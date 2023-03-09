Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Zephyr Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROSE   GB00BF44KY60

ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC

(ROSE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:28:19 2023-03-09 am EST
5.028 GBX   +0.56%
05:42aZephyr Energy : Auctus Advisers Research Note, 9 March 2023
PU
03/08Zephyr Energy to commence operations at 36-2 well following delays
AN
03/08Zephyr Energy plc Provides Update on Paradox Project
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zephyr Energy : Auctus Advisers Research Note, 9 March 2023

03/09/2023 | 05:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Auctus Advisers Research Note, 9 March 2023

Please click HERE to see the latest research published by Auctus Advisers

State 16-2 well test to be extended while precipitate issues are addressed
  • The State 16-2 well was initially flow tested at a choked back rate of 2 mmcf/d of natural gas and 100 bbl/d of condensate (433 boe/d), a measured rate which allowed the company to successfully commission surface facilities and improved flow assurance processes.
  • As flow rates were increased above those levels, well performance became limited by fresh water pumping capacity and was subsequently impacted by the formation of down hole salt precipitate, an issue not uncommon with this type of completion. The precipitate, which blocked and subsequently cleared multiple times, impacted the well's flow capacity to achieve higher rates for an extended period of time.
  • Zephyr was in the early stages of testing higher rates when its mandated flaring limits were reached. This will prevent further testing until the permits are updated or the well is put in production. The achieved constrained flow rate of 433 boe/d is probably the least that should be expected from the well once in production.
  • The formation of salt precipitate in the tubing to a depth of ~8,000 ft (where the packers are located) was expected. Fresh water is injected in the annulus into the tubing from that depth to dissolve any salt precipitate. The formation of salt precipitate below the packers was not expected. Zephyr is assessing whether the precipitate issue is a function of continued flow back of completion fluids or a function of normal flowing conditions. If it is a result of normal flowing conditions, Zephyr is evaluating mitigation solutions which have been successful in other basins, and plans to extend the well test subject to regulatory approval.
  • Pending further details on next steps and the flow test results of the State 36-2 well, we have not changed our forecasts. Our target price of £0.20/sh is unchanged. The precipitate formation is not expected to pose an issue at the State 36-2 well as it is testing the natural fracture network and will not be fracked. Zephyr plans to also drill a well in the oil- window of the basin that should not experience salt precipitate.
Post navigation

Attachments

Disclaimer

Zephyr Energy plc published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 10:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC
05:42aZephyr Energy : Auctus Advisers Research Note, 9 March 2023
PU
03/08Zephyr Energy to commence operations at 36-2 well following delays
AN
03/08Zephyr Energy plc Provides Update on Paradox Project
CI
02/15FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% After Breaking 8000 Point Mark Earlier in the Day
DJ
02/15Zephyr Energy : Auctus Advisers Research Note, 15th February 2023
PU
02/15Zephyr Energy backs 2023 production guidance as revenue jumps in 2022
AN
02/15More BOE Rate Rises Loom as Wage Growth Stays High Despite Cooling Inflation
DJ
02/15FTSE 100 Falls as Banking Shares Retreat After Barclays Results
DJ
02/14Zephyr Energy hails successful operation on well at Paradox
AN
02/14Zephyr Energy plc Provides State 36-2 LNW-CC Well Update
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 37,7 M 44,7 M 44,7 M
Net income 2022 21,9 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net Debt 2022 11,9 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 79,8 M 94,6 M 94,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Zephyr Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,00 GBX
Average target price 18,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 270%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Colin Harrington Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher John Eadie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Lee Grant Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Hamilton Reynolds Non-Executive Director
Gordon Bowman Stein Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC-16.67%95
CHEVRON CORPORATION-9.19%312 752
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.13%131 201
CNOOC LIMITED24.05%75 017
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-9.03%69 504
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.59%63 553