Zeotech : Application for quotation of securities - ZEO

12/20/2021 | 02:00am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ZEOTECH LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday December 20, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ZEO

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

22,000,000

20/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

ZEOTECH LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

29137984297

1.3

ASX issuer code

ZEO

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

20/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Issue of shares pursuant to the Company's Incentive Share Plan, funded by a limited recourse loan provided by the Company.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

ZEO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

20/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

12,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.05000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The issue price is funded by a limited recourse loan provided by the Company to eligible participants in accordance with the Company's Incentive Share Plan adopted on 25 November 2020.

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Other

Please provide additional details

Issue of Shares pursuant to the Company's Incentive Share Plan as approved by shareholders on 2 December 2021.

Number of +securities to be quoted

10,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.04000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The issue price is funded by a limited recourse loan provided by the Company to eligible participants in accordance with the Company's Incentive Share Plan adopted on 25 November 2020.

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Other

Please provide additional details

Issue of Shares pursuant to the Company's Incentive Share Plan as approved by shareholders on 2 December 2021.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zeotech Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 06:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,18 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
Net income 2021 -2,92 M -2,08 M -2,08 M
Net cash 2021 5,85 M 4,16 M 4,16 M
P/E ratio 2021 -35,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 115 M 82,5 M 82,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 43 752x
EV / Sales 2021 592x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,0%
