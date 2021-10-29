Presentation on the Financial Results for the 1st Half of FY2021[PDF:1.71MB/25p]

Financial Results
The 1st Half of FY2021 (Apr. 1- Sep. 30)
Q2 FY2021 Summary and Segment Overview
[Summary]
◆Overall, both Elastomers and Specialty Materials performed steady. In Q2, both sales and profits were up YoY, while QoQ, sales were up, but profits were down.
◆COVID-19 did not impact procurement or production.
[Elastomer Business Overview]
◆Operating income was down despite an improvement in unit selling prices associated with the increase in the price of raw materials and an increase in net sales.
◆Continuing from Q1, shipments to Europe and the United States have been delayed due to the container shortage.
[Specialty Materials Business Overview]
◆Operating income was down Q1 due to experimental production costs associated with optical films despite an increase in net sales associated with an increased shipment volume.
◆There was a lull in battery materials due primarily to the semiconductor shortage and a power limit in China.
Q2 FY2021 Business Environment
(Trends in Exchange Rates and Prices of Main Raw Materials)
|
【 Exchange Rates 】
|
【 Raw Materials 】
（JPY）
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
YoY(%) QoQ(%)
|
FY2020
|
FY2021
|
FY2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
JPY/US$
|
¥106.8
|
¥109.8
|
¥109.9
|
+3%
|
---
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JPY/€
|
¥120.9
|
¥131.9
|
¥131.2
|
+9%
|
-1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Naphtha(JPY/KL)
|
¥27,600
|
¥47,600
|
¥50,400
|
+83%
|
+6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asian Butadiene(US$/MT)
|
$472
|
$1,089
|
$1,234
|
+161%
|
+13%
