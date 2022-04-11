Zephyr Energy : Paradox CPR due in days says Zephyr Energy CEO

Colin Harrington from Zephyr Energy tells Proactive he expects the competent person's report for its Paradox basin, Utah, assets within a few days.



"It's the piece everyone has been waiting for," he says.



Harrington also explains why he is so delighted with the performance of the non-operated portfolio in North Dakota and that Zephyr will hedge some of that production going forward.



Paradox CPR due in days says Zephyr Energy CEO

Disclaimer & Declaration of Interest

The information, investment views and recommendations in this article are provided for general information purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as a solicitation to buy or sell any financial product relating to any companies under discussion or to engage in or refrain from doing so or engaging in any other transaction. Any opinions or comments are made to the best of the knowledge and belief of the writer but no responsibility is accepted for actions based on such opinions or comments. Vox Markets may receive payment from companies mentioned for enhanced profiling or publication presence. The writer may or may not hold investments in the companies under discussion.