  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Zephyr Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROSE   GB00BF44KY60

ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC

(ROSE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zephyr Energy : Competent Persons Report for deal assets, MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, ND, as of October 1, 2021

11/22/2021 | 02:14am EST
Report

RESERVES AUDIT OF PROVED RESERVES AND

ASSOCIATED INCOME FOR DEAL ASSETS,

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, ND

AS OF OCTOBER 1, 2021

Zephyr Energy plc

November 19, 2021

Dr. Gregor Maxwell

Head of Subsurface

First Floor, Newmarket House

Market Street

Newbury, Berks

RG14 5DP, UK

RE: Reserves Audit of Proved Reserves and Associated Income for Deal Assets, Mountrail County, ND, as of October 1, 2021

Dear Dr. Maxwell:

At the request of Zephyr Energy plc ("Zephyr" or the "Company"), Sproule Incorporated (Sproule) has audited the Proved, crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) reserves and the associated future net revenue attributable to certain properties ("Deal Assets") Zephyr is acquiring located in the Williston Basin, Mountrail County, North Dakota as of October 1, 2021.

The scope and nature of Sproule's work is a review and examination of the specified reserves information for the purpose of expressing an opinion as to whether such reserves volumes, in the aggregate, are reasonable and have been estimated and presented in conformity with generally accepted petroleum engineering and evaluation principles. The Sproule examination included such tests and procedures as considered necessary under the circumstances to render the opinion set forth herein.

Sproule conducted certain tests and spot checks to confirm the adherence to the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS) reserves reporting requirements and that the data flowing into the Zephyr reserves determination system were consistent with available records provided by Zephyr. A copy of the PRMS guidance is attached as Appendix C.

The Deal Assets covered in this audit includes 163 proved developed producing (PDP) wells, 5 proved non-producing (PNP) wells, 13 drilled uncompleted (DUC) wells, 47 proved undeveloped (PUD) locations, and 16 after payout (APO) wells for a total of 244 wells. Table 1 below summarizes the Zephyr assets in this audit.

Zephyr Energy plc | November 19, 2021

Page | 2

Table 1: Summary of Assets

Total

Comments

Asset

Operator

Interest

Status

Lease

Area,

acres

Mountrail

Whiting

5.88% WI

Production from Bakken

and

and Three Forks

County, North

Petroleum

Producing

1,960

4.85%

formations at net 685

Dakota

Corporation

NRI

boepd

Net reserves, costs and revenues are those attributable to Zephyr, based on ownership, operating information, and other economic parameters provided by Zephyr. Future net revenue and discounted present value are on a before federal income tax (BFIT) basis. The results are summarized below by reserve status, with an effective date of October 1, 2021, in Table 2.

Table 2: Reserves Summary, Effective October 1, 2021

Reserves

Well

Net Oil

Net Gas

Net NGL

Discounted

Count

Reserves

Reserves

Reserves

Cash Flow

Category

(Mbbl)

(MMcf)

(Mbbl)

10% (M$)

PDP

1791

1,097

1,823

281

30,458

PNP

5

48

71

11

1,213

DUC/PUD1

13

325

372

57

7,504

PUD

47

415

473

73

7,173

Total

244

1,885

2,739

423

46,349

*Note: Some columns may not add due to rounding

  1. PDP well count includes 163 PDP wells and 16 After Payout (APO) wells. The APO are classified as proved developed producing, but do not convert to a paying interest. Only the abandonment costs have been included for these wells.
  2. Drilled Uncompleted (DUC) wells have been classified as proved undeveloped (PUD) and are drilled wells with a range of remaining capital costs required to complete and bring on production. These have all been classified as PUD at the request of the Company, for simplicity

Zephyr Energy plc | November 19, 2021

Page | 3

Annual cash flow summaries by Reserve category and a oneline summary of all properties are included in Appendix A.

It should be understood that the Sproule reserves audit does not constitute a complete reserve study of the oil and gas properties of Zephyr. In the conduct of our audit, Sproule accepted and did not independently verify the accuracy and completeness of information and data furnished by Zephyr with respect to ownership interests, oil and gas production, historical costs of operation and development, development plans, product prices and energy content, market differentials, agreements relating to current and future operations and sales of production, and capital costs.

We have specifically identified the information and data upon which we did rely on for this audit. If, during our examination, something came to our attention which brought into question the validity or sufficiency of any of such information or data, we did not rely on such information or data until we had satisfactorily resolved our questions relating thereto or independently verified such information or data.

Sproule is an independent petroleum engineering consultancy comprised of petroleum engineers, geologists, and geoscientists. As an Auditor and Reviewer responsible for preparing this audit report, I meet the requirements of objectivity for Reserve Auditors as set forth in the Standards Pertaining to the Estimating and Auditing of Oil and Gas Reserve Information promulgated by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

Please be advised that, based upon the foregoing analysis, in Sproule's opinion the above estimates of Zephyr's proved oil, gas, and NGL reserves are, in the aggregate, reasonable and have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted petroleum engineering and evaluation principles as set forth in the SPE Standards Pertaining to the Estimating and Auditing of Oil and Gas Reserve Information.

The Zephyr reserves determinations do not contain any significant misrepresentations that would materially change or alter the estimated reserve volumes or values presented in this audit report. The reserve estimates conform to the PRMS reserves regulations and requirements.

STATEMENT OF RISK

The accuracy of reserve audits is always subject to uncertainty. However, while these estimates are prepared with reasonable care, unforeseen changes in future well and field performance, the impact of offset drilling, changes in market conditions and sales contracts, along with changes in operating conditions and associated costs may all impact the actual ability to recover the reserves estimated in this report and, subsequently, generate the estimated cash flow. As a result, any use of or reliance on this report needs to recognize such risks and uncertainty, and Sproule makes no warranties concerning the ability to realize stated reserves or future estimated revenue in this report.

Zephyr Energy plc | November 19, 2021

Page | 4

Neither Sproule nor any of its employees have any interest in the subject properties. Neither the employment to conduct this study nor the compensation for this study was contingent on Sproule's estimates of reserves and future income. This report has been prepared for the sole and exclusive use of Zephyr. Use by other parties, or for purposes other than those expressed by Zephyr, is not authorized without written consent by Sproule. Any third party who receives or views this report may not rely on the report as their sole source of information. Sproule assumes no liability for reliance on this report by anyone other than Zephyr. This report, and its use, remain subject to all the terms and conditions contained in the Master Services Consulting Agreement, including Zephyr's obligation to indemnify Sproule for any actions which may be taken by any third party with respect to this report and Sproule's total aggregate liability in relation to provision of its serves and this report as set out therein.

It has been Sproule's pleasure to prepare this audit for Zephyr. If you should have any questions concerning this analysis, please feel free to contact us.

Sincerely,

Jeffery B. Aldrich, L.P.G.

John Seidle, Ph.D., P.E.

Senior Geoscientist

Senior Petroleum Engineer

The following Responsible Member of Sproule Incorporated certifies that our internal quality control process has been completed in accordance with our Professional Practice Management Plan.

Meghan Klein, P. Eng.

Alec Kovaltchouk, P. Geo.

Senior Manager, Engineering

VP, Geoscience

Sproule

Zephyr Energy plc | November 19, 2021

Page | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zephyr Energy plc published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 07:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
