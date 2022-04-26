|
Zephyr Energy : CPR Report Summary 26 April 2022
CPR Report Summary 26 April 2022
[Link]
Disclaimer
Zephyr Energy plc published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 06:19:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
-
-
-
|Net income 2020
|
-2,34 M
-
-
|Net cash 2020
|
3,93 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2020
|-1,34x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
152 M
152 M
-
|EV / Sales 2019
|-
|EV / Sales 2020
|-
|Nbr of Employees
|3
|Free-Float
|71,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution