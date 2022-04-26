Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Zephyr Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROSE   GB00BF44KY60

ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC

(ROSE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/25 11:35:08 am EDT
7.650 GBX   +1.32%
02:20aZEPHYR ENERGY : Colin Harrington says new CPR confirms “huge value and scale” at Paradox project
PU
02:20aZEPHYR ENERGY : CPR Report Summary 26 April 2022
PU
04/21ZEPHYR ENERGY : Turner Pope Research Note, 21st April 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zephyr Energy : Colin Harrington says new CPR confirms “huge value and scale” at Paradox project

04/26/2022 | 02:20am EDT
Zephyr Energy's Colin Harrington says new CPR confirms "huge value and scale" at Paradox project
Zephyr Energy Plc chief executive Colin Harrington joined Katie to give Proactive the lowdown on the company's hotly-anticipated resource update for the Paradox basin project in Utah.

The independent review confirms Zephyr's belief in the project's "huge value and scale", Harrington says.

Importantly, Harrington told Proactive the CPR delivers three key insights to Zephyr - (1) for the first time, the company has booked proved and probable or '2P' reserves (2) contingent resource volumes have more than doubled and (3) it gets the first look at an independent assessment of the overlying reservoirs and the prospective resources that those might hold.

"We're really, really happy with the progress that's being made here," Harrington said.
Paradox CPR due in days says Zephyr Energy CEO

Zephyr Energy plc published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 06:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
