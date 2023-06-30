Zephyr Energy Plc

(incorporated and registered in England and Wales under number 04573663)

Registered Office:

20-22 Wenlock Road

London

England

N1 7GU

30 June 2023

Dear Shareholder

I am writing to ask you how you would prefer to receive documentation from us. This helps us to be a more environmentally friendly company, cutting costs and reducing waste.

Annual reports, notices of shareholder meetings and any other documents required to be sent to shareholders are published on our website at www.zephyrplc.com. For those shareholders who consent, the website will be the way in which they access Shareholder Information.

You still have the right to request (at no charge) hard copy versions of Shareholder Information.

If you wish to receive Shareholder Information by means of our website , you need take no further action. You will be notified by post when Shareholder Information has been placed on the website;

, you need take no further action. You will be notified by post when Shareholder Information has been placed on the website; If you wish to receive notification by email , you can either register your email address via the share portal at www.signalshares.com or complete and sign the reply slip at the foot of this letter, ticking option (a). By registering via the share portal you can also view details of your holding, vote and obtain an indicative valuation of your holding. To register for the share portal you will need your Investor Code, which can be found on your share certificate.

, you can either register your email address via the share portal at or complete and sign the reply slip at the foot of this letter, ticking option (a). By registering via the share portal you can also view details of your holding, and obtain an indicative valuation of your holding. To register for the share portal you will need your Investor Code, which can be found on your share certificate. If you wish to receive Shareholder Information in hard copy form, you should complete and sign the reply slip at the foot of this letter, ticking option (b).

If you do not reply within 28 days from the date of this letter, to have been received by the registrars no later than Friday 28th July 2023, you will be deemed to have consented to receive Shareholder Information by means of our website and you will no longer receive hard copies in the post.

Yours faithfully

Christopher Eadie

Company Secretary



Please detach and return to FREEPOST SAS 10TH FLOOR, CENTRAL SQUARE, 29 WELLINGTON STREET, LEEDS LS1 4DL. The Freepost address must be completed in block capitals and delivery using this service can take up to 5 business days. (No stamp is needed)

(a) I wish to receive email notifications from Zephyr Energy Plc and have provided my email address below

(b) I wish to receive hard copy Shareholder Information from Zephyr Energy Plc

Please note that if you do not detach and return this form within 28 days from the date of this letter, to have been received by the registrars no later than Friday 28th July 2023, you will be deemed to have consented to the receipt of Shareholder Information via our website.

Your email address (if choosing option (a))