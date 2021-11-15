Zentiva S A : SCD_Zentiva-Fin report 30.09.2021-EN

Market capitalization as at September 30, 2021

Financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2021 are not audited.

(all amounts are expressed in RON, unless specified otherwise)

For the period ended September 30, 2021

ZENTIVA S.A.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

For the period ended September 30, 2021

(all amounts are expressed in RON, unless specified otherwise)

31.12.2020 30.09.2021 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 189,815,571 195,064,641 Goodwill 11,649,100 11,649,100 Customer relationships 27,560,325 24,685,983 Right-of-use assets 5,509,404 4,402,262 Intangible assets 3,928,779 4,920,697 238,463,179 240,722,683 Current assets Inventories 137,798,353 134,660,703 Trade receivables and other current receivables 250,288,953 323,370,688 Cash and cash equivalents 406,713,534 386,736,044 794,800,840 844,767,435 Total assets 1,033,264,019 1,085,490,118 Equity and debt Issued share capital 69,701,704 69,701,704 Share premium, including: 24,964,506 24,964,505 Share premium at nominal value 9,863,684 9,863,684 Hyperinflation related to share premium 15,100,822 15,100,822 Legal and other reserves 118,346,486 118,346,486 Revaluation reserve 57,927,094 58,016,016 Retained earnings 514,424,285 562,846,949 Total equity 785,364,075 833,875,660 Non-current liabilities Employee benefit liability 3,711,520 3,711,520 Non-current lease liabilities 2,009,943 2,314,513 Deferred tax liability 7,627,122 7,627,122 Non-current provisions 11,189,564 8,152,779 Total non-current liabilities 24,538,149 21,825,935 Current liabilities Trade accounts payable 174,935,825 185,791,155 Income taxes payable 6,867,041 82,233 Other current liabilities 35,508,527 38,609,385 Short-term lease liability 3,765,882 3,009,230 Short-term provisions 2,296,520 2,296,520 Total current liabilities 223,361,795 229,788,524 Total liabilities 247,899,944 251,614,458 Total liabilities and equity 1,033,264,019 1,085,490,118

