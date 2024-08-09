*6 Calculated from statistics of Agency for Natural Resources and Energy (fuel used by our company for transport is mainly light oil)

For vehicle transportation, which is the core business, the number of units for transportation contracts for used vehicle increased in line with the recovery in used vehicle registrations and sales, despite the turmoil in the used vehicle industry in the first half of the year and the suspension of shipments due to misconduct issues at some new vehicle manufacturers in the second half, resulting in an overall increase in revenues in the domestic automobile- related business.

In addition to higher recruitment and labor costs due to higher consumer price index and minimum wage in the post-COVID-19 environment where the ratio of active job openings for crew members has increased, vehicle costs increased due to investments in transportation equipment in anticipation of the shift to EVs. On the other hand, in January 2024, we revised the fees in the vehicle transportation business. The number of pre-delivery inspections in the maintenance business increased, and in the construction machinery transportation business, requests for transportation from rental construction machinery companies increased due to the Noto Peninsula earthquake. Furthermore, the consolidation of SO-ING Co., Ltd. as a subsidiary in November 2023 led to a net increase in its profits. As a result, segment profit increased.

As a result, the overall sales revenue in the domestic automotive business was 63,775 million yen (109.6% compared to the same period from the previous year), and the segment profit was 6,994 million yen (138.2% compared to the same quarter from the previous year).

In the vehicle transportation business, the Group continued to implement the "Digitalization", "Greening", and "New normal" policies outlined in our mid-term management plan through June 30, 2024.

In the area of "Digitalization", we have set up the Transportation Digitalization Promotion Office and are promoting the construction of a system to realize systematic allocation of vehicles. We have also launched and are promoting a new digitalization project in which crew members record the condition of vehicles entrusted by customers using tablets.

In the area of “Greening”, we have completed the development of transportation equipment with an increased maximum loading capacity to cope with the increased weight of automobiles as they become more electrically powered, and we will sequentially introduce the equipment. In addition, as the shift to EVs accelerates, we are considering and promoting the construction of infrastructure, including the implementation of ancillary operations for EV vehicle transportation.

In response to the "New Normal", we are addressing the "2024 Logistics Problem" by maintaining the driving hours of crew members while promoting the division of labor in cargo handling to reduce indirect time other than driving hours. At the same time, we are also advancing the new recruitment of crew members and the efficient utilization of transportation equipment. However, in the midst of the chronic shortage of crew members, combined with rising consumer price indexes, minimum wages, and unit labor costs, it is necessary to maintain and improve compensation while reducing the total working hours of crew members, and to introduce new crew members and transportation equipment to compensate for the decrease in transportation capacity due to reduced total working hours.

