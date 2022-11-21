Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Zephyr Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROSE   GB00BF44KY60

ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC

(ROSE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-21 am EST
6.700 GBX   +2.29%
04:40pTRADING UPDATES: VSA Capital backs outlook; Zephyr starts drilling
AN
05:04aZephyr Energy Begins Drilling At Paradox Basin Project In US
MT
02:00aZephyr Energy plc Announces Commencement of Drilling Operations on the State 36-2 LNW-CC Well At Its Project in the Paradox Basin, Utah, in the United States of America
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TRADING UPDATES: VSA Capital backs outlook; Zephyr starts drilling

11/21/2022 | 04:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Zephyr Energy PLC - Oil & gas exploration and development in US Rocky Mountains - Starts drilling operations on the state 36-2 LNW-CC well at its flagship project in the Paradox Basin, Utah. The fully-funded well will target the Cane Creek reservoir, and drilling is planned to a total depth at 20,456 feet measured depth, it says. "While Zephyr's primary objective for the well is to target production from the Cane Creek reservoir, we also plan to use the drilling operation to acquire important additional data from overlying reservoir targets," Chief Executive Colin Harrington comments.

----------

Kefi Gold & Copper PLC - Cyprus-based gold and copper exploration and development company with projects in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia - Says the updated USD320 million costings and finance plan for its Tulu Kapi Gold project was agreed to by all the syndicate lead contractors, investors and lenders. The plan is currently being processed for final reviews and entry into definitive documentation to be signed as soon as possible, it adds. "Today's important milestone of the debt and equity leads approving the finalised finance plan allows all the respective boards to formally approve the definitive documentation. I am pleased to report the project is now up and away," Executive Chair Harry Anagnostaras-Adams says.

----------

URA Holdings PLC - strategic minerals exploration in southern and central Africa - Announces an independent maiden mineral resource estimate for its 74% owned Gravelotte Emerald mine in Gravelotte, South Africa. Total independent maiden JORC mineral resource estimates 29 million carats of contained emerald. Notes that the mine, processing plant, infrastructure upgrades and refurbishment are currently in progress. Expects to start production in 2023.

----------

Synergia Energy Ltd - Perth-based developer of natural gas assets in India, Indonesia and the UK, formerly called Oilex Ltd - Reports that the C-77H well at the Cambay, India operations continues to produce on a consistent plateau with gas rates between 255 and 275 thousand cubic feet per day. Gas production is being sold at a price of USD8.57 per cubic feet, as regulated by the government of India.

----------

Firering Strategic Minerals PLC - operator of Atex dual lithium-tantalum project in Ivory Coast - Gets an upfront consideration payment of USD1 million from Ricca Resources Ltd. Says that the payment follows USD18.6 million binding and definitive earn in agreements to advance its Atex Lithium-Tantalum project and the adjacent alliance exploration licence in the Ivory Coast, once it is granted.

----------

Chariot Ltd - Devon, England-based transitional energy company focused on Africa - Notes media speculation regarding a workshop held between the company and representatives of various ministries and institutions of the government of Morocco for the development of the Anchois gas field, offshore Morocco. Confirms the project remains on track and that all parties are working collaboratively to ensure the timely delivery of the Anchois development.

----------

Beacon Energy PLC - Isle of Man, UK-based oil and gas company - Completes all the regulatory formalities to change its name to Beacon Energy PLC from Advance Energy PLC. "We felt it was appropriate to change the company's name to reflect our forward-looking objectives which are underpinned by a focused strategy and supportive market dynamics. The change of name has been delivered in a very cost-effective manner and gives the company a new identity through which we hope to deliver long-term value for our shareholders. We look forward to providing an update on the Potential Acquisition in due course," CEO Larry Bottomley comments.

----------

Crushmetric Group Ltd - Hong Kong-based pharmaceutical and beauty product company - Changes its name from MiLOC Group Ltd. Raises a total of HKD200,000, roughly GBP21,980, through the issue of 109,900 at a price of 20 pence per share. Plans to use the placing proceeds for general working capital purposes.

----------

Horizonte Minerals PLC - nickel company focused on Brazil - Enters into long-term power purchase agreements for its Araguaia nickel project in Brazil. Says fixed-price power contracts cost 30% less than used in own study. Adds that construction is underway at its project and that production remains on track to start in the first quarter of 2024. "Given that the electrical power will represent roughly a third of Araguaia's operational cost, we are very pleased to enter into these fixed-price power contracts which are 30% lower than that used in the feasibility study ensuring that our operational costs will be in the lowest quartile globally. Furthermore, in line with our target of becoming one of the lowest CO2 nickel producers globally, these PPA contracts demonstrate our ability to achieve this objective. By leveraging the abundant hydropower available in Brazil, we are able to not only differentiate ourselves against global peers from a cost perspective, but also from an environmental standpoint. Given the PPA supplier's strong operating credentials, we see these contracts as a major de-risking milestone for the Araguaia project," CEO Jeremy Martin comments.

----------

VSA Capital Group PLC - London-based Investment banking and broking firm - Says that its outlook remains unchanged since reporting its final figures in June. Expects a strong second half and a full year profit, despite "the worsening conditions in general for its industry."

----------

By Abby Amoakuh; abbyamoakuh@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCE ENERGY PLC 111.35% 0.175 Delayed Quote.-95.81%
BRENT OIL -0.35% 87.45 Delayed Quote.12.75%
CHARIOT LIMITED 1.06% 16.7 Delayed Quote.132.75%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.40% 451.52 Real-time Quote.-15.52%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.54% 1971.4 Real-time Quote.-0.14%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -2.00% 5.447 Delayed Quote.-12.53%
FIRERING STRATEGIC MINERALS PLC -3.77% 12.75 Delayed Quote.1.53%
HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC 2.58% 99.5 Delayed Quote.-25.10%
KEFI GOLD AND COPPER PLC 1.14% 0.84 Delayed Quote.4.73%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.89% 148.9 Real-time Quote.-14.19%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 7.55% 338.1871 Real-time Quote.80.05%
SYNERGIA ENERGY LTD 0.00% 0.001 Delayed Quote.-75.00%
URA HOLDINGS PLC 0.00% 1.3 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -0.21% 80.047 Delayed Quote.6.35%
ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC 2.29% 6.7 Delayed Quote.-5.76%
All news about ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC
04:40pTRADING UPDATES: VSA Capital backs outlook; Zephyr starts drilling
AN
05:04aZephyr Energy Begins Drilling At Paradox Basin Project In US
MT
02:00aZephyr Energy plc Announces Commencement of Drilling Operations on the State 36-2 LNW-C..
CI
11/17Zephyr Energy : Auctus Advisers Research Note, 15th November 2022
PU
11/15TRADING UPDATES: Zephyr Energy ups revenue outlook; Cap-XX wins order
AN
11/15Zephyr Energy plc Reaffirms Production Guidance for the Full-Year 2022
CI
11/15Zephyr Energy plc Revises Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
11/11TRADING UPDATES: De La Rue defends chair; Resolute Mining fundraise
AN
11/10Zephyr Energy's Secures Higher Revolving Credit Facility Following Redetermination Proc..
MT
11/10Zephyr Energy : Auctus Advisers Research Note, 10th November 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 7,68 M 9,05 M 9,05 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 105 M 123 M 123 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Zephyr Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 6,55 GBX
Average target price 16,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 144%
Managers and Directors
John Colin Harrington Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher John Eadie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Lee Grant Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Hamilton Reynolds Non-Executive Director
Gordon Bowman Stein Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC-5.76%122
CHEVRON CORPORATION55.94%353 837
CONOCOPHILLIPS78.15%160 232
EOG RESOURCES, INC.58.75%82 834
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED49.58%66 179
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION145.77%64 544