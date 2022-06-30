Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Zephyr Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZPHR   GB00BF44KY60

ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC

(ZPHR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-30 am EDT
4.250 GBX   -7.61%
06/28ZEPHYR ENERGY : Auctus Research Note, 28th June 2022
PU
06/27ZEPHYR ENERGY : Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021
PU
06/23ZEPHYR ENERGY : Annual Report to December 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zephyr Energy : large untapped scale-up opportunity in US

06/30/2022 | 11:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Zephyr Energy hails progress after a 'truly transformational' year with six acquisitions
Zephyr Energy's Colin Harrington catches up with Proactive to reflect on what he describes as a 'truly transformational' year.

Harrington hails its progress during 2021 - beginning with January when it was a single asset company to now - a cash-generating, oil-producing group with assets in two basins.

He details the plan for the fully funded Paradox project in Utah, which is about to kick off a three-well drill programme.
Click the Image to play the video
Post navigation

Disclaimer

Zephyr Energy plc published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 15:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC
06/28ZEPHYR ENERGY : Auctus Research Note, 28th June 2022
PU
06/27ZEPHYR ENERGY : Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021
PU
06/23ZEPHYR ENERGY : Annual Report to December 2021
PU
06/23Zephyr Energy plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
06/07ZEPHYR ENERGY : Turner Pope Research Note, 7th June 2022
PU
06/07Ephyr Energy plc Provides an Update on Recent Activity at its Project in the Paradox Ba..
CI
05/11Zephyr Energy plc Reports Sales Result for the First Quarter of 2022
CI
04/26ZEPHYR ENERGY : Turner Pope Research Note, 26th April 2022
PU
04/26ZEPHYR ENERGY : Colin Harrington says new CPR confirms “huge value and scale” ..
PU
04/26ZEPHYR ENERGY : CPR Report Summary 26 April 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021
Net income 2021
Net Debt 2021
P/E ratio 2021
Yield 2021
Capitalization 71,8 M 87,0 M 87,0 M
EV / Sales 2021
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Zephyr Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,60 GBX
Average target price 14,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 204%
Managers and Directors
John Colin Harrington Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher John Eadie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Lee Grant Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Hamilton Reynolds Non-Executive Director
Gordon Bowman Stein Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC-33.81%87
CONOCOPHILLIPS26.71%116 067
EOG RESOURCES, INC.27.46%66 314
CNOOC LIMITED30.01%63 382
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED31.24%62 802
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION112.87%55 388