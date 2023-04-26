Zeon : Presentation on the Financial Results for FY2022

(Trends in Exchange Rates and Prices of Raw Materials)

Q4 FY2022 Summary and Segment Overview

[Summary]

◆In Q4 consolidated results, sales were up, but profits were down YoY, while both sales and profits were down QoQ.

◆As for raw material prices, Naphtha was down, while Asian butadiene was up. Yen was appreciated.

◆Overall, market was lackluster due to sluggish demand caused by economic recession.

[Elastomer Business Overview]

◆Sales up but profits down YoY owing to selling price adjustments in response to raw material prices and impact of exchange rate, etc. Both sales and profits down QoQ.

◆Sales volume up QoQ, but market was lackluster.

[Specialty Materials Business Overview]

◆Sales of battery materials down due to customer inventory adjustments, but leveled off due to consolidation adjustments. Sales of large size films down YoY due to decreased shipments. Sales of specialty plastics up QoQ, but turned to down due to adjustments under the Accounting Standard for Revenue.

◆Profits down both YoY and QoQ due to increase in energy prices and new development costs.

