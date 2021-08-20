Zephyr Energy : Proactive London interview with Colin Harrington, 19 August 2021

Zephyr Energy PLC (LSE:ZPHR) chief executive Colin Harrington talks to Proactive London from his hotel near the drill site in Utah about wider field development options in Utah's Paradox basin.



He explains why now the company has opted to conduct a diagnostic fracture injection test (DFIT) on the horizontal well prior to production testing.



The DFIT is expected to provide insights that will inform future decisions and plans for well stimulation as part of field development plans.



Click the image below to see the video.

Colin Haringtomn speaks from his hotel room in Utah near the drill site

