Zepp Health Sponsors Cal Hacks 9.0, the World's Largest Collegiate Hackathon

Winners with the best watch faces and apps will receive Zepp’s Amazfit smartwatches and cash awards

Zepp Health Corporation (“Zepp Health”) (NYSE: ZEPP), a global smart wearable and health technology leader, today announced that it is sponsoring Cal Hacks, the world’s largest collegiate hackathon whose mission is to empower others with technology to create solutions to better the world. Now in its 9th edition, Cal Hacks is back in-person for the first time in two years and will be held at the UC Berkeley campus from October 14-16, 2022.

Zepp Health will give away cash prizes and its Zepp OS-enabled flagship Amazfit smartwatches to winners in the Watch Faces and Apps categories. The winning criteria will be based on the most innovative watch faces and apps using Zepp OS APIs. The company joins a growing list of past sponsors, including Microsoft, Google Cloud, Cisco, and Visa.

Additionally, Zepp Health has assembled a talented pool of judges who have freely offered their time to be part of this program as a way to give back to students. Zepp Health’s external judges include Jay Ryan Freeman, a renowned software engineer known for creating the Cydia software application and related software for jailbroken IOS – a modified version of Apple’s iOS.

Cal Hacks attracts talented and engaged students from around the world looking to build and create solutions to challenging problems. Its mission is closely aligned with Zepp Health, a company passionate about building the developer community, technology innovation, and inclusivity using its Zepp OS SDK tools and resources to help developers build Zepp Apps faster and easier across every Zepp OS Device.

Cal Hacks is accepting applications through September 30, 2022, and is free for all accepted hackers. Currently enrolled undergraduate and graduate students from any degree-granting institution are invited to participate. Applicants must be 18 years and older. There is no specific experience required – to apply, go to: https://calhacks.io/.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) is a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowering users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. Powered by its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, Zepp delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. The company has also applied its AI expertise to emerging industrial medical imaging technologies and delivers big data and analytics capabilities to support medical and diagnostics care service providers. To date, Zepp has shipped over 200 million units, and its products are available in 90+ countries. Founded in 2013 as Huami Corp., the company became Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021. Zepp has 1,300+ team members and offices across North America, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information, visit www.zepphealth.com.

About Cal Hacks

Cal Hacks is the first major collegiate hackathon to take place in the San Francisco Bay Area. It’s a nonprofit organization composed of students passionate about fostering a culture of hacking, entrepreneurship, and social good via the empowerment of technology. Its mission is to empower others with technology to create solutions to better the world. For more information visit, calhacks.io.

