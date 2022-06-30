Zephyr Energy : large untapped scale-up opportunity in US

Zephyr Energy's Colin Harrington catches up with Proactive to reflect on what he describes as a 'truly transformational' year.



Harrington hails its progress during 2021 - beginning with January when it was a single asset company to now - a cash-generating, oil-producing group with assets in two basins.



He details the plan for the fully funded Paradox project in Utah, which is about to kick off a three-well drill programme.

