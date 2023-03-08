Advanced search
    ZEPP   US98945L1052

ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION

(ZEPP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59:36 2023-03-07 pm EST
1.720 USD   +5.52%
07:01aZepp Health Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 21, 2023
PR
02/02GreenWaves Technologies SAS announced that it has received €20 million in funding from Innovacom Gestion, Soitec S.A., Zepp Health Corporation, Thales S.A., Bpifrance Investissement SAS
CI
01/11Zepp Health : SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN - Form 6-K
PU
Zepp Health Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 21, 2023

03/08/2023 | 07:01am EST
Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on March 21, 2023

BEIJING, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEPP), a cloud-based healthcare services provider with world-leading smart wearable technology, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 unaudited financial results before the market open on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on March 21, 2023). Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US (Toll Free):

+1-888-346-8982

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China (Toll Free):

400-120-1203

Hong Kong (Toll Free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Zepp Health Corporation."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.zepp.com.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until March 28, 2023 by dialing the following telephone numbers:

US (Toll Free):

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Passcode:

6384786

About Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP)

Zepp Health changed its name from Huami Corp. (HMI) on February 25, 2021 to emphasize its health focus with a name that resonates across languages and cultures globally. The Company's mission continues to be connecting health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Zepp Health has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, and data analytics services for population health.  Zepp Health is one of the largest global developers of smart wearable health and consumer fitness devices, shipping 36 million units in 2021. Zepp Health Corp. is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Zepp Health USA, based in Cupertino, California.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Zepp Health Corporation
Grace Yujia Zhang
E-mail: ir@zepp.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: zepp@tpg-ir.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zepp-health-corporation-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-on-march-21-2023-301765650.html

SOURCE Zepp Health Corp.


© PRNewswire 2023
