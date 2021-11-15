|
Zentiva S A : SCD_Zentiva-Fin report 30.09.2021-EN
S.C. ZENTIVA S.A.
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL REPORTING
AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
Report date: 30.09.2021
-
Name of the issuer: ZENTIVA SA
-
Registered office: Bd. Theodor Pallady nr.50, Bucuresti
-
Phone / Fax: 021.304.72.00, 021.304.75.00 / 021.345.40.04
-
Tax identification number: RO336206
-
Trade Register number: J/40/363/1991
-
Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange
-
Share Capital - subscribed and paid-in:RON 69,701,704
-
Class, type, no. and main characteristics of securities: 697,017,040 dematerialized class I shares
-
Market value: RON 2.7 / share, represents the reference price of the last trading day from quarter III 2021
-
Market capitalization as at September 30, 2021: RON 1,881,946,008
ZENTIVA S.A.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - 30 Sept 2021
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
|
Statement of Comprehesive Income
|
3
|
Statement of Financial Position
|
4
|
Cash Flow Statement
|
5
|
Statement of Changes in Equity
|
6
|
Notes to the Financial Statements
|
7 - 20
|
Financial Ratios
|
21
ZENTIVA S.A.
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the period ended September 30, 2021
(all amounts are expressed in RON, unless specified otherwise)
|
|
|
30.09.2020
|
|
30.09.2021
|
|
|
RON
|
|
RON
|
Sales of goods
|
406,507,039
|
493,644,966
|
Rendering of services
|
11,758,434
|
9,085,837
|
Other income
|
162,402
|
|
353,211
|
Turnover
|
418,427,875
|
|
503,084,014
|
Other operating income
|
2,135,851
|
8,804,922
|
Changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress
|
(1,234,200)
|
4,027,493
|
Raw materials and consumables used
|
(202,440,673)
|
(252,788,910)
|
Employee benefits expenses
|
(71,565,545)
|
(83,097,886)
|
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
|
(15,316,436)
|
(17,076,370)
|
Marketing and advertising expenses
|
(3,238,674)
|
(3,155,142)
|
Rental expenses
|
(2,799)
|
(755,391)
|
Reversal of/ (expenses with) provisions
|
(844,226)
|
2,713,120
|
Other operating expenses
|
(68,457,309)
|
(103,975,359)
|
Operating profit
|
57,463,867
|
|
57,780,490
|
Financial Income
|
8,661,553
|
4,853,240
|
Financial Expenses
|
(3,476,782)
|
|
(2,553,909)
|
Profit before tax
|
62,648,638
|
|
60,079,822
|
Income Tax Expense
|
(9,158,805)
|
|
(11,657,156)
|
Net profit after tax (A)
|
53,489,833
|
48,422,665
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
Other elements of comprehensive income not reclassified through Profit and
|
|
|
|
Loss account
|
-
|
-
|
Revaluation of land and buildings impact
|
-
|
-
|
Deferred tax on revaluation of land and buildings impact recognised in
|
|
|
|
equity
|
-
|
|
-
|
Other comprehensive income net of tax (B)
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income after tax (A) + (B)
|
53,489,833
|
48,422,665
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Shares
|
697,017,040
|
697,017,040
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share (RON/share)
|
|
0.07674
|
|
0.06947
|
Financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2021 are not audited.
|
|
|
3
ZENTIVA S.A.
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
For the period ended September 30, 2021
(all amounts are expressed in RON, unless specified otherwise)
|
|
|
31.12.2020
|
30.09.2021
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
189,815,571
|
195,064,641
|
|
Goodwill
|
11,649,100
|
11,649,100
|
|
Customer relationships
|
27,560,325
|
24,685,983
|
|
Right-of-use assets
|
5,509,404
|
4,402,262
|
|
Intangible assets
|
3,928,779
|
|
4,920,697
|
|
|
|
238,463,179
|
240,722,683
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
137,798,353
|
134,660,703
|
|
Trade receivables and other current
|
|
|
|
|
receivables
|
250,288,953
|
323,370,688
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
406,713,534
|
386,736,044
|
|
|
|
794,800,840
|
844,767,435
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
1,033,264,019
|
1,085,490,118
|
|
Equity and debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issued share capital
|
69,701,704
|
69,701,704
|
|
Share premium, including:
|
24,964,506
|
24,964,505
|
|
Share premium at nominal value
|
9,863,684
|
9,863,684
|
|
Hyperinflation related to share premium
|
15,100,822
|
15,100,822
|
|
Legal and other reserves
|
118,346,486
|
118,346,486
|
|
Revaluation reserve
|
57,927,094
|
58,016,016
|
|
Retained earnings
|
514,424,285
|
|
562,846,949
|
|
Total equity
|
785,364,075
|
833,875,660
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Employee benefit liability
|
3,711,520
|
3,711,520
|
|
Non-current lease liabilities
|
2,009,943
|
2,314,513
|
|
Deferred tax liability
|
7,627,122
|
7,627,122
|
|
Non-current provisions
|
11,189,564
|
|
8,152,779
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
24,538,149
|
21,825,935
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts payable
|
174,935,825
|
185,791,155
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
6,867,041
|
82,233
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
35,508,527
|
38,609,385
|
|
Short-term lease liability
|
3,765,882
|
3,009,230
|
|
Short-term provisions
|
2,296,520
|
|
2,296,520
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
223,361,795
|
229,788,524
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
247,899,944
|
251,614,458
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
1,033,264,019
|
1,085,490,118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2021 are not audited.
4
ZENTIVA S.A.
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
For the period ended September 30, 2021
(all amounts are expressed in RON, unless specified otherwise)
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
|
|
30.09.2020
|
30.09.2021
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
Net profit before taxation and extraordinary elements
|
62,648,638
|
60,079,821
|
Adjustments for:
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets
|
15,316,436
|
10,266,683
|
Movements in provisions for risks and expenses
|
(844,226)
|
(971,324)
|
Net income from interests
|
(7,252,168)
|
(4,343,381)
|
Net expenditures from interests
|
(310,382)
|
195,703
|
Operating profit before changes in the circulating assets
|
69,558,297
|
65,227,503
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease / (Increase) of stocks
|
(14,931,580)
|
1,806,672
|
Decrease / (Increase) of trade receivables and of other receivables
|
50,559,362
|
(73,707,296)
|
(Decrease) / Increase of trade debts and of other debts
|
(40,930,914)
|
2,621,603
|
Paid income taxes
|
(11,882,755)
|
(7,539,274)
|
Cash from operating activities
|
52,372,410
|
(11,590,792)
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investment activities:
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of non-current assets
|
310,382
|
-
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|
(10,466,573)
|
(12,526,187)
|
|
|
|
Interest paid / received
|
(67,908)
|
4,147,676
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(10,224,100)
|
(19,969,303)
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
Movements in bank loans
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid
|
(16,097)
|
(8,187)
|
|
|
|
Lease payments
|
(1,968,051)
|
-
|
Net cash from/ (used in) in financing activities
|
(1,984,148)
|
(8,187)
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
40,164,163
|
(19,977,490)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
388,473,820
|
406,713,534
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
428,637,983
|
386,736,044
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Zentiva SA published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 16:54:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about ZENTIVA S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
558 M
129 M
129 M
|Net income 2020
|
65,6 M
15,2 M
15,2 M
|Net cash 2020
|
401 M
92,8 M
92,8 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|30,8x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
1 840 M
426 M
426 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|3,32x
|EV / Sales 2020
|2,90x
|Nbr of Employees
|782
|Free-Float
|4,05%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|
2,64 RON
|Average target price
|
3,11 RON
|Spread / Average Target
|
17,8%