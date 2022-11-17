Zenvia : 3Q22 Prepared Remarks

DRAFT SCRIPT Q3 2022 Prepared Remarks Q3 2022 Cassio Bobsin, Founder and CEO Hello everyone, and welcome to Zenvia's earnings call. I'm Cassio Bobsin, Founder CEO. Today, we are going to review our performance for the third quarter and nine-months period of 2022. Let's start on slide 4. Since our IPO, we have been delivering on our promise to expand gross margin and increase profitability. I am very proud to report that we registered the best profitability metrics recorded as a listed company for a quarter, including positive free cash flow. This is a direct result of a better revenue mix backed by the expansion of our SaaS business together with the implementation of a strict cost control plan. As we are seeing a very competitive environment in the CPaaS business, with strong pricing pressure, we have been taking a series of measures to reduce overall expenses, putting Zenvia on a clear path to profitability. Also, given the challenging global environment to tech companies, management is now very much focused in improving the company's capital structure and maximizing cashflow. Therefore, we recently announced two important initiatives: first, we have significantly reduced our funding gap until the end of 2023 by renegotiating the 1

DRAFT SCRIPT Q3 2022 earn-outs terms with D1 and Movidesk. Second, we implemented several cost- cutting initiatives, which included downsizing of our corporate structure as announced last week. Shay will cover both initiatives in more detail during his remarks. Also new this quarter, and as part of the guidance we provide to the market, we are introducing a full year EBITDA Guidance. With it, we are also adjusting revenue guidance down and adjusting up our gross profit margin. Let's now take a look at our performance during the third quarter. We are reporting positive evolutions on all our key metrics - net revenues, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin. As you can see, we were able to increase the profitability of our operations, and more importantly, convert gross profit into EBITDA and free cash flow. We did this despite the challenging and more competitive environment like we lived in this quarter. Net revenues were up 10%, while adjusted gross profit jumped 50% adding 12.7 percentage points to our adjusted gross margin - which attests our commitment and path towards profitability. 2

DRAFT SCRIPT Q3 2022 On the next slide, and looking specifically at our gross margins, we can see the evolution of our gross profit margin since the first quarter of 2021 and the IPO until today. We have delivered on the promises made during our IPO: We have expanded our margins significantly, a double-digit expansion whether it is since the IPO or on a year-over-year basis. In the nine-month period we recorded a gross margin of almost 40% as you can see in the orange bars to the right, which is close to the top range of our updated guidance for the full year of 2022. This is yet another proof that we are walking the talk on our path to profitability. Looking ahead, we intend to accelerate the integration of our SaaS products and strengthen our cross-selling. On the CPaaS business, our plan is to continue to pursue a balance between volumes and profitability to maximize gross profit. We have already been changing the customer experience of more than 300 million Humans in Latin America with our SaaS solutions by improving the way in which brands communicate with end-customers. The good results of all these initiatives and all the innovation we are bringing to the market are already reflected in our profitability. However, there's still a huge white space opportunity in this market, and we have just begun to tap it. There is a promising future ahead, and we are ready to take 3

DRAFT SCRIPT Q3 2022 the opportunities. We will be doing all this diligently, and with a strict focus on cost control and cash preservation. We aim to continue increasing our profitability and maximizing our returns. I will now turn the floor to Shay for his remarks. I will be back after that for the Q&A. Shay Chor, CFO and IRO Thank you, Cassio. Hello everyone and thank you for being with us today. I would like to start by breaking down our revenue and adjusted gross profit mix by SaaS and CPaaS. As we started to report like this only in Q2, we decided to present Q3 numbers compared sequentially to Q2 so that you all can fully understand our path to profitability. When we analyze the performance of our revenues, on the chart to the left, you can see the sequential drop in revenues of 11.5%, which was mainly due to a 22% decline in CPaaS. This decline reflects our decision to focus on profitability, which led to lower volumes given the much more competitive environment, with strong pricing pressure. On the other hand, our SaaS revenues went up almost 12% sequentially and contributed to offset part of this decline. 4