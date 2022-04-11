Log in
Zephyr Energy : Paradox CPR due in days says Zephyr Energy CEO

04/11/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
Paradox CPR due in days says Zephyr Energy CEO
Colin Harrington from Zephyr Energy tells Proactive he expects the competent person's report for its Paradox basin, Utah, assets within a few days.

"It's the piece everyone has been waiting for," he says.

Harrington also explains why he is so delighted with the performance of the non-operated portfolio in North Dakota and that Zephyr will hedge some of that production going forward.
All news about ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC
04/08Zephyr Energy Achieves Record Q1 Production Rates from Williston Basin Portfolio in US
MT
04/08ZEPHYR ENERGY : Turner Pope Research Note, 8th April 2022
PU
04/08Late U.S. Rebound to Lift London Stocks
DJ
04/08UK Government Energy Plan Won't Cut Gas Reliance in Short, Medium Term
DJ
04/08Zephyr Energy plc Provides an Update on Production from Williston Basin
CI
03/07Zephyr Energy plc Updates on Paradox Project
CI
02/17Zephyr Energy Completes $36 Million Interest Acquisition In US Wells
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,34 M - -
Net cash 2020 3,93 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,34x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 144 M 144 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 71,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Colin Harrington Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher John Eadie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Lee Grant Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Hamilton Reynolds Non-Executive Director
Gordon Bowman Stein Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC2.16%144
CONOCOPHILLIPS42.77%133 558
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED51.17%74 613
EOG RESOURCES, INC.42.83%74 274
CNOOC LIMITED45.21%66 409
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY39.71%61 719