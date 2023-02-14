Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Zephyr Energy plc
  News
  7. Summary
    ZPHR   GB00BF44KY60

ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC

(ZPHR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:48:03 2023-02-14 am EST
6.220 GBX   -1.27%
09:22aZephyr Energy hails successful operation on well at Paradox
AN
02:00aZephyr Energy plc Provides State 36-2 LNW-CC Well Update
CI
02/11Zephyr Energy to Consider Acquisitions
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zephyr Energy hails successful operation on well at Paradox

02/14/2023 | 09:22am EST
Zephyr Energy PLC - London-based oil and gas exploration and production company - Says production casing operation is successful on the 36-2 LNW-CC well, located at Zephyr's project in the Paradox Basin, which is in Utah, US. The well has now been made fully safe, the company says. Plans to start production testing and potential completion of the fractured Cane Creek reservoir interval in the coming weeks, subject to service availability. Adds that production at the State 16-2 LN-CC remains ongoing as well.

Chief Executive Colin Harrington says: "The State 36-2 LNW-CC well was a challenging and lengthy operation, more difficult than expected but not atypical when drilling in an immature, remote and highly over-pressured basin. Despite the challenges, we have managed to move the bar again and delivered what would appear to be another productive well on our acreage."

The company started drilling operations in November on the state 36-2 LNW-CC well. The prime target of the operation was the Cane Creek reservoir.

Current stock price: 6.16 pence each, down 2.2% on Tuesday afternoon in London

12-month change: up 21%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.59% 85.12 Delayed Quote.0.01%
WTI -0.95% 78.742 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC -1.27% 6.22 Delayed Quote.5.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 36,2 M 44,0 M 44,0 M
Net income 2022 19,5 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
Net Debt 2022 12,2 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,76x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 101 M 122 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC
Zephyr Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,30 GBX
Average target price 18,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 186%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Colin Harrington Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher John Eadie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Lee Grant Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Hamilton Reynolds Non-Executive Director
Gordon Bowman Stein Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC5.00%122
CHEVRON CORPORATION-4.85%330 672
CONOCOPHILLIPS-4.82%137 451
EOG RESOURCES, INC.2.90%78 287
CNOOC LIMITED14.23%69 079
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED8.34%67 545