    ROSE   GB00BF44KY60

ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC

(ROSE)
Zephyr Energy : Catherine McQueen speaks with Colin Harrington, May 10 2021

05/10/2021 | 02:21pm EDT
Catherine McQueen speaks with Colin Harrington, May 10 2021

Catherine speaks with Colin Harrington, CEO of Zephyr Energy, to learn more about the company's recent acquisitions. The recent deal announced this week is small but strong, and will allow the company to find opportunities with high margins, and optionality to participate in further drilling.

Core Finance is part of Core London, a TV production company based in London. Core Finance aims to provide its viewers with insightful market commentary, helping investors navigate global financial markets. Views expressed are solely those of guests and presenters - they do not constitute investment advice and are not the views of Core Finance or Core London.

Full terms and conditions are available at: www.corelondon.tv

Click HERE to see the video on the YouTube

