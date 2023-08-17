Unaudited Interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2023



Contents ​ Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of financial position 1 Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 3 Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity 4 Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows 5 Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements 6





Zenvia Inc. Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of financial position at June 30, 2023 (In thousands ofReais) Assets Note June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 6 142,579 100,243 Financial investment 6 - 8,160 Trade and other receivables 7 195,860 156,012 Tax assets 8 41,454 35,579 Prepayments 6,147 6,369 Other assets 7,913 6,821 Total current assets 393,953 313,184 Non-current assets Tax assets 8 72 107 Prepayments 1,619 2,207 Other Assets 10 34 Deferred tax assets 20 108,504 91,769 Property, plant and equipment 9 15,979 19,590 Intangible assets and goodwill 10 1,364,090 1,377,232 Total non-current assets 1,490,274 1,490,939 Total assets 1,884,227 1,804,123 1

Zenvia Inc. Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of financial position at June 30, 2023 (In thousands ofReais) Liabilities Note June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 11 409,277 264,728 Loans, borrowings and debentures 12 92,545 89,541 Liabilities from acquisitions 14 122,106 60,778 Employee benefits 39,941 35,039 Tax liabilities 20 19,187 17,046 Lease liabilities 2,002 1,992 Deferred revenue 14,337 6,873 Derivative financial instruments 22.2 1,871 - Taxes to be paid in installments 247 340 Total current liabilities 701,513 476,337 Non-current liabilities Liabilities from acquisitions 14 209,745 290,852 Loans and borrowings 12 33,912 77,293 Provisions for tax, labor and civil risks 15 1,570 1,969 Lease liabilities 1,801 2,824 Trade and other payables 11 - 1,092 Employee benefits 335 62 Taxes to be paid in installments 357 454 Total non-current liabilities 247,720 374,546 Equity 16 Capital 957,525 957,525 Reserves 247,118 244,913 Translation reserve 6,805 9,485 Accumulated losses (276,484) (258,587) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 934,964 953,336 Non-controlling interests 30 (96) Total equity 934,994 953,240 Total equity and liabilities 1,884,227 1,804,123 See the accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 2



Zenvia Inc. Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the three and six-months periods ended June 30, 2023 (In thousands ofReais) Three months endedJune30, Six months endedJune30, Note 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 17 192,919 203,897 371,966 401,478 Cost of services 18 (121,783) (137,849) (221,881) (276,006) Gross profit 71,136 66,048 150,085 125,472 Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses 18 (24,807) (30,771) (52,249) (56,190) General and administrative expenses 18 (37,348) (39,607) (68,795) (74,340) Research and development expenses 18 (11,109) (15,883) (25,113) (29,193) Allowance for expected credit losses 18 (3,379) (1,957) (5,540) (3,997) Other income and expenses, net 18 (451) (11,826) (536) (19,984) Operating loss (5,958) (33,996) (2,148) (58,232) Financial Income (Expenses) Finance expenses 19 (17,125) (17,860) (35,849) (31,478) Finance income 19 3,987 9,650 6,612 21,550 Financial expenses, Net (13,138) (8,210) (29,237) (9,928) Loss before taxes (19,096) (42,206) (31,385) (68,160) Income Tax and Social Contribution Deferred income tax and social contribution 20 7,793 10,936 16,620 15,885 Current income tax and social contribution 20 (2,788) (703) (3,006) (723) Total Income Tax and Social Contribution 5,005 10,233 13,614 15,162 Loss of the period (14,091) (31,973) (17,771) (52,998) Loss attributable to: Owners of the Company (14,147) (31,957) (17,897) (52,982) Non-controlling interests 56 (16) 126 (16) Loss per share (expressed in Reais per share) Basic 21 (0.361) (0.634) (0.451) (1.274) Diluted 21 (0.361) (0.634) (0.451) (1.274) Other comprehensive income Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Cumulative translation adjustments from operations in foreign currency 1,237 9,279 (2,374) (20,864) Gain from variation of equity interest in subsidiary (306) - (306) - Total comprehensive loss for the period (13,160) (22,694) (20,757) (73,862) Total comprehensive loss attributable to: Owners of the Company (13,160) (22,678) (20,577) (73,846) Non-controlling interests 56 (16) 126 (16) See the accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 3



Zenvia Inc. Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity For the six months period ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands ofReais) Reserves Capital Capital reserve Translation reserve Retained earnings (loss) Other

comprehensive

income Attributable to owners of the Company Non-controlling interests Total

equity Balance at January 1, 2022 957,523 226,599 34,638 (15,558) - 1,203,202 - 1,203,202 Loss for the period - - - (52,982) - (52,982) (16) (52,998) Cumulative translation adjustments from operations in foreign currency - - (20,864) - - (20,864) - (20,864) Share-based compensation - 2,036 - - - 2,036 - 2,036 Issuance of shares related to business combinations 1 15,739 - - - 15,740 - 15,740 Acquisition of subsidiary with NCI - - - - - - (315) (315) Balance at June 30, 2022 957,524 244,374 13,774 (68,540) - 1,147,132 (331) 1,146,801 Balance at January 1, 2023 957,525 244,913 9,485 (258,587) - 953,336 (96) 953,240 Loss for the period - - - (17,897) (17,897) 126 (17,771) Gain from Variation of equity interest in subsidiary - - - - (306) (306) - (306) Cumulative translation adjustments from operations in foreign currency - - (2,374) - - (2,374) - (2,374) Share-based compensation - (1,909) - - - (1,909) - (1,909) Issuance of shares - 4,114 - - - 4,114 - 4,114 Balance at June 30, 2023 957,525 247,118 7,111 (276,484) (306) 934,964 30 934,994 See the accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 4



Zenvia Inc. Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows For the six months period ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands ofReais) For the six months ended June 30,

2023 2022 Cash flow from operating activities Loss for the period (17,771) (52,998) Adjustments for: Income tax and social contribution (13,614) (15,162) Depreciation and amortization 41,318 33,489 Allowance for expected credit losses 5,540 4,923 Provisions for tax, labor and civil risks 2,382 1,176 Provision for bonus and profit sharing 12,830 9,288 Share-based compensation 1,854 2,036 Provision for earn-out and compensation - 13,731 Interest from loans and borrowings 12,420 14,833 Interest on leases 212 302 Exchange variation loss (gain) 729 (3,402) Loss on write-off of intangible assets (2) - Loss on write-off of property, plant and equipment 276 1 Effect of hyperinflation 509 1,572 Changes in assets and liabilities Trade and other receivables (44,880) 8,017 Prepayments 810 15,447 Interest earning bank deposits - (504) Other assets (6,775) (9,794) Suppliers 143,022 19,016 Employee benefits (7,655) (854) Other liabilities 13,687 (13,312) Cash generated from operating activities 144,892 27,805 Interest paid on loans and leases (11,560) (14,383) Income taxes paid (762) - Net cash flow from operating activities 132,570 13,422 Cash flow from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (357) (4,159) Redemption of interest earning bank deposits 8,160 - Acquisition of Intangible assets (25,241) (15,189) Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired - (300,075) Net cash used in investing activities (17,438) (319,423) Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from loans and borrowings - 20,000 Payment of borrowings (41,403) (29,622) Payment of lease liabilities (834) (1,585) Payments in installments for acquisition of subsidiaries (27,677) (124,000) Net cash used in financing activities (69,914) (135,207) Exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (2,882) (20,864) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 42,336 (462,072) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 100,243 582,231 Cash and cash equivalents at June 30 142,579 120,159 See the accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 5



Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands ofReais) 1. Operations Zenvia Inc. ("Company" or "Zenvia") was incorporated in November 2020, as a Cayman Islands exempted company with limited liability duly registered with the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands. These consolidated financial statements comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as "the Group"). The Group is involved in implementation of a multi-channel communication of a cloud-based platform that enables organizations to integrate several communication capabilities (including short message service, or SMS, WhatsApp, Voice, WebChat and Facebook Messenger) into their software applications and with a combination of the Group Service as a Software (SaaS) portfolio providing clients with unified end-to-end customer experience SaaS platform to digitally interact with their end-consumers in a personalized way. As of June 30, 2023, the Company has negative consolidated working capital in the amount of R$307,560 (current assets of R$393,953 and current liabilities of R$701,513), mainly arising from a reduction in the Company's cash position as a result of payments made during the years related to business acquisitions, as described in item (b) to (d) below. Zenvia's Management focused in 2022 to increase gross profit and to take into place cost-cutting initiatives, such as the review of its corporate structure, which reduced the Company's current workforce in 9% and is in line with the acceleration of the integration of acquisitions. These actions have been already presenting an improvement in cash generation, and management is committed to continue pursuing new operational efficiencies for the next 12 months. Also, management worked with alternatives to settle the Company's short-term obligations by renegotiating certain earn-out payment terms (as detailed in note 13) and renegotiating current outstanding loans (as detailed in note 12). Therefore, as a result of the above referred initiatives, although the Company has experienced decreases in operating cash flow, and increases in both financing and investing cash flow, the Company believes that it will increase its cash from operations during 2023 while at the same time, meeting its debt obligations as they come due. Considering the Company's short-term financial contractual obligations and commitments as of June 30, 2023, the Company will continue to fund its operations with its operating cash flow and incrementally to its operations, the Company expects a cash outlay of R$208,729 for the next 12 months mainly for its existing short-term indebtedness as it becomes due, including interest, and payments due from acquisitions. In order to satisfy such obligations, the Management expects that the continued expansion in profitability, as presented in the Company´s 2023 fiscal year guidance, will result in an increase in cash from operations. Therefore, the Company believes its working capital and projected cash flows from operations will be sufficient for the Company's requirements for the next twelve months. In addition to generating cash flow from operations, management has been evaluating and negotiating funding alternatives that include debt and equity, amongst others, to ensure, if necessary, new sources of financing that will enable the Company to meet its obligations. As a result of these factors, management continues to have a reasonable expectation that the Group will be able to continue operations in the foreseeable future. a.Business combination - Movidesk Ltda. ("Movidesk") On May 2, 2022, Zenvia Brazil acquired 98.04% of shares of Movidesk Ltda., referred to as "Movidesk", and with regards to the remaining 1.96% share capital, Zenvia Brazil had options to purchase such share capital through the payments of the applicable exercise price by Zenvia Brazil. Movidesk is a SaaS company that focuses on customer service solutions to define workflows, provide integration with communication channels, and monitor tickets through dashboards and reports, offering a fully-fledged end-to-end support platform. Under the terms of the Movidesk original acquisition agreement, the total consideration transferred and then expected to be transferred by Zenvia Brazil were as follows: (1) R$301,258 paid in cash in May 2022 and; (2) Movidesk former controlling shareholders, and key executives have received 315,820 Zenvia's Class A common shares equivalent to an amount of R$15,740 at the time of closing; and (3) an earn-out structure based payment on the fulfillment of gross margin targets until the third quarter of 2023, which fair value is R$159,706 to be paid in December 2023; and (4) R$8,411 to be paid on the exercise price of purchase options. Earn-outs outcomes consider the achievement of certain milestones that variate from -50% to + 50%, reaching between R$94,441 and R$360,376 respectively. 6

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands ofReais) The goodwill arising from the acquisition has been recognized as follows: Movidesk May 2, 2022 Consideration transferred 485,115 Other net liabilities, including PPE and cash (3,367) Intangible assets -- Digital platform 229,705 Intangible assets -- Customer portfolio 12,594 Total net assets acquired at fair value 238,932 Net assets attributable to NCI (67) Goodwill 246,250 The goodwill of R$246,250 comprises the skills and technical talent of the workforce and the value of future economic benefits arising from the synergies from the acquisition and in line with the strategy of the Company. At the time of the acquisition, future tax deductibility is probable as certain actions, necessary to integrate the businesses from a tax perspective, are intended by management and considered feasible from a legal perspective. The fair value of Movidesk's intangible assets (digital platform, customer portfolio and non-compete) has been measured by valuation techniques that are summarized below. Assets acquired Valuation technique Intangible assets - Allocation of the customer portfolio and digital platform The MPEEM methodology (Multi Period Excess Earnings Method) is mostly used to measure the value of primary assets or most important assets of a company. According to that method, in determining fair values, the cash flows attributable to all other assets are subtracted through a contributory asset charge (CAC). The MPEEM method assumes that the fair value of an intangible asset is the same as the present value of the cash flows attributable to that asset, less the contribution of other assets, both tangible and intangible ones. On October 26, 2022, Zenvia Brazil reached an agreement with Movidesk former controlling shareholders to extend the remaining payments. The earn-out payment due to certain former shareholders, previously expected to total R$205,647, which could reach R$327,635, will now be paid in fixed and variable installments subject to accrued interest in line with Zenvia's current bank financing costs in the range of 130% and 140% of CDI. Per the terms of the amended Movidesk acquisition agreement, (i) 12 fixed monthly installments of R$100 will be paid from January 2023 until December 2023, (ii) R$204,447 in total will be paid in 36 fixed monthly installments subject to accrued interest from January 2024 until December 2026, and (iii) an additional variable amount calculated in terms of certain gross margin targets achieved by the end of September 2023, currently expected to total R$24,047, will be paid in 6 monthly installments subject to accrued interest from January 2024 until June 2024. b.Business combination - Sensedata Tecnologia Ltda ("SenseData") On November 1, 2021, Zenvia Brazil acquired all the shares of Sensedata Tecnologia Ltda., referred as "SenseData" which is a SaaS company that enables businesses to create communication actions and specific 360º customer journeys, supported by a customized proprietary scorecard called SenseScore. Under the terms of the SenseData original acquisition agreement the total consideration transferred and then expected to be transferred were as follows: (i) R$30,112 in cash up front and; (ii) an earn-out cash structure based payment on the achievement of gross profit milestones until November 2023, which was estimated at R$35,018; (iii) an estimate of the range of outcomes considering the achievement of certain milestones varying from -50% to + 50% was between R$35,018 and R$100,349 respectively; and (iv) SenseData former controlling shareholders received 94,200 Zenvia's Class A common shares, subject to lock-up provisions, equivalent to an amount corresponding to R$6,793 in May 17, 2022. 7

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands ofReais) The goodwill arising from the acquisition has been recognized as follows: SenseData November 1, 2021 Consideration transferred 71,923 Other net assets, including PPE and cash 2,120 Intangible assets -- Customer portfolio (a) 720 Intangible assets -- Digital platform (b) 48,271 Total net assets acquired at fair value 51,111 Goodwill 20,812 (a) The fair value of R$720 represents the customer portfolio and was calculated based on discounted future cash flows associated with the portfolio estimated at the acquisition date. (b) The fair value of R$48,271 represents the digital platform acquired, measured based on discounted future cash flows associated with the asset at the acquisition date. Valuation techniques are summarized below: Assets acquired Valuation technique Intangible assets - Allocation of the customer portfolio and digital platform The MPEEM methodology (Multi Period Excess Earnings Method) is mostly used to measure the value of primary assets or most important assets of a company. According to that method, in determining fair values, the cash flows attributable to all other assets are subtracted through a contributory asset charge (CAC). The MPEEM method assumes that the fair value of an intangible asset is the same as the present value of the cash flows attributable to that asset, less the contribution of other assets, both tangible and intangible ones. The goodwill of R$20,812 comprises the skills and technical talent of the workforce and the value of future economic benefits arising from the synergies from the acquisition and in line with the strategy of the Company. At the time of the acquisition, future tax deductibility is probable as certain actions, necessary to integrate the businesses from a tax perspective, are intended by management and considered feasible from a legal perspective. On December 21, 2022, Zenvia Brazil signed an agreement with SenseData former controlling shareholders to extend remaining payments. A payment which originally matured of R$23,751, due at the end of December 2022, was renegotiated as follows: (i) R$18,000 were paid in December 2022 and (ii) 12 monthly installments of R$479 will be paid throughout 2023, subject to accrued interests in line with Zenvia's current bank financing costs in the range of 130% and 140% of CDI, (iv) an estimate of the range of outcomes considering the achievement of certain milestones varying from -50% to + 50% is R$21,577 and R$72,488 respectively. Also, the total of R$40,407 related to the achievements of gross profit targets, as defined in the original agreement, Zenvia agreed to pay a fixed amount of R$20,000 in December 2023, with the remaining amount to be paid in 24 installments, subject to accrued interests in line with Zenvia's current bank financing costs in the range of 130% and 140% of CDI. SenseData´s founding partners will continue to manage the company as per the original agreement, until the end of 2023. b.Business combination - Direct One ("D1") On July 31, 2021, Zenvia Brazil completed the purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of One To One Engine Desenvolvimento e Licenciamento de Sistemas de Informática S.A. - Direct One, or "D1", including its wholly owned subsidiary Smarkio Tecnologia Ltda. ("Smarkio"). D1 is a platform that connects different data sources to enable a single customer view layer, allowing the creation of multichannel communications, generation of variable documents, authenticated message delivery and contextualized conversational experiences. At the acquisition date, and under the terms of the original D1 acquisition agreement, the fair value of consideration was R$716,428 and was comprised of: (1) (i) Zenvia Brazil contributed R$21,000 in cash into D1 on May 31, 2021, and (ii) on the closing date, July 31, 2021, Zenvia Brazil contributed further R$19,000 in cash into D1; (2) the Company paid to D1 shareholders R$318,646 in cash; (3) the Company issued 1,942,750 of Class A common shares of Zenvia to certain D1 shareholders, equivalent to R$132,812; and (4) the Company agreed to make earn-outs payments to certain D1 shareholders which, at the acquisition date, were estimated to be (i) R$56,892 to be paid in the second quarter of 2022; and (ii) R$168,078 to be paid in the second quarter of 2023. 8

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands ofReais) On February 15, 2022, the Company decided to accelerate D1 integration which resulted in a new agreement, replacing the previously estimated amounts and timing of the earn-outs payments. The new agreement provided that the Company would pay to D1 former shareholders a total earn-out amounting to R$164,000. The amount of R$124,000 was paid in the first quarter of 2022 and R$40,000 would be paid on March 31, 2023. On October 26, 2022, the Company reached a new agreement with D1 to extend the then remaining payments under the D1 acquisition. The last fixed installment due to certain former shareholders on March 31, 2023, of R$40,000, will now be paid, as follows: (i) R$7,794 paid in January 2023, (ii) R$3,864 paid in February 2023, (iii) R$4,720 paid in March 2023 and (iv) 24 monthly installments of R$1,288 between April 2023 and February 2025, subject to interests in line with Zenvia's current bank financing costs in the range of 130% and 140% of CDI. Goodwill arising from the acquisition has been recognized as follows: D1 July 31, 2021 Consideration transferred 716,428 Cash and cash equivalents 59,447 Trade and other receivables (d) 16,516 Intangible assets and goodwill (c) 53,271 Loans and borrowings (63,430) Other net liabilities (17,327) Intangible assets -- Customer portfolio (a) 1,482 Intangible assets -- Digital platform (b) 58,489 Total net assets acquired at fair value 108,448 Goodwill 607,980 (a) The fair value of R$1,482 represents customer portfolio and was calculated based on discounted future cash flows associated to the portfolio estimated at the acquisition date. (b) The fair value of R$58,489 represents the digital platform acquired, measured based on discounted future cash flows associated to the asset at the acquisition date; (c) This amount refers to the intangible and goodwill from Smarkio which was acquired by D1 in November 2020 and merged into that entity in November 2021. The intangible assets related to Smarkio´s acquisition refer to goodwill (R$21,726), platform (R$22,037), customer portfolio (R$3,491), non-compete (R$2,628) where management evaluated the expectation of a possible loss with the recoverability of the amount of the fine imposed in the case of competition and others;

(d)

Gross contractual amount of trade and other receivables amounted to R$16,998 of which R$482 are not expected to be collected. Valuation techniques are summarized below: Assets acquired Valuation technique Intangible assets - Allocation of the customer portfolio and digital platform The MPEEM methodology (Multi Period Excess Earnings Method) is mostly used to measure the value of primary assets or most important assets of a company. According to that method, in determining fair values, the cash flows attributable to all other assets are subtracted through a contributory asset charge (CAC). The MPEEM method assumes that the fair value of an intangible asset is the same as the present value of the cash flows attributable to that asset, less the contribution of other assets, both tangible and intangible ones. 9

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands ofReais) The goodwill of R$607,980 comprises the skills and technical talent of the workforce and the value of future economic benefits arising from the synergies from the acquisition and in line with the strategy of the Company. At the time of the acquisition, future tax deductibility is probable as certain actions necessary to integrate the businesses from a tax perspective, are intended by management and considered feasible from a legal perspective. 2. Company's subsidiaries June 30, 2023 December 31,2022

Country Direct Indirect Direct Indirect Subsidiaries % % % % Zenvia Mobile Serviços Digitais S.A. Brazil 100 - 100 - MKMB Soluções Tecnológicas Ltda. Brazil - 100 - 100 Total Voice Comunicação S.A. Brazil - 100 - 100 Rodati Motors Corporation USA - 100 - 100 Zenvia México Mexico - 100 - 100 Zenvia Voice Ltda Brazil - 100 - 100 One to One Engine Desenvolvimento e Brazil - 100 - 100 Licenciamento de Sistemas de Informática S.A. Sensedata Tecnologia Ltda. Brazil - 100 - 100 Rodati Services S.A. Argentina - 100 - 100 Movidesk S.A. Brazil - 98.04 - 98.04 Rodati Servicios, S.A. de CV Mexico - 100 - 100 Rodati Motors Central de Informações de Veículos Automotores Ltda. Brazil - 100 - 100

3. Preparation basis These interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months periods ended June 30, 2023, have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2022 ('last annual financial statements'). They do not include all the information required for a complete set of financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS Standards. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements. The issuance of these consolidated financial statements was approved by the Executive Board of Directors on August 16, 2023. a.Measurement basis The interim condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared based on historical cost, except for certain financial instruments measured at fair value and contingent consideration for business combinations, as described in the following accounting practices. See item (d) below for information on the measurement of financial information of subsidiaries located in hyperinflationary economies. b.Functional and presentation currency These interim condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Brazilian Real (R$), which is the Company's functional currency. All amounts have been rounded to the nearest thousand, unless otherwise indicated. The functional currency of the subsidiary Rodati Motors Corporation is the US Dollar. The indirect subsidiaries of the Company have the following functional currencies: Rodati Motors Central de Informações de Veículos Automotores Ltda. has the local currency, Brazilian Real (BRL), as its functional currency; Rodati Services S.A. has the local currency, Argentine Peso (ARG), as its functional currency; and Rodati Servicios, S.A. de CV. has the local currency, Mexican Pesos (MEX), as its functional currency. 10

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands ofReais) c.Foreign currency translation For the consolidated Group companies in which the functional currency is different from the Brazilian Real, the interim financial statements are translated to Real as of the closing date. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated into the functional currency at the exchange rate at the reporting date. Non-monetary assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value in a foreign currency are translated into the functional currency at the exchange rate when the fair value was determined. Non-monetary items that are measured based on historical cost in a foreign currency are translated at the exchange rate at the date of the transaction. Foreign currency differences are generally recognized in profit or loss and presented within finance costs. d.Accounting and reporting in highly hyperinflationary economy In July 2018, considering that the inflation accumulated in the past three years in Argentina was higher than 100%, the adoption of the accounting and reporting standard in the hyperinflationary economy became mandatory in relation to the subsidiary Rodati Services S.A., located in Argentina. Non-monetary assets and liabilities, the equity and the statement of profit or loss of subsidiaries that operate in hyperinflationary economies are adjusted by the change in the general purchasing power of the currency, applying a general price index. The financial statements of an entity whose functional currency is the currency of a hyperinflationary economy based on current cost approach are in terms of the current measurement unit at the balance sheet date and translated into Real at the closing exchange rate for the period. The impacts of changes in general purchasing power were reported as finance costs in the statements of profit or loss of the Company. e.Use of estimates and judgments In preparing these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, management has made judgements and estimates that affect the application of the Group's accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates. Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to estimates are recognized prospectively. Judgments: Information about judgments referring to the adoption of accounting policies which impact significantly the amounts recognized in the interim condensed financial statements are included in the following notes: Note 1 - Identification of assets acquired, and liabilities assumed. Note 10 - Intangible assets: determination of useful lives of intangible assets. Uncertainties on assumptions and estimates: Information on uncertainties as to assumptions and estimates that pose a high risk of resulting in a material adjustment within the next fiscal year are included in the following notes: Note 1 - business combination: assumptions on the determination of fair value of consideration transferred, assets acquired, and liabilities assumed. The identification of the intangible assets acquired in the business combinations is subject to significant judgements by management as to whether assets are separable from other assets. The measurement of those assets and liabilities assumed also involve judgements and estimates developed by management, based on facts and circumstances known at the time of the business combination that may be not confirmed in the future. Such judgements and estimates are reviewed on an ongoing basis and adjusted prospectively as necessary. Note 7 - Allowance for expected losses: main assumptions in the determination of loss rate. Note 10 - Impairment test of intangible assets and goodwill: assumptions regarding projections of generation of future cash flows. 11

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands ofReais) Note 15 - Provision for labor, tax and civil risks: main assumptions regarding the likelihood and magnitude of the cash outflows. Note 20 - recognition of deferred tax assets: availability of future taxable profit against which deductible temporary differences and tax losses carried forward can be utilized. (i) Measurement of fair value A series of Company's accounting policies and disclosures requires the measurement of fair value, for financial and non-financial assets and liabilities. Evaluation process includes the regular review of significant non-observable data and valuation adjustments. If third-party information, such as brokerage firms' quotes or pricing services, is used to measure fair value, then the evaluation process analyzes the evidence obtained from the third parties to support the conclusion that such valuations meet the IFRS requirements, including the level in the fair value hierarchy in which such valuations should be classified. When measuring the fair value of an asset or liability, the Company uses observable data as much as possible. Fair values are classified at different levels according to hierarchy based on information (inputs) used in valuation techniques, as follows: -Level 1: Prices quoted (not adjusted) in active markets for identical assets and liabilities. -Level 2: Inputs, except for quoted prices, included in Level 1 which are observable for assets or liabilities, directly (prices) or indirectly (derived from prices). -Level 3: Inputs, for assets or liabilities, which are not based on observable market data (non-observable inputs). The Company recognizes transfers between fair value hierarchy levels at the end of the financial statements' period in which changes occurred. 4. Significant Accounting Policies There have been no changes to the Company's significant accounting policies as described in its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 5. New standards, amendments, and interpretations of standards 5.1. New currently effective requirement The following amended standards are effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2023. The following amended standards and interpretations did not have a material impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements: ●Property, Plant and Equipment: Proceeds before Intended Use (Amendments to IAS 16); ●Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current (Amendments to IAS 1); ●Annual improvements to IFRS Standards 2018-2020; and ●Amendment to IFRS 3, adding an explicit statement that an acquirer does not recognize contingent assets acquired in a business combination. ●Disclosure of Accounting Policies (Amendments to IAS 1 and IRFS Practice Statement 2) ●Deferred tax related to assets and liabilities arising from a single transaction (Amendments to IAS 12). 12

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands ofReais) 5.2 Standards issued but not yet effective A number of new standards are effective for annual periods beginning after January 1st, 2024 and earlier application is permitted; however, the Group has not early adopted the new or amended standards in preparing these consolidated financial statements. ●Classification of liabilities as current or non-current (Amendments to IAS 1) 6. Cash and cash equivalents and financial investments June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and banks 42,385 43,796 Short-term investments maturing in up to 90 days (a) 100,194 56,447 Financial investments (b) - 8,160 Total 142,579 108,403 Cash and cash equivalents 142,579 100,243 Financial investments - 8,160 (a) Highly liquid short-term interest earning bank deposits are readily convertible into a known amount of cash and subject to an insignificant risk of change of value. They are substantially represented by interest earning bank deposits at rates varying from 100.5% to 103.0% of the CDI rate (Interbank Interest Rate in Brazil). (b) In March 2023, the total fund was redeemed, pursuant to the third amendment, signed in September 2022. As of December 31, 2022, the return on such investments was equivalent to 161% of the CDI. The fund's assets were divided into several different asset class pools such as Agribusiness, Real Estate, Direct Lending. Those investments were held as guarantee of the debentures borrowing contract entered into in May 2021. 7. Trade and other receivables June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Domestic 190,527 157,578 Abroad 20,792 8,861 211,319 166,439 Allowance for expected credit losses (15,459) (10,427) Total 195,860 156,012 13

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands ofReais) Changes in allowance for expected credit losses are as follows: June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Balance at the Beginning period (10,427) (8,298) Additions (5,540) (23,320) Reversal - 15,531 Foreign exchange variation 508 - Write-offs - 5,660 Balance at the End of the period (15,459) (10,427) The Company performs write-offs of trade accounts receivable against the allowance for expected credit losses past due over 150 days as this is the period for which management believes there is no reasonable expectation that accounts receivable will be recovered. The breakdown of accounts receivable from customers by maturity is as follows: June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current 151,690 138,848 Overdue (days): 1-30 15,551 6,779 31-60 9,204 3,508 61-90 5,177 3,274 91-120 5,638 1,914 121-150 4,087 1,181 >150 19,972 10,935 Total 211,319 166,439

8.

Tax assets June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Corporate income tax (IRPJ) 5,802 5,203 Social contribution (CSLL) 599 513 Federal VAT (PIS/COFINS) 33,779 29,022 Others 1,346 948 Total tax assets 41,526 35,686 Current 41,454 35,579 Non-current 72 107 14

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands of Reais) 9.

Property, plant and equipment 9.1. Breakdown of balances Average annual depreciation rates (%) Cost Accumulated depreciation Net balance June 30, 2023 Furniture and fixtures 10 806 (466) 340 Leasehold improvements 10 1,607 (1,180) 427 Data processing equipment 20 26,291 (14,701) 11,590 Right of use - leases 20 to 30 5,129 (1,598) 3,531 Machinery and equipment 10 367 (276) 91 Total 34,200 (18,221) 15,979 Average annual depreciation rates (%) Cost Accumulated depreciation Net balance December 31, 2022 Furniture and fixtures 10 724 (358) 366 Leasehold improvements 10 1,607 (1,100) 507 Data processing equipment 20 26,541 (12,548) 13,993 Right of use - leases 20 to 30 5,313 (709) 4,604 Machinery and equipment 10 374 (294) 80 Other fixed assets 10 to 20 158 (118) 40 Total 34,717 (15,127) 19,590 Average annual depreciation rates % December 31, 2022 Additions Disposals Hyperinflation adjustment Transfers Exchange variations June 30, 2023 Furniture and fixtures 724 - (68) - 150 - 806 Leasehold improvements 1,607 - - - - - 1,607 Data processing equipment 26,541 357 (619) 410 148 (546) 26,291 Right of use - leases 5,313 - (184) - - - 5,129 Machinery and equipment 374 - - - (7) - 367 Other fixed assets 158 - - - (158) - - Cost 34,717 357 (871) 410 133 (546) 34,200 Furniture and fixtures 10 (358) (49) 26 - (85) - (466) Leasehold improvements 10 (1,100) (82) - - 2 - (1,180) Data processing equipment 20 (12,548) (2,345) 382 (229) (192) 231 (14,701) Right of use - leases 20 to 30 (709) (1,009) 120 - - - (1,598) Machinery and equipment 10 (294) (5) 3 - 20 - (276) Other fixed assets 10 to 20 (118) - - - 118 - - (-) Accumulated depreciation (15,127) (3,490) 531 (229) (137) 231 (18,221) Total 19,590 (3,133) (340) 181 (4) (315) 15,979 15

9.2. Changes in property, plant and equipment Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands ofReais) Average annual depreciation rates % December 31, 2021 Additions Additions due to acquisitions Disposals Hyperinflation adjustment Exchange variations December 31, 2022 Furniture and fixtures 1,169 - 384 (783) (23) (23) 724 Leasehold improvements 2,177 - 759 (1,328) - (1) 1,607 Data processing equipment 19,091 7,175 1,161 (863) 197 (220) 26,541 Right of use - leases 6,943 7,139 - (8,769) - - 5,313 Machinery and equipment 408 23 - (57) - - 374 Other fixed assets 332 2 5 (113) (35) (33) 158 Cost 30,120 14,339 2,309 (11,913) 139 (277) 34,717 Furniture and fixtures 10 (597) (148) - 363 12 12 (358) Leasehold improvements 10 (1,086) (251) - 237 - - (1,100) Data processing equipment 20 (9,061) (4,590) - 1,067 (163) 199 (12,548) Right of use - leases 20 to 30 (3,097) (2,432) - 4,820 - - (709) Machinery and equipment 10 (330) (19) - 55 - - (294) Other fixed assets 10 to 20 (217) (28) - 95 17 15 (118) (-) Accumulated depreciation (14,388) (7,468) - 6,637 (134) 226 (15,127) Total 15,732 6,871 2,309 (5,276) 5 (51) 19,590 10. Intangible assets and goodwill 10.1. Breakdown of balances Average annual amortization rates % Cost Amortization Net balance on June 30, 2023 Intangible assets under development - 46,232 - 46,232 Brands and patents - 1 - 1 Software license 20 to 50 30,658 (7,451) 23,207 Database 10 - - - Goodwill - 923,439 - 923,439 Customer portfolio 10 131,448 (104,359) 27,089 Non-compete 20 2,697 (1,550) 1,147 Platform 10 to 20 453,160 (110,185) 342,975 Total 1,587,635 (223,545) 1,364,090 16

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands ofReais) Average annual amortization rates % Cost Amortization Impairment Net balance on December 31, 2022 Intangible assets under development - 41,707 - - 41,707 Brands and patents - 29 - - 29 Software license 20 to 50 10,112 (5,135) - 4,977 Database 10 800 (547) - 253 Goodwill - 1,060,162 - (136,723) 923,439 Customer portfolio 10 131,448 (94,967) - 36,481 Non-compete 20 2,697 (1,146) - 1,551 Platform 10 to 20 452,814 (84,019) - 368,795 Total 1,699,769 (185,814) (136,723) 1,377,232 10.2. Changes in intangible assets and goodwill Average annual amortization rates % December 31, 2022 Additions Transfers Disposals Hyperinflation adjustment June 30, 2023 Intangible asset in progress 41,707 24,232 (19,141) (5) (561) 46,232 Software license 10,112 1,009 19,603 (66) - 30,658 Database 800 - (800) - - - Goodwill 923,439 - - - - 923,439 Customer portfolio 131,448 - - - - 131,448 Non-compete 2,697 - - - - 2,697 Brands and patents 29 - (28) - - 1 Platform 452,814 - 346 - - 453,160 Cost 1,563,046 25,241 (20) (71) (561) 1,587,635 Software license 20 - 50 (5,135) (1,010) (1,379) 73 - (7,451) Database 10 (547) - 547 - - - Customer portfolio 10 (94,967) (6,826) (2,566) - - (104,359) Non-compete 20 (1,146) (404) - - - (1,550) Platform 10 - 20 (84,019) (29,588) 3,422 - - (110,185) (-) Accumulated amortizations (185,814) (37,828) 24 73 - (223,545) Total 1,377,232 (12,587) 4 2 (561) 1,364,090 17

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands ofReais) Average annual amortization rates % December 31, 2021 Additions Additions due to acquisitions Transfers Disposals Hyperinflation adjustment Impairment December 31, 2022 Intangible asset in progress 7,723 39,714 - (5,872) - 142 - 41,707 Software license 7,449 2,777 - - (77) (37) - 10,112 Database 800 - - - - - - 800 Goodwill 813,912 - 246,250 - - - (136,723) 923,439 Customer portfolio 118,854 - 12,594 - - - - 131,448 Non-compete 2,697 - - - - - - 2,697 Brands and patents 25 4 - - - - - 29 Platform 217,237 - 229,705 5,872 - - - 452,814 Cost 1,168,697 42,495 488,549 - (77) 105 (136,723) 1,563,046 Software license 20 - 50 (3,310) (1,877) - - 52 - - (5,135) Database 10 (467) (80) - - - - - (547) Customer portfolio 10 (80,103) (14,864) - - - - - (94,967) Non-compete 20 (337) (809) - - - - - (1,146) Platform 10 - 20 (34,123) (49,896) - - - - - (84,0119) (-) Accumulated amortizations (118,340) (67,526) - - 52 - - (185,814) Total 1,050,357 (25,031) 488,549 - (25) 105 (136,723) 1,377,232 The amortization of intangibles includes the amount of R$31,890 for the six-months period ended June 30, 2023 (R$26,281 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022) related to amortization of intangible assets acquired in business combinations, of which R$26,361 ($18,377 for the six-months period ended June 30, 2022) was recorded in costs of services and R$5,529 (R$7,904 for the six-months period ended June 30, 2022) in administrative expenses.

11. Trade and other payables June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Domestic suppliers 245,094 176,447 Abroad suppliers 2,105 106 Advance from customers 1,238 2,086 Related parties (a) 148,851 71,054 Other accounts payable 12,295 16,127 Total 409,583 265,820 Current 409,583 264,728 Non-current - 1,092 (a) The outstanding balances Relate to transactions in the ordinary course of business with the Company's shareholder Twilio Inc. (note 23). 18

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands of Reais) 12. Loans, borrowings and debentures Changes in cash Changes not affecting cash Interest rate p.a. Current Non- current December 31, 2022 Interest paid Payments Interest incurred Adjustment to present value Exchange rate change June 30, 2023 Current Non- current Working capital 100% CDI + 2.40% to 6.55% and 8.60% to 12.95% 62,335 63,499 125,834 (8,666) (18,932) 9,853 (117) (44) 107,928 76,891 31,037 Debentures 18.16% 27,206 13,794 41,000 (2,567) (22,471) 2,567 - - 18,529 15,654 2,875 89,541 77,293 166,834 (11,233) (41,403) 12,420 (117) (44) 126,457 92,545 33,912 Changes in cash Changes not affecting cash Interest rate p.a. Current Non- current December 31, 2021 Proceeds Interest paid Payments Interest incurred Adjustment to present value Exchange rate change December 31, 2022 Current Non- current Working capital 100% CDI + 2.40% to 6.55% and 8.60% to 12.95% 64,415 98,723 163,138 34,000 (22,868) (70,069) 22,342 (572) (137) 125,834 62,335 63,499 Debentures 18.16% - 45,000 45,000 - (7,381) (4,000) 7,381 - - 41,000 27,206 13,794 64,415 143,723 208,138 34,000 (30,249) (74,069) 29,723 (572) (137) 166,834 89,541 77,293 The portion classified in non-current liabilities has the following payment schedule: June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 2024 25,221 68,602 2025 8,691 8,691 Total 33,912 77,293 Debentures On May 10, 2021, D1 issued debentures, not convertible into shares, in three series totaling the amount of R$45,000 to be paid in 54 monthly installments. The interest is accrued and paid on a monthly basis. According to the deed of first private issuance of simple debentures, the debentures may have its early termination in the event of the following situations occur as per D1´s financial results: On September 12, 2022, the Company signed an amendment, establishing an amortization schedule of 19 installments, the first being paid in September 2022, maturing in July 2024 and monthly interest at a fixed rate of 18.16% per annum (252 business days basis). On March 17, 2023, the Company signed an amendment enabling itself, at its discretion, to carry out the fiduciary assignment of receivables to creditor as guarantee. On April 17, 2023, the Company signed an amendment establishing a new amortization schedule comprised of an upfront payment in the amount of R$13,000 and 8 additional installments, the first one due in April 2023 and the remaining due from January to July 2024 respectively, with a monthly interest at a fixed rate of 18.16% per annum (252 business days basis). Covenants regarding the fiduciary assignment of receivables to creditor, as well as the fulfillment of certain performance criteria by the Company and D1 were put on hold until the end of the year. The Group is currently not in breach of any of the financial obligations set forth in the private deed. 19

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands of Reais) Contractual clauses The Company has financing agreements in the amount of R$63,935 guaranteed by 20% of accounts receivable given as collateral and the balance of financial investment recorded as current assets, representing three times the amount of the first payment of principal plus interest. D1 has entered into a financing agreement for the issuance of debentures guaranteed by: (i) the fiduciary assignment to creditor of receivables equivalent to two times the amount owed by D1 per month, which must go through an escrow account controlled by the creditor and, upon confirmation that the guarantees are in order, are subsequently released to the Company; and (ii) the fiduciary assignment to creditor of 10% of the Company's corporate stock. 13. Long-Term Incentive Programs and Management remuneration The Company offers to its executives and employees long-term incentive plans ("ILPs") based on the issuance of restricted Class A common shares ("RSUs") and cash-based payments equivalent to RSU. The Company recognizes as expense the fair value of RSUs, measured at the grant date, on a straight-line basis during the vesting provided by the respective plan, with a corresponding entry: to shareholders' equity for plans exercisable in shares; and to liabilities for plans exercisable in cash. The accumulated expense recognized reflects the vesting period and the Company's best estimate of the number of shares to be delivered. The expense of the plans is recognized in the statement of profit or loss in accordance with the function performed by the beneficiary. Since its Initial Public Offering (IPO), the Company settled four Long-Term Incentive Programs, being two totally concluded and two still in force. In July 2021 in connection with the consummation of the initial public offering, the Company approved the Long-Term Incentive Program number two and three ("ILP 2" and "ILP3") which entitled certain executives and employees to receive RSU and cash-based payments equivalent to RSU, establishing the terms, quantities, and conditions for the acquisition of rights related to the RSU. Beneficiaries of ILP 2 and 3 received 50% of the total granted RSU in cash in August 2021 and received RSU in January 2023 after a cliff vesting period of 24 months. On May 4, 2022, the Executive Board of Directors approved a new Long-Term Incentive Program ("ILP 4") that will grant a maximum of 240,000 RSUs (or cash-based payments equivalent to RSUs) to certain executives and employees of the Group subject to a vesting period of 28 months as of May 5, 2022 and, to certain executives and employees, the achievement of certain gross profit performance goals. The granting of RSU under ILP 4 partially occurred in the third quarter of 2022 and a provision was recorded as an expense in the consolidated statements of profit or loss. On February 24, 2023, the Executive Board of Directors approved a new Long-Term Incentive Program ("ILP 5") that will grant a maximum of 2,300,000 RSUs (or cash-based payments equivalent to RSUs) to certain executives and employees of the Group subject to a vesting period of 36 months as of January 1, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had outstanding 2,564,132 "RSUs" that were authorized but not yet issued, related with future vesting conditions. The total compensation cost related to unvested RSUs was R$1,326 (R$2,164 as of December 31, 2022) recorded in the consolidated financial statements. An expense amounting to R$2,260 (R$2,036 for the six-months period ended June 30, 2022) was recorded in the consolidated statements of profit or loss position as relative to the vesting period of the restricted share units. Date Quantity Grant Vesting Shares granted Outstanding shares Weighted average grant date fair value (Per share) 08. 09. 2021 12. 22. 2022 45,522 22,077 59.11 08. 23. 2021 12. 22. 2022 11,436 5,854 84.50 08. 24. 2021 12. 22. 2022 3,833 1,658 86.68 05. 05. 2022 05. 09. 2024 240,000 234,543 75.72 03. 13. 2023 12. 31. 2025 2,300,000 2,300,000 8.34 2,600,791 2,564,132 The roll forward of the granted shares for the six-months period ended June 30, 2023, is presented as follows: Consolidated Outstanding RSU as of December 31, 2021 60,791 Shares granted 240,000 Shares delivered (5,457) Outstanding RSU on December 31, 2022 295,334 Shares granted 2,300,000 Shares delivered (31,202) Outstanding RSU on June 30, 2023 2,564,132 20

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

(In thousands of Reais) Key management personnel compensation Key management personnel compensation comprised the following: For the six-months period ended June 30 2023 2022 Short-term employee benefits 7,253 11,589 Other long-term benefits 330 - Termination benefits 873 230 Share-based payments 1,034 775 Total 9,490 12,594

14.Liabilities from acquisitions Liabilities from business combinations June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Investment acquisition - Sirena 6,024 9,802 Investment acquisition - D1 27,314 45,931 Investment acquisition - SenseData 69,418 66,202 Investment acquisition - Movidesk 229,095 229,695 Total liabilities from acquisitions 331,851 351,630 Current 122,106 60,778 Non-current 209,745 290,852 21

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands of Reais)



15.Provisions for tax, labor and civil risks 15.1.Provisions for probable losses The Company, in the ordinary course of its business, is subject to tax, civil and labor lawsuits. Management, supported by its legal advisors' opinion, assesses the probability of the outcome of the lawsuits in progress and the need to record a provision for risks that are considered sufficient to cover the probable losses. The table below presents the position of provisions for disputes, probable losses and judicial deposits which refer to lawsuits in progress and social security risk. June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Provisions Service tax (ISSQN) Lawsuit - Company Zenvia (a) 38,502 37,525 Labor provisions and other provisions 2,193 2,225 Total provisions 40,695 39,750 Judicial deposits Service tax (ISSQN) judicial deposits - Lawsuit Company Zenvia (a) (38,540) (37,561) Labor appeals judicial and other deposits (585) (220) Total judicial deposits (39,125) (37,781) Total 1,570 1,969 (a) The amount of the liability related to the provision and judicial deposits for tax risk refers to the lawsuit filed by the City of Porto Alegre about the service tax (ISSQN) against Zenvia Brazil itself. 15.2.Contingencies with possible losses The Company is involved in contingencies for which losses are possible, in accordance with the assessment prepared by Management with support from legal advisors. On June 30, 2023, the total amount of contingencies classified as possible was R$70,975 (R$66,725 as of December 31, 2022). The most relevant cases are set below: Taxes: The Company is involved in disputes related to: (i) administrative claim imposed by the authority of the city of Porto Alegre related to differences in the tax classification and rates of SMS A2P (application-to-person short message service) services in the amount of R$22,527 (R$21,867 as of December 31, 2022); (ii) administrative claim imposed by the authority of the city of Porto Alegre related to the supposed debit of municipal tax (ISSQN) after Zenvia Mobile transferred its headquarters from the city of Porto Alegre to the city of São Paulo in the amount of R$7,132 (R$6,736 as of December 31, 2022); (iii) administrative claims in the amount of R$39,044 (R$37,396 as of December 31, 2022) related to a fine imposed by the Brazilian federal tax authority for failure to pay income taxes on capital gain from the acquisition of Kanon Serviços em Tecnologia da Informação Ltda. By Zenvia Mobile from Spring Mobile Solutions Inc. in previous years. Labor: the labor contingencies assessed as possible losses totaled R$1,954 as of June 30, 2023 (R$68 as of December 31, 2022). Labor-related actions essentially consist of issues related to commission differences, variable compensation and salary parity. Civil: the civil contingencies assessed as possible losses totaled R$290 as of June 30, 2023 (R$633 as of December 31, 2022). 22

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands of Reais) 16.Equity Share Capital Shareholder's Class June 30, 2023 % (i) December 31, 2022 % (i) Bobsin Corp B 9,578,220 22.93 9,578,220 22.95 Bobsin Corp A 897,635 2.15 897,635 2,15 Oria Zenvia Co-investment Holdings, LP (ii) B 7,119,930 17.05 7,119,930 17.06 Oria Tech Zenvia Co-investment - Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia B 4,329,105 10.36 4,329,105 10.37 Oria Tech Zenvia Co-investment - Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia A 27,108 0.06 27,108 0.06 Oria Tech 1 Inovação Fundo de Investimento em Participações B 2,637,670 6.31 2,637,670 6.32 Twilio Inc. A 3,846,153 9.21 3,846,153 9.21 D1 former shareholders A 1,942,750 4.65 1,942,750 4.65 Sirena former shareholders A 89,131 0.21 89,131 0.21 SenseData former shareholders A 94,200 0.23 94,200 0.23 Movidesk former shareholders A 315,820 0.76 315,820 0.76 Spectra I - Fundo de Investimento em Participações A 39,940 0.10 39,940 0.10 Spectra II - Fundo de Investimento em Participações A 159,770 0.38 159,770 0.38 Others A 10,693,754 25.60 10,662,551 25.55 41,771,186 100 41,739,983 100 (i) Percentage of economic rights. (ii) The shares formerly held by OriaZenvia Co-investment Holdings II, LP have been transferred to OriaZenvia Co-investment Holdings, LP. The transfer is still undergoing bureaucratic proceedings to be registered with Zenvia's transfer agent. On February 27, 2023, the Company issued 31,202 Class A common shares to certain key officers and employees as part of the Company's long-term incentive plans Nos. 2 and 3 equivalent to an amount of R$3,922.

17.Segment reporting 17.1.Basis for segmentation The segment reporting is based on information used by the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM) represented by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Until the middle of 2022, the Company had a single operating segment, considering the information used by CODM, as well as the financial information structure. After the acquisitions made in 2022, the CODM, began monitoring operations, making decisions on resource allocation, and evaluating performance based on two reportable operating segments, CPaaS and SaaS. CODM analyzes revenue and costs within their respective segments. The two operating segments offer different products and services and are managed separately because they require different technology and marketing strategies. 23

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands of Reais) The following summary describes the operations of each reportable segment. Reportable segments Operations

SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) Includes the following solutions: i. ZenviaAttraction:Active multi-channel end-customer acquisition campaigns utilizing data intelligence and multi-channel automation. ii. ZenviaConversion:Converting leads into sales using multiple communication channels. iii. ZenviaService:Enabling companies to provide customer service with structured support across multiple channels. iv. ZenviaSuccess:Protect and expand customer revenue through cross-selling andupselling. v. Consulting:A Business Intelligenceteam thatprovidessolutions to customer needs by usingSaaSandCPaaSto enhance the end-consumer experience. CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) Includes services such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Instagram and Webchat, all such applications being orchestrated and automated by chatbots, single customer view, journey designer, documents composer and authentication. 17.2.Information about reportable segments The following table present revenue and cost of services information for the Company operations segments for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively: For the six months period ended June 30, 2023 For the six months period ended June 30, 2022 CPaaS SaaS Consolidated CPaaS SaaS Consolidated Revenue 235,917 136,049 371,966 286,692 114,786 401,478 Cost of services (147,892) (73,989) (221,881) (213,780) (62,226) (276,006) Gross profit 88,025 62,060 150,085 72,912 52,560 125,472 Operational expenses, finance income, finance expenses, taxes and fair values gains and losses on certain financial assets and liabilities are not allocated to individual segments as these are managed on an overall group basis. 17.3.Major customer In June 2023, the Company had one customer representing more than 10% of consolidated revenue. For the six-months period ended June 30, 2023and 2022, this customer represented 12.1% and 9.1%, respectively, of consolidated revenue. 24

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands of Reais) 17.4.Revenue geographic information The Company's revenue by geographic region is presented below: For the three months period ended June 30

For the six months period ended June 30 2023 2022

2023 2022 Primary geographical markets

Brazil 173,566 186,372

333,666 367,061 USA 6,519 4,427

10,090 8,915 Argentina 3,051 2,837

6,191 5,185 Mexico 3,002 3,190

7,233 7,074 Switzerland 13 419

95 512 Colombia 1,463 1,340

3,089 2,576 Peru 1,078 1,088

2,121 2,091 Chile 956 912

1,853 1,742 Others 3,267 3,312

7,659 6,321 Total 192,916 203,897

371,966 401,478 17.5.Seasonality of operations Although the Company has not historically experienced significant seasonality with respect to revenues throughout the year, some moderate seasonality has been observed in the use of the platforms in cases such as education and brick-and-mortar retail stores. The Company has experienced revenue growth during the Carnival period in February, the back-to-school periods in July and August, Black Friday at the end of November and the Christmas season. The rapid growth in the business has offset this seasonal trend to date, but its impact on revenue may be more pronounced in future periods. 25

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands of Reais) 18.Costs and expenses by nature Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Personnel expenses (a) (51,708) (64,116) (104,638) (110,388) Costs with operators/Other costs (97,559) (116,661) (176,360) (245,311) Depreciation and amortization (21,185) (18,725) (41,318) (33,489) Outsourced services (9,175) (7,260) (19,943) (17,442) Rentals/insurance/condominium/water/energy 301 (509) (216) (910) Allowance for credit losses (3,379) (1,957) (5,540) (3,997) Marketing expenses / events (*) (4,705) (5,261) (7,462) (8,989) Communication (*) (151) (623) (832) (1,408) Travel expenses (483) (613) (1,016) (866) Other expenses (i) (10,382) (10,240) (16,253) (16,942) Other income and expenses, net (b) (451) (11,928) (536) (19,968) (198,877) (237,893) (374,114) (459,710) Cost of services (121,783) (137,849) (221,881) (276,006) Sales and marketing expenses (24,807) (30,771) (52,249) (56,190) General administrative expenses (37,348) (39,607) (68,795) (74,340) Research and development expenses (11,109) (15,883) (25,113) (29,193) Allowance for credit losses (3,379) (1,957) (5,540) (3,997) Other income and expenses, net (451) (11,826) (536) (19,984) (198,877) (237,893) (374,114) (459,710) (*) The Company reclassified some comparative balances for better presentation and comparability with the current period, without any impact on its result, without changes in the totalizing subgroups and without impact on the assessment of covenants. (i) For the six-months period ended June 30, 2023, the total amount is primarily composed of R$9,314 (R$8,868 for the six-months period ended June 30, 2022) referring to software license; R$2,626 (R$2,196 for the six-months period ended June 30, 2022) referring to Commissions; and R$1,420 referring to taxes (R$1,424 for the six-months period ended June 30, 2022). 26

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands of Reais)

(a)Personnel expenses: Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Salary (20,252) (32,775) (42,242) (57,821) Benefits (6,224) (7,030) (12,330) (9,891) Compulsory contributions to social security (10,668) (8,045) (19,677) (14,474) Compensation (1,317) (800) (1,535) (970) Provisions (vacation/13th salary) (7,309) (6,961) (14,653) (12,032) Provision for bonus and profit sharing (5,240) (5,481) (12,830) (10,135) IPO Bonus and share-based payment - (1,394) - (2,035) Compensation to former shareholders - (1,560) - (1,560) Other (698) (70) (1,371) (1,470) (51,708) (64,116) (104,638) (110,388) (b)Other income and expense: Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 - (13,733) - (13,733) Result of disposal of assets (276) 5,525 (276) (1) Other income and expenses, net (175) (3,720) (259) (6,234) (451) (11,928) (535) (19,968) 27

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands of Reais) 19.Financial Income (Expenses) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Finance expenses Interest on loans and financing (4,730) (5,604) (9,853) (11,188) Interest on Debentures (902) (1,891) (2,567) (3,751) Discount (3,746) - (7,681) - Foreign exchange losses (1,420) (2,886) (3,737) (5,486) Bank expenses and IOF (tax on financial transactions) (745) (1,193) (1,248) (1,850) Other financial expenses (4,075) (3,864) (8,171) (4,317) Interests on leasing contracts (100) (148) (212) (297) Losses on derivative instrument (1,034) (161) (1,871) (856) Inflation adjustment (373) (2,113) (509) (3,733) Total financial expenses (17,125) (17,860) (35,849) (31,478) Finance income Interest 3 198 4 621 Foreign exchange gain 1,341 4,254 2,084 9,714 Interests on financial instrument 2,059 3,904 3,212 9,912 Other financial income 584 146 1,312 155 Gain on financial instrument - 482 - 482 Adjustment to present value (APV) - 666 - 666 Total finance income 3,987 9,650 6,612 21,550 Net finance costs (13,138) (8,210) (29,237) (9,928) 20.Income tax and social contribution Income tax expense is recognized in each interim period based on the best estimate of the weighted average annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year. Amounts accrued for income tax expense in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements may have to be adjusted in a subsequent interim period if the Company's estimate of the annual income tax rate changes in future periods. Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Deferred taxes on temporary differences and tax losses 7,794 10,936 16,620 15,885 Current tax expenses (2,788) (703) (3,006) (723) Tax (income) expense 5,006 10,233 13,615 15,162 28

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands of Reais) 20.1.Reconciliation between the nominal income tax and social contribution rate and effective rate Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income before income tax and social contribution (19,093) (42,206) (31,385) (68,160) Basic rate 34% 34% 34% 34% Income tax and social contribution 6,492 14,350 10,671 23,174 Tax incentives (493) - - - Net operating loss carryforward not recorded from subsidiaries (a) 1,613 (1,782) 5,969 (4,402) Bonus (508) (1,745) (508) (1,849) Others (2,097) (590) (2,518) (1,761) Tax benefit (expense) 5,006 10,233 13,614 15,162 Effective rate 26.22% 24.25% 43.38% 22.24% (a) For certain subsidiaries of Rodati Motor Corporation no deferred tax assets were recognized from temporary differences and tax loss carryforward in the amount of R$12,822 for the six-months ended June 30, 2023 (R$4,843 for the six-months ended June 30, 2022) because it is not probable that future taxable profit will be available against which the Company can use the benefits. 20.2.Breakdown and Changes in deferred income tax and social contribution June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Deferred tax assets Provision for labor, tax and civil risk 13,091 12,583 Allowance for doubtful accounts 3,507 2,160 Tax losses and negative basis of social contribution tax 15,223 13,039 Provision for compensation or renegotiation from acquisitions 52,542 52,837 Goodwill impairment 33,059 33,059 Customer portfolio and platform 10,018 901 Other temporary differences 7,849 3,975 Total deferred tax assets 135,289 118,554 Deferred Tax liabilities Goodwill (26,785) (26,785) Total deferred tax liabilities (26,785) (26,785) Net deferred tax 108,504 91,769 Deferred taxes - assets 108,504 91,769 Deferred taxes - liabilities - - 29

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands of Reais) Balance at December 31, 2022 91,769 Additions 17,030 Reversal (295) Balance at June 30, 2023 108,504 The Company did not present taxable income in prior periods, mainly due to the deductibility for tax purposes of goodwill, representing a temporary difference. However, based on projections of taxable income and the reversal of goodwill temporary difference, management believes that sufficient taxable income will be available in future periods to recover deferred tax assets.

21. Earnings per share The calculation of basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing loss of the period by the weighted average number of common shares existing during the period. Diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing net income for the period by weighted average number of common shares existing during the period plus weighted average number of common shares that would be issued upon conversion of all potentially diluting common shares into common shares. For the six-month period June 30, 2023 and 2022, the number of shares used to calculate the diluted net loss per share of common stock attributable to common shareholders is the same as the number of shares used to calculate the basic net loss per share of common stock attributable to common shareholders for the period presented because potentially dilutive shares would have been antidilutive if included in the calculation. The tables below show data of income and shares used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share. Six months period ended June 30 2023 2022 Basic and diluted earnings per share Numerator Loss of the period assigned to Company's shareholders (17,771) (21,025) Denominator Weighted average for number of common shares 41,621,751 32,616,258 Class A common stock subject to future vesting (2,220,207) - 39,401,544 32,616,258 Basic and diluted loss per share (in reais) (0.451) (0.645) 30

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands ofReais) 22. Risk management and financial instruments 22.1. Classification of financial instruments The classification of financial instruments is presented in the table below: June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Amortized cost Fair value through profit or loss Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Amortized cost Fair value through profit or loss Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 42,385 100,194 100,194 - - 43,796 56,447 56,447 - - Financial investment - - - - - - 8,160 8,160 - - Trade accounts receivable 195,860 - - - - 156,012 - - - - Derivative financial instruments - - - - - - - - - - Total assets 238,245 100,194 100,194 - - 199,808 64,607 64,607 - - Liabilities Loans and financing 126,457 - - - - 166,834 - - - - Trade and other payable 409,583 - - - - 265,820 - - - - Liabilities from acquisition 293,021 38,830 - - 38,830 285,428 66,202 - - 66,202 Total liabilities 829,061 38,830 - - 38,830 718,082 66,202 - - 66,202 31

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands ofReais) 22.1.1.Level 3 measurement The fair value of acquisitions is determined using unobservable inputs, therefore it is classified in the level 3 of the fair value hierarchy. The main assumptions used in the measurement of the fair value of acquisitions on measurement are presented below. Type Valuation technique Significant unobservable inputs Inter-relationship between significant unobservable and fair value measurement Liabilities from acquisition Market Comparison: The valuation model considered the acquisition price of companies of similar size, sector. -Acquisitions multiples ranges depending on the gross profit business plan achievement The estimated fair value would increase (decrease) if: -The gross profit was higher (lower) in the period of the earn-out calculation. From the amount to be paid related to liabilities from acquisitions, the Company has a liability arising from its acquisitions that will be settled as certain milestones established in the contract are reached. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had a total of R$38,830 (R$66,202 on December 31, 2022) recorded under Liabilities from acquisition. 22.2.Financial risk management The main financial risks to which the Company and its subsidiaries are exposed when conducting their activities are: (a)Credit risk It results from any difficulty in collecting the amounts of services provided to the customers. The Company and its subsidiaries are also subject to credit risk from their interest earning bank deposits. The credit risk related to the provision of services is minimized by a strict control of the customer base and active delinquency management by means of clear policies regarding the concession of services. There is no concentration of transactions with customers and the default level is historically very low. In connection with credit risk relating to financial institutions, the Company and its subsidiaries seek to diversify such exposure among financial institutions. 32

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands ofReais) Credit risk exposure The book value of financial assets represents the maximum credit exposure. The maximum credit risk exposure on financial information date was: June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents 142,579 100,243 Financial investment - 8,160 Trade accounts receivable 195,860 156,012 Total 338,439 264,415 The Company determines its allowance for expected credit losses by applying a loss rate calculated on historical effective losses on sales. Additionally, the Company considers that accounts receivable had a significant increase in credit risk and provides for:

● All notes receivable past due for more than 150 days;

● Notes subject to additional credit analysis presenting indicators of significant risks of default based on ongoing renegotiations, failure indicators or judicial recovery ongoing processes and customers with relevant evidence of cash deteriorating situation. (b)Market Risk Interest rate and inflation risk: Interest rate risk arises from the portion of debt and interest earning bank deposits remunerated at CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate) rate, which may adversely affect the financial income or expenses in the event an unfavorable change in interest and inflation rates takes place. (c)Operations with derivatives The Company uses derivative financial instruments to hedge against the risk of change in the foreign exchange rates. Therefore, they are not speculative. The derivative financial instruments designated in hedge operations are initially recognized at fair value on the date on which the derivative contract is executed and are subsequently remeasured to their fair value. Changes in the fair value of any of these derivative instruments are immediately recognized in the statement of profit or loss under "net financial cost". As of June 30, 2023, the Company has an obligation of R$1,871 registered as derivative financial instruments. (d)Liquidity risk The liquidity risk consists of the risk of the Company not having sufficient funds to settle its financial liabilities. The Company's and its subsidiaries' cash flow and liquidity control are closely monitored by Company's Management, so as to ensure that cash operating generation and previous fund raising, as necessary, are sufficient to maintain the payment schedule, thus not generating liquidity risk for the Company and its subsidiaries. 33

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands ofReais) We are committed to and have been taking all the necessary actions that we consider necessary to enable the Company to obtain the funding to ensure it will continue its regular operations in the next twelve months, including raising new credit lines and/or issuing new equity, among other alternatives. We present below the contractual maturities of financial liabilities including payment of estimated interest. Non-derivative financial liabilities Book value Contractual cash flow Up to 12 months 1-2 years 2-3 years > 3 years Loans, borrowings and debentures 126,457 137,852 101,426 36,426 - - Trade and other payables 409,583 409,583 409,583 - - - Liabilities from acquisitions 331,851 331,851 116,449 102,097 79,230 34,075 Lease liabilities 3,803 3,803 2,002 1,610 191 - Total 871,694 883,089 629,460 140,133 79,421 34,075 (e)Sensitivity analysis The main risks linked to the Company's operations are linked to the variation of the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI) for financing and financial investments. The Company's financial instruments are represented by cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable, accounts payable, loans and financing, and are recorded at amortized cost, plus interests incurred. Investments indexed to CDI are recorded at fair value, according to quotations published by the respective financial institutions, and the remainder refer mostly to bank deposit certificates. Therefore, the recorded amount of these securities does not differ from the market value. The table below presents three scenarios for the risk of decreasing or increasing of the CDI indexes. The base scenario was the index as of June 30, 2023 of 12.50% p.a. Scenario II represents a 25% increase or decrease and scenario III a 50% increase or decrease. The Company has loans and borrowings linked to the CDI rate (long-term interest rate). Operation Balance at June 30, 2023 Risk Scenario I Current scenario Scenario II Scenario III Financial investments 100,194 CDI decrease 12,524 9,383 6,262 12.50% 9.38% 6.25% Financial liabilities - financing 126,457 CDI increase 15,807 19,759 23,711 12.50% 15.63% 18.75% 34

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (In thousands ofReais) (f)Capital management The Company's capital management aims to ensure that an adequate credit rating is maintained, as well as a capital relationship, so as to support Company's business and leverage shareholders' value. The Company controls its capital structure by adjusting it to the current economic conditions. In order to maintain an adjusted structure, the Company may pay dividends, return capital to the shareholders, obtain funding from new loans, issue promissory notes and contract derivative transactions. The Company considers its net debt structure as loans and financing less cash and cash equivalents. The financial leverage ratios are summarized as follows: June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Loans and borrowings 126,457 166,834 Cash and cash equivalents (142,579) (100,243) Net debt (16,122) 66,591 Total equity 934,658 953,336 Net debt/equity (%) (0.02) 0.07