Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Zephyr Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROSE   GB00BF44KY60

ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC

(ROSE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:00:19 2023-05-16 am EDT
4.195 GBX   -5.73%
04:10aZephyr Energy : Turner Pope Research Note, 16th May 2023
PU
05/02Knights Group buys St James Law and Baines Wilson
AN
04/20Zephyr Energy : Corporate Presentation, 20 April 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Zephyr Energy : Turner Pope Research Note, 16th May 2023

05/16/2023 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Turner Pope Research Note, 16th May 2023

Please click HERE to see TPI's latest research note on Zephyr Energy (ZPHR.L)

Zephyr has released Q1 2023 results from its Williston Basin portfolio, along with an update from State 36-2 LNW-CC following the well control incident announced on 11 April 2023. Hydrocarbon production from the Group's non- operated asset portfolio performed exactly in line with expectations as more wells entered their initial decline phase which (combined with lower commodity prices) resulted in a modest reduction in operating income compared with Q4 2022. This is projected to be more than compensated by the Slawson Exploration ('Slawson') operated wellbore interests coming online, although delays related to completion of surface facilities on their well pad means this is now forecast to occur in October 2023, roughly three months behind their original schedule. Zephyr intends to provide an update in relation to its FY 2023 production guidance at that time. Meanwhile, the Board's top priority remains to deliver a safe and successful production test of the State 36-2 LNW-CC well and looks forward to further updating shareholders when this commences in the coming weeks.

We would draw your attention to the various disclaimers in the document both at the beginning and at the end of the note. Retail clients (as defined by the rules of the FCA) must not rely on the research document. In particular you should note that the research document is a non-independent marketing communication. The analyst who has prepared the research is aware that TPI provides research to Zephyr Energy plc. Accordingly the research has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is not subject to any prohibitions on dealing ahead of its dissemination. The information in the document is published solely for information purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities or related financial instruments. The material contained in the document is general information intended for recipients who understand the risks associated with equity investment in smaller companies. It does not constitute a personal recommendation as defined by the FCA or take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual investors nor provide any indication as to whether an investment, a course of action or the associated risks are suitable for the recipient.
Post navigation

Attachments

Disclaimer

Zephyr Energy plc published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 08:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC
04:10aZephyr Energy : Turner Pope Research Note, 16th May 2023
PU
05/02Knights Group buys St James Law and Baines Wilson
AN
04/20Zephyr Energy : Corporate Presentation, 20 April 2023
PU
04/20Zephyr Energy : Corporate Presentation, April 2023
PU
04/12Zephyr Energy : Turner Pope Research Note, 12th April 2023
PU
04/11AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Spectral MD to move Nasdaq in Spac deal
AN
04/11Zephyr Energy reports Utah well hydrocarbon spill; now under control
AN
04/11Zephyr Energy plc Provides an Update on Operations on the State 36-2 LNW-CC Well at its..
CI
03/20Zephyr Energy continues to make progress at State 36-2 well on tests
AN
03/20Zephyr Energy plc Announces State 36-2 LNW-CC Well Production Test to Commence
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 37,7 M 47,2 M 47,2 M
Net income 2022 21,9 M 27,4 M 27,4 M
Net Debt 2022 11,8 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 71,0 M 88,9 M 88,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Zephyr Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,45 GBX
Average target price 18,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 316%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Colin Harrington Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher John Eadie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Lee Grant Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Hamilton Reynolds Non-Executive Director
Gordon Bowman Stein Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC-25.83%89
CHEVRON CORPORATION-12.42%297 838
CONOCOPHILLIPS-15.01%121 357
CNOOC LIMITED29.06%78 159
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-14.04%65 118
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.34%61 879
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer