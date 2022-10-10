Advanced search
    ZTL   PK0083901014

ZEPHYR TEXTILES LIMITED

(ZTL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-04
9.350 PKR   +3.89%
Zephyr Textiles : ANNUAL REPORT 30.06.2022

10/10/2022
Arbab

Arbab

Ahmad Law Firm

Advocate High Court

Suit No. 7, Block No. 9, Shabbir Town,

Executive Suits, 2.5 Km Raiwind Road,

Lahore-54000, Pakistan

zephyrtextiles.com

Annual Report 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 24th Annual General Meeting of Zephyr Textiles Limited ("ZTL" or "the Company") will be held at the Registered Oﬃce of the Company, 3rd Floor IEP Building, 97 B/D-I, Gulberg III, Lahore on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:30 AM to transact the following business:

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

  1. To conﬁrm the minutes of the last Annual General Meeting dated October 28, 2021.
  2. To approve Final Cash Dividend @ 5% [i.e. Rs.0.50/- Per Ordinary Share] as recommended by the Board of Directors.
  3. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 together with the Chairperson's Review Report, Directors' and Auditor's report thereon.
  4. To appoint auditors for the year ending June 30, 2023 and to ﬁx their remuneration. The Board of Directors, on recommendation of the Audit Committee has proposed the appointment of M/s BDO EBRAHIM & CO., Chartered Accountants, as auditors for the year ending on June 30, 2023.
  5. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair.

By Order of the Board

Abdul Jabbar

Company Secretary

Lahore:

Friday October 07, 2022.

NOTE:

BOOK CLOSURE NOTICE:

Share transfer books of the company will remain closed from October 22, 2022 to October 28, 2022 (both days inclusive) and no transfer will be accepted during this period.

FOR ATTENDING THE MEETING THROUGH VIDEO LINK DUE TO COVID 19 PANDEMIC:

In pursuance of SECP Circular Nos. 5, 10A and 20 of 2020 dated 17th March, 2020, 01st April, 2020 and 31st August, 2020 respectively regarding Regulatory Relief to dilute impact of Corona Virus (COVID 19) for Corporate Sector, the entitled shareholders interested in attending the Annual General Meeting (AGM) through video link facility ("Zoom" which can be downloaded from Google Play or Apple App Store) are requested to get themselves registered with the Company Secretary oﬃce at least two working days before the holding of the time of AGM at abdul.jabbar@zephyr.com.pkby providing the following details:-

Upon receipt of the above information from interested shareholders, the Company will send the login details at their email addresses.

On the AGM day, the shareholders will be able to login and participate in the AGM proceedings through their smart phone or computer devices from their any convenient location.

The login facility will be opened thirty (30) minutes before the meeting time to enable the participants to join the meeting after identiﬁcation process and veriﬁcation process.

Shareholders will be encouraged to participate in the AGM to consolidate their attendance and participation through proxies.

A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at this meeting may appoint another shareholder as his/her proxy to attend and vote as his/her proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf. The instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed or a naturally certiﬁed copy of the power of attorney must be received at the registered oﬃce of the company, duly stamped, signed and witnessed not later than 48 hours before the meeting.

CDC Account holders will further have to observe the following guidelines, as laid down in Circular O 1 dated January 20, 2000, issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan:

Submission of copies of CNIC (Mandatory):

Pursuant to the Notiﬁcation SRO.275(I)/2016 dated March 31, 2016 read with S.R.O.19(I)/2014 dated January 10, 2014 and SRO.831(I)/2012 dated July 5, 2012 of the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Dividend Warrant(s) shall mandatorily bear the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) numbers of shareholders. Shareholders are therefore requested to fulﬁll the statutory requirements and submit a copy of their CNIC or NTN in case of corporate entities (if not already provided) to the Company's Share Registrar.

Transmission of audited ﬁnancial statements / notices through email

As notiﬁed by the SECP vide SRO.787(I)/2014 dated September 8, 2014, all listed companies are allowed to circulate audited ﬁnancial statements along with notice of annual general meetings to its shareholders through their e-mail addresses subject to written consent of the shareholders. Standard Request Form available on the Company's website: http://www.zephyrtextiles.com

Annual Report 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

