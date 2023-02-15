Advanced search
    ROSE   GB00BF44KY60

ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC

(ROSE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:27:23 2023-02-15 am EST
6.013 GBX   -1.43%
Zephyr Energy : Auctus Advisers Research Note, 15th February 2023
PU
07:10aZephyr Energy backs 2023 production guidance as revenue jumps in 2022
AN
05:13aMore BOE Rate Rises Loom as Wage Growth Stays High Despite Cooling Inflation
DJ
Zephyr Energy : Auctus Advisers Research Note, 15th February 2023

02/15/2023 | 10:37am EST
Auctus Advisers Research Note, 15th February 2023

Please click HERE to see the latest research published by Auctus Advisers

High production and income in the Williston
  • 4Q22 sales volumes averaged 1,192 boe/d, resulting in 1,490 boe/d over FY22, which is near the top end of the FY22 sales guidance and in line with our forecasts. This was achieved despite the fact that number of Zephyr's existing production wells were temporarily shut-in during 4Q22 due to "frac-protect" procedures while new nearby wells were stimulated and completed.
  • FY22 revenue is estimated at US$42.9 mm, in line with the upgraded guidance of US$40-45 mm. FY22 operating income is estimated at US$35.7 mm, in line with our expectations.
  • The FY23 production guidance of 1.55-1.75 mboe/d net production in the Williston Basin has been re-iterated.
  • Pending the flow test results of the State 36-2 LNW-CC well, we re- iterate our target price of £0.20/sh. The ongoing programme has an unrisked value of £0.15/sh just based on the contingent resources in the Cane Creek reservoir on Zephyr acreage (39.25 mmboe net). Success in the C-9 reservoir around YE23 could add a further £0.12/sh.
Attachments

Disclaimer

Zephyr Energy plc published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 15:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
