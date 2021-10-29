Presentation on the Financial Results for the 1st Half of FY2021[PDF:1.71MB/25p]

(Trends in Exchange Rates and Prices of Main Raw Materials)

Q2 FY2021 Summary and Segment Overview

[Summary]

◆Overall, both Elastomers and Specialty Materials performed steady. In Q2, both sales and profits were up YoY, while QoQ, sales were up, but profits were down.

◆COVID-19 did not impact procurement or production.

[Elastomer Business Overview]

◆Operating income was down despite an improvement in unit selling prices associated with the increase in the price of raw materials and an increase in net sales.

◆Continuing from Q1, shipments to Europe and the United States have been delayed due to the container shortage.

[Specialty Materials Business Overview]

◆Operating income was down Q1 due to experimental production costs associated with optical films despite an increase in net sales associated with an increased shipment volume.

◆There was a lull in battery materials due primarily to the semiconductor shortage and a power limit in China.

