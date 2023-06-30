THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to what action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own financial advice from your stockbroker or other independent adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended). If you have recently sold or transferred all of your shares in Zephyr Energy Plc, please forward this document, together with the accompanying documents, as soon as possible either to the purchaser or transferee or to the person who arranged the sale or transfer, so they can pass these documents to the person who now holds the shares.

Zephyr Energy Plc

("Company")

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 04573663)

Notice of Annual General Meeting

You will not receive a hard copy form of proxy for the 2023 Annual General Meeting in the post. Instead, you will be able to vote electronically using the link www.signalshares.com. You will need to log into your account or register if you have not previously done so. To register you will need your investor code, which is detailed on your share certificate or available from our registrar, Link Group. For further information on how to vote, please refer to the Notes to the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

Voting by proxy prior to the Annual General Meeting does not affect your right to attend the Annual General Meeting and vote in person should you so wish. Proxy votes must be received no later than 11 a.m. BST on 24 July 2023.

If you need help with voting online, please contact our Registrar, Link Group, on 0371 664 0300 if calling from the United Kingdom, or +44 (0) 371 664 0300 if calling from outside of the United Kingdom or email Link at shareholderenquiries@linkgroup.co.uk. Calls will be charged at local rates. Calls made outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate.

The lines are open between 09:00 and 17:30 Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays in England and Wales.