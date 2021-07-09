Log in
    ZEPP   US98945L1052

ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION

(ZEPP)
  Report
Amazfit :'s Upcoming Product Will Redefine TWS Earbuds by Bringing Revolutionary Fitness Features

07/09/2021 | 09:01am EDT
CUPERTINO, Calif., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a brand of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), is set to launch its new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds with health monitoring features. A leading global brand in the smart wearables industry, Amazfit keeps reaching new heights in innovation while offering advanced products and technologies across multiple categories.

Amazfit's new earbuds represent a breakthrough in the industry, and in addition to heart rate monitoring, also feature powerful new health monitoring functionality. This includes the ability to detect the position of the user's head in relation to their cervical spine, and provide feedback in the app to help improve posture, as well as playing rhythms when detecting a lack of movement for too long. The earbuds also analyze volume and listening habits to help users protect their hearing.

As well as featuring cutting-edge audio technology, Amazfit's new earbuds will become an essential all-in-one companion with immersive sound that blocks out unwanted noise and tracks health and fitness data.

Listen to Your Body

More information on the other features of Amazfit's new TWS earbuds is expected to be released soon.

About Amazfit

Established in September 2015, Amazfit offers several series of smart watches and bands from daily to outdoor sport use, as well as other smart hardware related to sports and health, including TWS sports earbuds, smart treadmills, smart body composition scales and sports gear. With a complete line of products which offer an outstanding user-experience, Amazfit maximizes its ability to satisfy the needs of different consumer groups.

Currently, Amazfit products hit the markets of more than 90 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, and Japan. Amazfit was a major contributor to Zepp Health's Top 4 ranking in global adult smartwatch shipments in Q1 2021*, with global year-on-year growth of 68.8% for smart watches and bands.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amazfits-upcoming-product-will-redefine-tws-earbuds-by-bringing-revolutionary-fitness-features-301328543.html

SOURCE Amazfit


© PRNewswire 2021
