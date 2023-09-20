Zephyr Energy PLC - Rocky Mountains-focused oil and gas company - Confirms that gas pipeline from the northwest gas pipeline system to the green river area will be operational in the next 30 days, following media reports that it will be operational in the fourth quarter of 2023. Further, notes media reports that Dominion Energy Utah LLC finalised the completion of the gas supply pipeline. Zephyr adds it "would be available to receive Zephyr volumes in due course when Zephyr's own infrastructure and wells have been completed and all necessary regulatory approvals and commercial agreements have been completed."
Current stock price: 3.40 pence, up 4.6% on Wednesday
12-month change: down 39%
By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter
