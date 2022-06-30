|
Zephyr Energy : large untapped scale-up opportunity in US
Zephyr Energy hails progress after a 'truly transformational' year with six acquisitions
Zephyr Energy's Colin Harrington catches up with Proactive to reflect on what he describes as a 'truly transformational' year.
Harrington hails its progress during 2021 - beginning with January when it was a single asset company to now - a cash-generating, oil-producing group with assets in two basins.
He details the plan for the fully funded Paradox project in Utah, which is about to kick off a three-well drill programme.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 15:52:06 UTC.
|All news about ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC
|Sales 2021
|
|Net income 2021
|
|Net Debt 2021
|
|P/E ratio 2021
|
|Yield 2021
|
|
|Capitalization
|
71,8 M
87,0 M
87,0 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|
|EV / Sales 2022
|-
|Nbr of Employees
|3
|Free-Float
|71,7%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|0
|Last Close Price
|4,60 GBX
|Average target price
|14,00 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|204%