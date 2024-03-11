Zephyr Energy PLC - Oil and gas company focused on resource development from carbon-neutral operations in the Rocky Mountains region in North America - Says it continues to progress planning for the forthcoming redrill of the State 36-2 well in its Paradox Basin project in Utah, US. Zephyr retains full well control insurance and expects to recover a substantial majority of the costs associated with the redrill. At the well pad, all surface hole location preparations have been completed to enable rig mobilisation, it says. It also plans to mobilise a spudder rig to the well pad over the next two weeks to drill and set conductor pipe and once these operations are complete, Zephyr says the location will be ready to accept a drilling rig in early April. Adds that is is in the final stages of executing a rig contract with the intention to begin full drilling operations in mid-April 2024. Says it has also received vendor bids for substantially all remaining well services, and has sourced all casing and long lead items required for the well.

Current stock price: 2.70 pence, down 9.2%

12-month change: down 44%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

