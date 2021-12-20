Zeotech : Application for quotation of securities - ZEO

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.05000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
The issue price is funded by a limited recourse loan provided by the Company to eligible participants in accordance with the Company's Incentive Share Plan adopted on 25 November 2020.
The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
Other
Please provide additional details
Issue of Shares pursuant to the Company's Incentive Share Plan as approved by shareholders on 2 December 2021.
Number of +securities to be quoted
10,000,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.04000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
The issue price is funded by a limited recourse loan provided by the Company to eligible participants in accordance with the Company's Incentive Share Plan adopted on 25 November 2020.
The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
Other
Please provide additional details
Issue of Shares pursuant to the Company's Incentive Share Plan as approved by shareholders on 2 December 2021.