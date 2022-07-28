Presentation on the Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY2022[PDF:1.71MB/32p]

Content of Report
P.2 Summary and Segment Overview
P.3 Business Environment
(Trends in Exchange Rates and Prices of Raw Materials)
P.5 Performance Summary (Overall)
P.6 Performance Summary (By Segment)
P.8 Elastomer Business Overview
P.9 Elastomer Business Profit and Loss
P.10 Elastomer Business Operating Income Variance
P.13 Specialty Materials Business Profit and Loss
P.14 Specialty Materials Operating Income Variance
P.16 Specialty Chemicals Business: Battery Materials Situation
P.17 Specialty Plastics Business: Optical Plastics Situation
P.18 Specialty Plastics Business: Optical Films Situation
P.20 Balance Sheet Overview
P.21 Cash Flow Overview
P.23 1H FY2022 Business Environment
P.24 FY2022 Performance Forecast
P.25 FY2022 Dividend Forecast
Q1 FY2022 Summary and Segment Overview
[Summary]
-
In Q1 consolidated results, sales were up, but profits were down YoY, while both sales and profits were up QoQ.
-
COVID 19 continued to have a minor impact on procurement, but no impact on production.
[Elastomer Business Overview]
◆Progress was made on selling price adjustments in conjunction with the sharp rise in raw material prices. Both sales and profits were up QoQ. Due to decreased sales volume and selling price of latexes , sales were up, but profits were down YoY.
◆Adjusted sales volume and inventory for regular repairs at synthetic rubber plants.
[Specialty Materials Business Overview]
◆Net sales were up YoY and QoQ. Operating income was up QoQ but down YoY due to soaring raw material prices.
◆Demand was steady primarily for battery materials, specialty chemicals, and optical films.
Q1 FY2022 Business Environment
(Trends in Exchange Rates and Prices of Raw Materials)
|
|
[Exchange Rates]
|
|
|
[Raw Materials]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
YoY(%) QoQ(%)
|
FY2021
|
FY2021
|
FY2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
JPY/US$
|
¥109.8
|
¥115.4
|
¥126.5
|
+15%
|
+10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JPY/€
|
¥131.9
|
¥129.5
|
¥136.8
|
+4%
|
+6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Naphtha(JPY/KL)
|
¥47,700
|
¥64,600
|
¥86,300
|
+81%
|
+34%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asian Butadiene(US$/MT)
|
$1,089
|
$1,077
|
$1,448
|
+33%
|
+34%
*Naphtha: Figures for Q1 FY2021 and Q4 FY2021 are confirmed, while the figure for Q1 FY2022 is our estimate.
