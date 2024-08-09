Actions toward Realization of Management Conscious of Cost of Capital and Stock Price

8th August, 2024

Company name: ZERO CO., LTD. Code No: 9028 (Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Section)

Representative: CEO & President - Toshihiro Takahashi

Contact for Inquiries: General Manager of Corporate Planning Department - Takashi Date

We hereby announce that our Board of Directors, at a meeting held today, analyzed and evaluated the current situation and resolved specific actions for improvement, with a view to realizing management that is conscious of the cost of capital and stock price.

1. Analysis and Evaluation of Current Status

Our P/B ratio was 0.84x as of June 30, 2024, and we are aware that one of our key management tasks is to achieve a P/B ratio of 1x or more as soon as possible. On the other hand, ROE has been above 8.0% (the minimum target that should be exceeded in the Ito Review) continuously since the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, and we recognize that ROE is above our cost of equity (equity spread is positive) calculated based on the CAPM, then P/B ratio is theoretically above 1x. However, we believe that our share price has been being pressured downward mainly by the return to shareholders and the liquidity of the stock, as well as by the stability and growth of profits.

Regarding return to shareholders, the dividend payout ratio continues to be 25%, and since we has not repurchased any of our own shares since the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017, its total return ratio is below the average for listed companies.

Regarding stock liquidity, we recognize that a certain liquidity risk premium exists and affects our cost of equity because daily trading volume remains at a low level.

Regarding the stability and growth of profits, we recognize that in addition to the continued failure to increase profits, we have not been able to demonstrate growth potential due in part to a lack of investor relations activities.

FY FY FY FY FY FY Unit 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Sales Millions of 90,228 89,501 92,171 107,045 132,861 140,751 revenue yen Operating Millions of 3,305 3,675 5,332 3,912 5,074 6,222 income yen Profit before Millions of 3,294 3,679 5,373 3,947 5,080 6,227 tax yen Net income Millions of 1,658 2,374 3,626 2,535 3,437 4,150 ※1 yen Total capital Millions of 23,056 24,864 28,280 30,067 33,285 37,209 ※2 yen ROE ％ 7.3 9.9 13.6 8.7 10.9 11.8 Share price at Yen 801 868 1,284 1,044 1,334 1,852 end of period /Share P/B ratio x 0.58 0.58 0.76 0.58 0.68 0.84 P/E ratio x 8.03 6.10 5.93 6.92 6.54 7.54

※1 Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company ※2 Equity attributable to equity shareholders of the company

