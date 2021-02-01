Log in
ZEPHYR ENERGY : Turner Pope Research Note, 1st February 2021
PU
01/26ZEPHYR ENERGY : Corporate Update
AQ
01/25ZEPHYR ENERGY : Proactive London interview with Colin Harrington on today's news
PU
Zephyr Energy : Turner Pope Research Note, 1st February 2021

02/01/2021 | 04:40am EST
Turner Pope Research Note, 1st February 2021

Please click the link below to see TPI's latest research note on Zephyr Energy (ZPHR.L)

Click here for a copy of the Turner Pope Research Note - 1 February 2021.

We would draw your attention to the various disclaimers in the document both at the beginning and at the end of the note. Retail clients (as defined by the rules of the FCA) must not rely on the research document. In particular you should note that the research document is a non-independent marketing communication. The analyst who has prepared the research is aware that TPI provides research to Rose Petroleum plc. Accordingly the research has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is not subject to any prohibitions on dealing ahead of its dissemination.

The information in the document is published solely for information purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities or related financial instruments. The material contained in the document is general information intended for recipients who understand the risks associated with equity investment in smaller companies. It does not constitute a personal recommendation as defined by the FCA or take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual investors nor provide any indication as to whether an investment, a course of action or the associated risks are suitable for the recipient.

If you have any queries please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Team.

Disclaimer

Zephyr Energy plc published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 09:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,02 M - -
Net cash 2019 1,03 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,73x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 20,7 M 20,7 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 58,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Colin Harrington Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Lee Grant Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher John Eadie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Hamilton Reynolds Non-Executive Director
Gordon Bowman Stein Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC142.86%21
CONOCOPHILLIPS0.10%54 118
CNOOC LIMITED6.13%43 878
EOG RESOURCES, INC.2.19%29 729
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-5.56%26 757
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY6.16%26 177
