Zephyr Energy : Turner Pope Research Note, 16th May 2023

Zephyr has released Q1 2023 results from its Williston Basin portfolio, along with an update from State 36-2 LNW-CC following the well control incident announced on 11 April 2023. Hydrocarbon production from the Group's non- operated asset portfolio performed exactly in line with expectations as more wells entered their initial decline phase which (combined with lower commodity prices) resulted in a modest reduction in operating income compared with Q4 2022. This is projected to be more than compensated by the Slawson Exploration ('Slawson') operated wellbore interests coming online, although delays related to completion of surface facilities on their well pad means this is now forecast to occur in October 2023, roughly three months behind their original schedule. Zephyr intends to provide an update in relation to its FY 2023 production guidance at that time. Meanwhile, the Board's top priority remains to deliver a safe and successful production test of the State 36-2 LNW-CC well and looks forward to further updating shareholders when this commences in the coming weeks.



