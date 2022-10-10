Zephyr Textiles : ANNUAL REPORT 30.06.2022

Upon receipt of the above information from interested shareholders, the Company will send the login details at their email addresses.

On the AGM day, the shareholders will be able to login and participate in the AGM proceedings through their smart phone or computer devices from their any convenient location.

The login facility will be opened thirty (30) minutes before the meeting time to enable the participants to join the meeting after identiﬁcation process and veriﬁcation process.

Shareholders will be encouraged to participate in the AGM to consolidate their attendance and participation through proxies.

A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at this meeting may appoint another shareholder as his/her proxy to attend and vote as his/her proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf. The instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed or a naturally certiﬁed copy of the power of attorney must be received at the registered oﬃce of the company, duly stamped, signed and witnessed not later than 48 hours before the meeting.

CDC Account holders will further have to observe the following guidelines, as laid down in Circular O 1 dated January 20, 2000, issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan:

Submission of copies of CNIC (Mandatory):

Pursuant to the Notiﬁcation SRO.275(I)/2016 dated March 31, 2016 read with S.R.O.19(I)/2014 dated January 10, 2014 and SRO.831(I)/2012 dated July 5, 2012 of the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Dividend Warrant(s) shall mandatorily bear the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) numbers of shareholders. Shareholders are therefore requested to fulﬁll the statutory requirements and submit a copy of their CNIC or NTN in case of corporate entities (if not already provided) to the Company's Share Registrar.

Transmission of audited ﬁnancial statements / notices through email

As notiﬁed by the SECP vide SRO.787(I)/2014 dated September 8, 2014, all listed companies are allowed to circulate audited ﬁnancial statements along with notice of annual general meetings to its shareholders through their e-mail addresses subject to written consent of the shareholders. Standard Request Form available on the Company's website: http://www.zephyrtextiles.com