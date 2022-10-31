Zeon : Presentation on the Financial Results for the 1st Half of FY2022

Q2 FY2022 Business Environment

(Trends in Exchange Rates and Prices of Raw Materials)

[Exchange Rates] [Raw Materials]

Q2 Q1 Q2 YoY(%) QoQ(%) FY2021 FY2022 FY2022 JPY/US$ ¥109.9 ¥126.5 ¥136.7 +24% +8% JPY/€ ¥131.2 ¥136.8 ¥139.6 +6% +2% Naphtha(JPY/KL) ¥53,500 ¥86,100 ¥79,900 +49% -7% Asian Butadiene(US$/MT) $1,234 $1,448 $1,071 -13% -26%

*Naphtha: Figures for Q2 FY2021 and Q1 FY2022 are confirmed, while the figure for Q2 FY2022 is our estimate.

