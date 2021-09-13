Log in
    ZENV   KYG9889V1014

ZENVIA INC.

(ZENV)
Zenvia : Welcomes Shay Chor as Investor Relations Officer (Form 6-K)

09/13/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Zenvia Welcomes Shay Chor as Investor Relations Officer

São Paulo, September 13, 2021 - Zenvia Inc. ('Zenvia') (NASDAQ: ZENV), announces the appointment of Shay Chor as Investor Relations Officer, with direct report to Cassio Bobsin, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Zenvia.

'Shay has an impressive track record of Investor Relations expertise and a very strong relationship with equity investors, and the Equity Capital Markets in general. We were in the search of a professional that not only knew how to navigate the equity markets brilliantly, but who could help us develop and secure long-term relationships with a vast number and variety of investors. We couldn't be more excited with Shay joining us with that goal and with how he will strategically raise the bar in our alignment with all our stakeholders', said Cassio Bobsin.

Mr. Chor joins Zenvia from Atento, where he spent four years as Corporate Treasurer and Investor Relations Director. Before that, he worked six years covering both Brazilian and US investors as a Senior Vice President on the Latin America Equity Sales desk at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Chor initiated his career in 1999 at UBS Warburg, having held different roles in the areas of equity sales, equity research, investor relations and structured finance in institutions such as Deutsche Bank, Banco Santander and Brasil Telecom. Mr. Chor holds a Bachelor´s degree in Business Administration from IBMEC, Brazilian Institute for Capital Markets.

Disclaimer

Zenvia Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 10:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 630 M 120 M 120 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 616 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2021 -239x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 546 M 675 M 675 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,65x
EV / Sales 2022 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 470
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Renato Friedrich Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Steffens Chairman
Lilian Lima Chief Technology Officer
Gabriela Ferreira Vargas Chief Operating Officer
Eduardo Aspesi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZENVIA INC.0.00%675
ORACLE CORPORATION38.63%250 387
SAP SE14.90%171 900
INTUIT INC.49.37%154 947
SERVICENOW, INC.17.72%128 388
DOCUSIGN, INC.24.67%54 520