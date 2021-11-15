Log in
    SCD   ROSCDBACNOR8

ZENTIVA S.A.

(SCD)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 11/12
2.64 RON   0.00%
2.64 RON   0.00%
11:55aZENTIVA S A : SCD_Zentiva-Fin report 30.09.2021-EN
PU
11/04Zentiva advances pharmaceutical research through Orbis project
AQ
09/28ZENTIVA S A : Convening notice Zentiva S.A. - OGMS_01.11.2021
PU
Zentiva S A : SCD_Zentiva-Fin report 30.09.2021-EN

11/15/2021 | 11:55am EST
S.C. ZENTIVA S.A.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL REPORTING

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Report date: 30.09.2021

  • Name of the issuer: ZENTIVA SA
  • Registered office: Bd. Theodor Pallady nr.50, Bucuresti
  • Phone / Fax: 021.304.72.00, 021.304.75.00 / 021.345.40.04
  • Tax identification number: RO336206
  • Trade Register number: J/40/363/1991
  • Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange
  • Share Capital - subscribed and paid-in:RON 69,701,704
  • Class, type, no. and main characteristics of securities: 697,017,040 dematerialized class I shares
  • Market value: RON 2.7 / share, represents the reference price of the last trading day from quarter III 2021
  • Market capitalization as at September 30, 2021: RON 1,881,946,008

ZENTIVA S.A.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 30 Sept 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Statement of Comprehesive Income

3

Statement of Financial Position

4

Cash Flow Statement

5

Statement of Changes in Equity

6

Notes to the Financial Statements

7 - 20

Financial Ratios

21

ZENTIVA S.A.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the period ended September 30, 2021

(all amounts are expressed in RON, unless specified otherwise)

30.09.2020

30.09.2021

RON

RON

Sales of goods

406,507,039

493,644,966

Rendering of services

11,758,434

9,085,837

Other income

162,402

353,211

Turnover

418,427,875

503,084,014

Other operating income

2,135,851

8,804,922

Changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress

(1,234,200)

4,027,493

Raw materials and consumables used

(202,440,673)

(252,788,910)

Employee benefits expenses

(71,565,545)

(83,097,886)

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

(15,316,436)

(17,076,370)

Marketing and advertising expenses

(3,238,674)

(3,155,142)

Rental expenses

(2,799)

(755,391)

Reversal of/ (expenses with) provisions

(844,226)

2,713,120

Other operating expenses

(68,457,309)

(103,975,359)

Operating profit

57,463,867

57,780,490

Financial Income

8,661,553

4,853,240

Financial Expenses

(3,476,782)

(2,553,909)

Profit before tax

62,648,638

60,079,822

Income Tax Expense

(9,158,805)

(11,657,156)

Net profit after tax (A)

53,489,833

48,422,665

Other comprehensive income:

Other elements of comprehensive income not reclassified through Profit and

Loss account

-

-

Revaluation of land and buildings impact

-

-

Deferred tax on revaluation of land and buildings impact recognised in

equity

-

-

Other comprehensive income net of tax (B)

-

-

Total comprehensive income after tax (A) + (B)

53,489,833

48,422,665

Number of Shares

697,017,040

697,017,040

Earnings per share (RON/share)

0.07674

0.06947

Financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2021 are not audited.

3

ZENTIVA S.A.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

For the period ended September 30, 2021

(all amounts are expressed in RON, unless specified otherwise)

31.12.2020

30.09.2021

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

189,815,571

195,064,641

Goodwill

11,649,100

11,649,100

Customer relationships

27,560,325

24,685,983

Right-of-use assets

5,509,404

4,402,262

Intangible assets

3,928,779

4,920,697

238,463,179

240,722,683

Current assets

Inventories

137,798,353

134,660,703

Trade receivables and other current

receivables

250,288,953

323,370,688

Cash and cash equivalents

406,713,534

386,736,044

794,800,840

844,767,435

Total assets

1,033,264,019

1,085,490,118

Equity and debt

Issued share capital

69,701,704

69,701,704

Share premium, including:

24,964,506

24,964,505

Share premium at nominal value

9,863,684

9,863,684

Hyperinflation related to share premium

15,100,822

15,100,822

Legal and other reserves

118,346,486

118,346,486

Revaluation reserve

57,927,094

58,016,016

Retained earnings

514,424,285

562,846,949

Total equity

785,364,075

833,875,660

Non-current liabilities

Employee benefit liability

3,711,520

3,711,520

Non-current lease liabilities

2,009,943

2,314,513

Deferred tax liability

7,627,122

7,627,122

Non-current provisions

11,189,564

8,152,779

Total non-current liabilities

24,538,149

21,825,935

Current liabilities

Trade accounts payable

174,935,825

185,791,155

Income taxes payable

6,867,041

82,233

Other current liabilities

35,508,527

38,609,385

Short-term lease liability

3,765,882

3,009,230

Short-term provisions

2,296,520

2,296,520

Total current liabilities

223,361,795

229,788,524

Total liabilities

247,899,944

251,614,458

Total liabilities and equity

1,033,264,019

1,085,490,118

Financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2021 are not audited.

4

ZENTIVA S.A.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

For the period ended September 30, 2021

(all amounts are expressed in RON, unless specified otherwise)

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

30.09.2020

30.09.2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net profit before taxation and extraordinary elements

62,648,638

60,079,821

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets

15,316,436

10,266,683

Movements in provisions for risks and expenses

(844,226)

(971,324)

Net income from interests

(7,252,168)

(4,343,381)

Net expenditures from interests

(310,382)

195,703

Operating profit before changes in the circulating assets

69,558,297

65,227,503

Decrease / (Increase) of stocks

(14,931,580)

1,806,672

Decrease / (Increase) of trade receivables and of other receivables

50,559,362

(73,707,296)

(Decrease) / Increase of trade debts and of other debts

(40,930,914)

2,621,603

Paid income taxes

(11,882,755)

(7,539,274)

Cash from operating activities

52,372,410

(11,590,792)

Cash flows from investment activities:

Proceeds from sale of non-current assets

310,382

-

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(10,466,573)

(12,526,187)

Interest paid / received

(67,908)

4,147,676

Net cash used in investing activities

(10,224,100)

(19,969,303)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Movements in bank loans

-

Dividends paid

(16,097)

(8,187)

Lease payments

(1,968,051)

-

Net cash from/ (used in) in financing activities

(1,984,148)

(8,187)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

40,164,163

(19,977,490)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

388,473,820

406,713,534

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

428,637,983

386,736,044

5

Disclaimer

Zentiva SA published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 16:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
