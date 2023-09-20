Zephyr Energy PLC is a United Kingdom-based technology-led oil and gas company. The Company is focused on the delivery of economic returns from responsibly developed oil and gas projects in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company's flagship asset is an operated 45,000-acre lease holding located in the Paradox Basin, Utah. The Company owns working interests in a broad portfolio of non-operated producing wells across the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The Williston portfolio consists of working interests in approximately 200 modern horizontal wells which are expected to provide production of 1,550 - 1,750 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The Company is also engaged in evaluating transactions that provide the Company with near-term, low-risk horizontal development drilling exposure in the prolific DJ Basin. DJ Basin is a liquids-rich resource play.