    4205   JP3725400000

ZEON CORPORATION

(4205)
Presentation on the Financial Results for the 1st Half of FY2021[PDF:1.71MB/25p]

10/29/2021 | 12:08am EDT
Financial Results

The 1st Half of FY2021 (Apr. 1- Sep. 30)

Answers beyond Challenges.

October 29, 2021

Content of Report

P.2 Summary and Segment Overview

P.3 Business Environment

(Trends in Exchange Rates and Prices of Main Raw Materials)

P.5 Performance Summary (Overall)

P.6 Performance Summary (By Segment)

P.8 Elastomer Business Overview

P.9 Elastomer Business Profit and Loss

P.10 Elastomer Business Operating Income Variance

P.13 Specialty Materials Business Profit and Loss

P.14 Specialty Materials Operating Income Variance

P.16 Specialty Chemicals Business: Battery Materials Situation

P.17 Specialty Plastics Business: Optical Plastics Situation

P.18 Specialty Plastics Business: Optical Films Situation

P.20 Balance Sheet Overview

P.21 Cash Flow Overview

P.22 FY2021 Full-Year Performance Forecast

1

©ZEON CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

Q2 FY2021 Summary and Segment Overview

[Summary]

Overall, both Elastomers and Specialty Materials performed steady. In Q2, both sales and profits were up YoY, while QoQ, sales were up, but profits were down.

COVID-19 did not impact procurement or production.

[Elastomer Business Overview]

Operating income was down despite an improvement in unit selling prices associated with the increase in the price of raw materials and an increase in net sales.

Continuing from Q1, shipments to Europe and the United States have been delayed due to the container shortage.

[Specialty Materials Business Overview]

Operating income was down Q1 due to experimental production costs associated with optical films despite an increase in net sales associated with an increased shipment volume.

There was a lull in battery materials due primarily to the semiconductor shortage and a power limit in China.

2

©ZEON CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

Q2 FY2021 Business Environment

(Trends in Exchange Rates and Prices of Main Raw Materials)

Exchange Rates

Raw Materials

JPY

Q2

Q1

Q2

YoY(%) QoQ(%)

FY2020

FY2021

FY2021

JPY/US$

¥106.8

¥109.8

¥109.9

+3%

---

JPY/€

¥120.9

¥131.9

¥131.2

+9%

-1%

Naphtha(JPY/KL)

¥27,600

¥47,600

¥50,400

+83%

+6%

Asian Butadiene(US$/MT)

$472

$1,089

$1,234

+161%

+13%

3

©ZEON CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zeon Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 04:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
