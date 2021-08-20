Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Zephyr Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROSE   GB00BF44KY60

ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC

(ROSE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zephyr Energy : Proactive London interview with Colin Harrington, 19 August 2021

08/20/2021 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Proactive London interview with Colin Harrington, 19 August 2021
Zephyr Energy PLC (LSE:ZPHR) chief executive Colin Harrington talks to Proactive London from his hotel near the drill site in Utah about wider field development options in Utah's Paradox basin.

He explains why now the company has opted to conduct a diagnostic fracture injection test (DFIT) on the horizontal well prior to production testing.

The DFIT is expected to provide insights that will inform future decisions and plans for well stimulation as part of field development plans.

Click the image below to see the video.
Colin Haringtomn speaks from his hotel room in Utah near the drill site

Disclaimer & Declaration of Interest

The information, investment views and recommendations in this article are provided for general information purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as a solicitation to buy or sell any financial product relating to any companies under discussion or to engage in or refrain from doing so or engaging in any other transaction. Any opinions or comments are made to the best of the knowledge and belief of the writer but no responsibility is accepted for actions based on such opinions or comments. Vox Markets may receive payment from companies mentioned for enhanced profiling or publication presence. The writer may or may not hold investments in the companies under discussion.

Post navigation

Disclaimer

Zephyr Energy plc published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 08:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC
04:14aZEPHYR ENERGY : Proactive London interview with Colin Harrington, 19 August 2021
PU
08/10ZEPHYR ENERGY : Proactive London interview with Colin Harrington, 10 August 2021
PU
08/09Zephyr Energy Shares Soar 13% On Completion Of Utah Drilling Project
MT
08/09Zephyr Energy plc Provides an Update on its Project in the Paradox Basin, Uta..
CI
07/28Zephyr Energy plc Announces State 16-2LN-CC Drilling Update and Acquisition o..
CI
07/26LSE AIM-listed Zephyr Energy Stock Starts Trading in US
MT
07/13Zephyr Energy plc Announces Commencement of Drilling of State 16-2LN-CC Well
CI
07/05Zephyr Energy plc Provides an Update on its Project in the Paradox Basin, Uta..
CI
07/01ZEPHYR ENERGY : Proactive London interview with Colin Harrington, 30 June 2021
PU
06/30FTSE 100 Drops 0.7%
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,34 M - -
Net cash 2020 3,93 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,34x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 95,9 M 96,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Zephyr Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Colin Harrington Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher John Eadie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Lee Grant Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Hamilton Reynolds Non-Executive Director
Gordon Bowman Stein Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC522.86%96
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.13%71 681
CNOOC LIMITED12.95%47 355
EOG RESOURCES, INC.28.86%38 161
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED29.26%37 796
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY23.34%34 725