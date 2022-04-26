Zephyr Energy : Colin Harrington says new CPR confirms “huge value and scale” at Paradox project

Zephyr Energy Plc chief executive Colin Harrington joined Katie to give Proactive the lowdown on the company's hotly-anticipated resource update for the Paradox basin project in Utah.



The independent review confirms Zephyr's belief in the project's "huge value and scale", Harrington says.



Importantly, Harrington told Proactive the CPR delivers three key insights to Zephyr - (1) for the first time, the company has booked proved and probable or '2P' reserves (2) contingent resource volumes have more than doubled and (3) it gets the first look at an independent assessment of the overlying reservoirs and the prospective resources that those might hold.



"We're really, really happy with the progress that's being made here," Harrington said.

Paradox CPR due in days says Zephyr Energy CEO

Disclaimer & Declaration of Interest

The information, investment views and recommendations in this article are provided for general information purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as a solicitation to buy or sell any financial product relating to any companies under discussion or to engage in or refrain from doing so or engaging in any other transaction. Any opinions or comments are made to the best of the knowledge and belief of the writer but no responsibility is accepted for actions based on such opinions or comments. Vox Markets may receive payment from companies mentioned for enhanced profiling or publication presence. The writer may or may not hold investments in the companies under discussion.