Zepp Health Corp. : Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

04/20/2021 | 11:46pm EDT
BEIJING, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corp. ("Zepp Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEPP), a cloud-based healthcare services provider with world-leading smart wearable technology, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the full year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.zepp.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide hardcopies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to ir@zepp.com.

About Zepp Health, formerly Huami Corporation

Zepp Health's mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, the company has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health products for consumers, and analytics services for industry. In 2019, the company shipped 36.6 million units of smart watches and fitness bands, including its own Amazfit brand, and products developed and manufactured for Xiaomi, comprising 23% of global category shipments. The company is headquartered in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Huami-USA, based in Cupertino, Calif. For more information, please visit https://ir.zepp.com/investor/pages/company-profile.

[1] IDC, Correcting and Replacing Shipments of Wearable Devices, 3/10/20

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Zepp Health Corp.
Grace Yujia Zhang
E-mail: ir@zepp.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: zepp@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:
Brad Samson
Tel: +1 714-955-3951
E-mail: brad.samson@zepp.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zepp-health-corp-files-2020-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301273365.html

SOURCE Zepp Health Corp.


© PRNewswire 2021
