Official ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION press release

Zepp Health also debuted Zepp Clarity Pixie smart hearing aids, for people of all lifestyles who experience hearing loss.

CES — Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp Health") (NYSE: ZEPP), a global leader in smart wearables and health technology, today revealed key evolutions in its smart wearable portfolio at Pepcom's Digital Experience at CES. The newly-unveiled Amazfit Helio Ring is the company's first smart ring, developed with a unique focus on providing athletes with the recovery support needed to take their performance to the next level. The company also showcased Zepp Clarity Pixie hearing aids, which offer an intelligent solution for people of all lifestyles looking to address hearing loss.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240109707015/en/

Unlocking Peak Performance: The Amazfit Helio Ring redefines athletic recovery with advanced monitoring, analysis, and guidance for athletes pursuing ultimate performance. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and empowering individuals to take charge of their well-being through our advanced smart wearables. The Amazfit Helio Ring and Zepp Clarity Pixie exemplify our commitment to providing accessible, intelligent healthcare solutions that enhance their lives," said Wayne Huang, CEO of Zepp Health.

Amazfit Helio Ring: Redefining Athletic Recovery

Whereas most smart rings are primarily considered sleep trackers for general lifestyle users, the Amazfit Helio Ring is designed to support athletes who seek the ultimate in recovery monitoring, analysis and guidance.

For these high-level users, the mind is just as vital to athletic performance as the body, and so the Amazfit Helio Ring is able to monitor comprehensive data related to the user's mental and physical condition with accuracy only possible from a wearable worn on the finger. More than simply tracking this data, the Zepp App makes it actionable, by converting it into an intuitive daily Readiness score that's designed to help the athlete easily understand whether they should focus their day on activity or recovery.

Recognizing that athletic performance is fueled by recovery, and even a 0.1% margin in performance can prove decisive, Zepp Health has empowered this smart ring with access to the company's evolving AI ecosystem - including making a free three-month trial of the Zepp Aura rest and wellness service available to those who buy the smart ring in March.

The Amazfit Helio Ring is able to be both worn complementary to an Amazfit smartwatch - in which case data from both devices would be fused for even deeper analysis in the Zepp App - or worn independently. Much more than an accessory, Zepp Health's first smart ring is a gateway to a vast library of performance intelligence, equipping athletes with the knowledge needed to recover smarter and achieve more.

Zepp Clarity Pixie: A Leap Forward to Enhanced Hearing Aid Solutions

The Zepp Clarity Pixie represents a leap forward in hearing aid technology, offering a natural and seamless auditory experience for individuals with mild to moderate hearing impairment. With its nearly invisible design, wireless connectivity to various devices, and an impressive 17-hour battery life, Zepp Clarity Pixie is a game-changer in the realm of hearing solutions.

Stan Zhang, General Manager of the Zepp Clarity Business Unit, remarked, "The FDA's Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aid Act signaled a monumental shift, impacting the accessibility and affordability of hearing aids. We're at the forefront of the OTC hearing aid market, leveraging cutting-edge technology and design to redefine optimal hearing health and destigmatize hearing aids. Underpinning our belief that hearing health is fundamental to overall wellness, we aim to embolden those with hearing loss to take control of their well-being, comfortably and confidently."

Following the FDA's groundbreaking ruling, the Zepp Clarity Pixie and its sibling product, Zepp Clarity One, are poised to make high-quality hearing aids more accessible and affordable for millions worldwide. With incredibly long battery life, a rechargeable case, and customizable settings via the Zepp Clarity App, these devices offer a comprehensive system for high-performance hearing and address the everyday challenges of hearing loss.

A Future of Connectivity and Intelligence

Zepp Health, with its globally renowned brands like Amazfit, reaches over 42 million daily users across more than 90 countries. By harnessing advanced technology and fostering collaboration across its brand portfolio, Zepp Health captures its commitment to innovation and wellness, and is poised to reshape the way individuals approach their healthcare. Future developments, including connectivity between Zepp Clarity hearing aids and Amazfit smartwatches via Zepp OS, promise to offer an unprecedented level of integration.

Product Availability & Pricing

The Amazfit Helio Ring will be available in early Spring 2024 on the official Amazfit website, where you can now sign up for updates about the Amazfit Helio Ring. More information will also be revealed via Amazfit's accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

The Zepp Clarity Pixie OTC hearing solution is available now at https://clarity.zepp.com with a suggested retail price of $1,999.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP), a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowers users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. Powered by its proprietary Zepp Digital Health Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, it delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. To date, Zepp Health has shipped over 200 million units and its products are available in 90+ countries. Founded in 2013, Zepp Health has 1000+ employees and offices across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information, visit www.zepp.com.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com.

About Zepp Clarity

Zepp Clarity, an innovative smart hearing solutions brand, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Guided by its mission to empower users to live their healthiest lives and the belief that hearing health is crucial to total wellness, Zepp Clarity hearing aids help users conquer the everyday challenges of hearing loss. The company's hearable technologies leverage the expertise of leading audiologists, which provides Zepp Clarity’s discreet hearing aids always-on data monitoring and analytics. This technology adapts the hearing aids to users’ lifestyles, which deliver a personalized and advanced hearing system accessible to all. For more information about Zepp Clarity, visit clarity.zepp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240109707015/en/