Presentation on the Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY2022[PDF:1.71MB/32p]

Q1 FY2022 Summary and Segment Overview

[Summary]

In Q1 consolidated results, sales were up, but profits were down YoY, while both sales and profits were up QoQ.

COVID 19 continued to have a minor impact on procurement, but no impact on production.

[Elastomer Business Overview]

◆Progress was made on selling price adjustments in conjunction with the sharp rise in raw material prices. Both sales and profits were up QoQ. Due to decreased sales volume and selling price of latexes , sales were up, but profits were down YoY.

◆Adjusted sales volume and inventory for regular repairs at synthetic rubber plants.

[Specialty Materials Business Overview]

◆Net sales were up YoY and QoQ. Operating income was up QoQ but down YoY due to soaring raw material prices.

◆Demand was steady primarily for battery materials, specialty chemicals, and optical films.

