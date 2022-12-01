Zenvia : VOTING RESULTS OF 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K

VOTING RESULTS OF 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

São Paulo, November 30, 2022 - Zenvia Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENV) ("Company") announces that the following resolutions set out in its Notice of Annual General Meeting dated October 27, 2022 were duly passed at its annual general meeting held on November 30, 2022:

 The approval and ratification of the Company's financial statements and the auditor's report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

 The amendment and restatement of the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Companycurrently in effect by the deletion in their entirety and the substitution in their place of the Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association which copy isannexed into Exhibit 99.2 below.

About Zenvia

ZENVIA is driven by the purpose of empowering companies to create unique experiences for end-consumers through its unified CX SaaS end-to-end platform. ZENVIA empowers companies to transform their existing customer experience from non-scalable, physical and impersonal interactions into highly scalable, digital-first and hyper-contextualized experiences across the customer journey. ZENVIA's unified end-to-end CX SaaS platform provides a combination of (i) SaaS focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, (ii) tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer views, journey designers, documents composer and authentication and (iii) channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Instagram and Webchat. Its comprehensive platform assists customers across multiple use cases, including marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, customer onboarding, warnings, customer services, fraud control, cross-selling and customer retention, among others. ZENVIA's shares are traded on Nasdaq, under the ticker ZENV.

