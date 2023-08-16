Zenvia Inc is a Brazil-based company engaged in the technology sector. The Firm develops communications platform focused on customer experience (CX), dedicated to companies and their end-customers. The platform provides solutions for marketing campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, enabling creation of surveys, sending bulk notifications, schedule management, automatic answers for frequently asked customer questions, collection of users? data, enrollment for events, two-factor authentication and order tracking, among others. It also offers tools, such as software application programming interfaces (APIs), chatbots, documents composer and authentication. The Company's solutions support several communications channels, such as short message service (SMS), rich communication services (RCS), Voice, WhatsApp and Webchat. Its products include Zencia Flow, Zencia Chat, Zencia Message and Sirena. The Firm operates in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.

Sector Software