ltd. Announces Executive Appointments
CI
10/28Zentek Continues to Build Strong Leadership with Additions to Management Team and Advis..
PU
10/27ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Name Change to Zentek Ltd.
PU
10/21ZEN GRAPHENE : to Present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference
PU
10/14ZEN GRAPHENE : Announces Completion of Change of Classification on the TSX Venture Exchang..
PU
10/14ZEN GRAPHENE : Receives Exchange Approval for Switch to a Industrial, Technology, Life Sci..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,87 M -3,11 M -3,11 M
Net cash 2021 2,69 M 2,16 M 2,16 M
P/E ratio 2021 -57,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 581 M 466 M 466 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart ZENTEK LTD.
Duration : Period :
Zentek Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory Fenton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter C. Wood President
Brian Gerald Bosse Chief Financial Officer & Director
Francis Dubé Executive Chairman
Colin van der Kuur Vice President-Science & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZENTEK LTD.77.65%466
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.42.35%57 902
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-5.10%47 776
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.142.78%21 179
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-3.17%10 764
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.34.07%5 014