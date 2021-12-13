Zeotech : Environmental Farm Management Technology Company Investment

The aim of the dual-stream program is to develop Zeotech products for agricultural nutrient management, offering potential access to carbon markets, through carbon sequestration.

The relationship with Regen Farmers Mutual and early investment in Regen Digital is expected to foster further collaboration in the development of Zeotech agricultural products. It offers the potential to access a cooperative of innovative Australian farmers with an appetite to transact in carbon and biodiversity markets and gives rise to significant opportunities for Zeotech and supports its research objectives. Working with the Regen Digital platform, it provides a potential conduit to demonstrate Zeotech agricultural products.

Zeotech's comprehensive agri-product development program targeting carbon markets and nutrient management has commenced at Griffith University, supported by promising outcomes from agronomic studies completed in Q3 20213. Griffith University's pilot results highlighted significant potential for Zeotech products that offer solutions for large-scale agricultural challenges.

Research undertaken by Griffith indicates potential for the surfaces of reactive zeolites to be effective for carbon sequestration, for both organic and inorganic phases. Further, the mechanisms underpinning these sequestration processes suggest positive prospects for long- term soil carbon storage.

The results provide confidence in the use of synthetic zeolites, produced under the Company's proprietary process, to develop an economically compelling fertiliser delivery platform, which offers multiple adjunct benefits including the potential for soil carbon sequestration.

The results showed that synthetic zeolites were capable of:

High nutrient retention and exceptionally high phosphorus retention;

Pesticide removal and compound breakdown;

Enhanced moisture retention; and

Decreased soil acidification.

Zeotech's strategic seed investment will support the establishment of Regen Digital's SaaS platform which aims to establish the value of a farmer's environmental assets with an Environmental Farm Assessment (EFA). The EFA will then be used to create a 'digital twin' of a farm, and in collaboration with Regen Farmers Mutual, assist farmers to understand, define, market, execute and deliver transactions in carbon, biodiversity and other emerging markets.

Regen Digital aims to launch the EFA in Q1 2022 and attract an initial pool of 1,000 farmers (current EFA waitlist stands at over 250 farmers) from a market of more than 85,000 agricultural businesses in Australia4, capitalising on the growing trend towards increasing accountability around farming practices and their impact on the environment.

