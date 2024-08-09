Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2024 [Based on IFRS]
August 8, 2024
Company name:
ZERO CO., LTD.
Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo
Stock code:
9028
URL
http://www.zero-group.co.jp/
Representative:
President & CEO
Toshihiro Takahashi
Inquiries:
General Manager
of Corporate Planning Department
Takashi Date
(TEL) 044-520-0106
Scheduled Date of Ordinary General meeting of Shareholders:
September 26, 2024
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: September 27, 2027
Scheduled Date for the Submission of Annual Securities Report: September 27, 2024
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results meeting:
Yes (For analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 (From July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Profit attributable to
Total comprehensive
Sales revenue
Operating income
Profit before tax
Net Income
equity shareholders
income of the fiscal
of the company
year
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
% Millions of yen
% Millions of yen
%
FY2023/2024
140,751
5.9
6,222
22.6
6,227
22.6
4,204
21.7
4,150
20.7
4,837
26.8
FY2022/2023
132,861
24.1
5,074
29.7
5,080
28.7
3,453
37.0
3,437
35.6
3,815
40.3
Basic earnings of this
Diluted earnings of this year
Profit ratio attributable to
Total capital profit ratio
Sales revenue operating
year per share
per share
equity shareholders of the
before tax
profit ratio
company
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
FY2023/2024
245.61
-
11.8
9.8
4.4
FY2022/2023
203.96
-
10.9
9.1
3.8
(Reference) Investment gain / loss through equity method;
FY2023/2024: △13 million yen,
FY2022/2023: △2 million yen
(2) Consolidated financial position
Equity attributable to equity
Equity ratio attributable
Equity per share
attributable to equity
Total assets
Total capital
shareholders of the
to equity shareholders of
shareholders of the
company
the company
company
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
FY2023/2024
70,733
37,873
37,209
52.6
2,199.60
FY2022/2023
56,558
33,836
33,285
58.9
1,971.95
(3) Consolidated cash flow position
Cash flow from operating
Cash flow from investing
Cash flow from financing
Cash and cash equivalents at end
activities
activities
activities
of year
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
FY2023/2024
11,233
△4,663
△824
11,316
FY2022/2023
8,778
△2,167
△6,290
5,475
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total dividends
Dividend
Equity dividend
1st quarter-
2nd quarter-
3rd quarter-
Fiscal year-
Total
(Total)
payout ratio
ratio attributable
(consolidated)
to equity
end
end
end
end
shareholders of
the company
(consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
FY2022/2023
---
15.00
---
36.00
51.00
872
25.0
2.7
FY2023/2024
---
15.00
---
46.40
61.40
1,050
25.0
2.9
FY2024/2025
---
43.00
---
64.40
107.40
33.0
(forecast)
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending June 30, 2025 (From July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Profit attributable to equity
Sales revenue
Operating income
Profit before tax
shareholders of the
Basic earnings per share
company
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
135,000
△4.1
8,100
30.2
8,100
30.1
5,500
32.5
325.46
(Note)
- Changes in significant subsidiary companies during the current fiscal year (Changes in the specific subsidiary companies following changes in the scope of consolidation): No
New Co. (Company name),
Exclusions Co. (Company name)
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates
Changes in the accounting policies required by IFRS
:
No
Changes in the accounting policies due to reasons other than ① :
No
Changes in the accounting estimates
:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the
FY2023/2024
17,560,242 shares
FY2022/2023
17,560,242 shares
period (including treasury shares)
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
FY2023/2024
920,782 shares
FY2022/2023
956,982 shares
Average number of shares during the period
FY2023/2024
16,898,921 shares
FY2022/2023
16,856,142 shares
(total up to this year)
(Reference) Summary of non-consolidated financial results
Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 (From July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Sales revenue
Operating income
Profit before tax
Net Income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
FY2023/2024
63,500
7.7
2,336
12.9
4,151
56.8
2,848
51.5
FY2022/2023
58,967
11.0
2,069
△4.6
2,648
20.9
1,880
35.7
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
FY2023/2024
171.34
-
FY2022/2023
113.36
-
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
yen
FY2023/2024
45,944
27,119
59.0
1,629.84
FY2022/2023
41,776
25,087
60.1
1,511.00
(Reference) Company’s Equity
FY2023/2024: 27,119 million yen
FY2022/2023: 25,087 million yen
In the current fiscal year, our company experienced a recovery trend in the number of domestic vehicle transportations, revised the fees in the vehicle transportation business. In addition, the number of pre-delivery inspections in the maintenance business increased. As a result, there is a difference between the operating income, profit before tax, and net income of the previous fiscal year and those of the current fiscal year.
Earnings summary is not within the scope of audit by a certified public accountant or auditor
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
- The earnings forecast, and other forward-looking statements herein are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable. The actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors such as economic status of the major domestic and international markets or exchange rates fluctuation.
- At our company, business management is conducted on a consolidated basis; therefore, individual business results forecasts are not created.
File Name: 第 78 期 通期決算短信_EN (for Zero comment) 240805【修正】.docx
Updated: 2024/07/29 19:28:50
Attached Documents – Table of Contents
1. Summary of operating results
2
(1)
Summary of operating results of the current fiscal period
2
(2)
Summary of financial position of the current fiscal period
4
(3)
Summary of cash flows of the current fiscal period
5
(4)
Future outlook
6
2. Basic view on selection of accounting standards
6
3. Consolidated financial statements and major notes
7
(1)
Consolidated statement of financial position
7
(2)
Consolidated statement of profit or loss
9
(3)
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income
10
(4)
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
11
(5)
Consolidated statement of cash flow
12
(6)
Notes on consolidated financial statements
14
(Notes on going concern assumption)
14
(Changes in Presentation)
14
(Segment information)
14
(Information per share)
17
(Business Combination)
18
(Non-Financial Asset Impairment Loss)
19
(Significant subsequent events)
19
―1―
File Name: 第 78 期 通期決算短信_EN (for Zero comment) 240805【修正】.docx
Updated: 2024/07/29 19:28:50
1. Summary of operating results
(1) Summary of operating results of the current fiscal period
Japan's economy during the current consolidated accounting year was gradually picking up or even recovering, despite some downward pressure from the Noto Peninsula earthquake.
In the domestic automobile market, the total number of new vehicle sales decreased to 97.6% (statistical data from the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association) compared to the previous consolidated fiscal year (hereinafter referred to as the same period last year). The Group has been affected by the suspension of shipments due to a series of misconduct at some finished vehicle manufacturers that occurred since the end of 2023. The number of used vehicle registrations and sales increased to 102.3% compared to the same period last year, owing to the recovery in new vehicle sales in the first half of the year and the strong demand for used vehicle exports due to the weak yen.
Revenues increased mainly in the domestic automobile related businesses. Operating profit also increased, mainly in the domestic automobile-related business.
As a result, the business results of our group are as follows: sales revenue of 140,751 million yen (105.9% compared to the same quarter from the previous year) and operating profit of 6,222 million yen (122.6% compared to the same quarter from the previous year). In addition, the profit before taxes was 6,227 million yen (122.6% compared to the same quarter from the previous year), and the profit of the quarter attributable to the equity shareholders of the company was 4,150 million yen (120.7% compared to the same quarter from the previous year).
(Number of units related to domestic distribution of automobiles)
Domestic
Number of new vehicles sold Domestic manufacturer (out of this, Nissan Motor) Foreign manufacturer
Total of new vehicle sales
Number of registered used cars
Registered vehicles Light vehicles
Total number of used vehicles registered
Export
New vehicles of domestic manufacturers
Used vehicles (registered vehicles)
Units: vehicles
July 2022 to June 2023
July 2023 to June 2024
Compared to the
previous year
＊１
4,317,258
4,216,427
97.7％
＊１
(471,549)
(475,873)
(100.9％)
＊２
248,485
239,549
96.4％
4,565,743
4,455,976
97.6％
*3
3,483,546
3,625,231
104.1％
*4
2,829,497
2,835,028
100.2％
6,313,043
6,460,259
102.3％
July 2022 to June 2023
July 2023 to June 2024
Compared to the
previous year
*1
4,104,045
4,416,917
107.6％
*5
1,322,614
1,596,547
120.7％
*1 Calculated from Japan Automobile Industry Association statistics *2 Calculated from Japan Automobile Importers’ Association statistics
*3 Calculated from Japan Automobile Dealers Association statistics *4 Calculated from Japan Mini Vehicles Association statistics *5 Trial calculated from the number of export deleted registered vehicles in the Japan Automobile Dealers Association statistics
―2―
File Name: 第 78 期 通期決算短信_EN (for Zero comment) 240805【修正】.docx
Updated: 2024/07/29 19:28:50
(Fuel retail price]
Unit: Yen / L
National average
July 2022 to June 2023
July 2023 to June 2024
Compared to the
previous year
Light oil
*6
148.8
155.7
104.6％
Regular petrol
*6
168.8
176.0
104.3％
*6 Calculated from statistics of Agency for Natural Resources and Energy (fuel used by our company for transport is mainly light oil)The segment business results are as follows.
For vehicle transportation, which is the core business, the number of units for transportation contracts for used vehicle increased in line with the recovery in used vehicle registrations and sales, despite the turmoil in the used vehicle industry in the first half of the year and the suspension of shipments due to misconduct issues at some new vehicle manufacturers in the second half, resulting in an overall increase in revenues in the domestic automobile- related business.
In addition to higher recruitment and labor costs due to higher consumer price index and minimum wage in the post-COVID-19 environment where the ratio of active job openings for crew members has increased, vehicle costs increased due to investments in transportation equipment in anticipation of the shift to EVs. On the other hand, in January 2024, we revised the fees in the vehicle transportation business. The number of pre-delivery inspections in the maintenance business increased, and in the construction machinery transportation business, requests for transportation from rental construction machinery companies increased due to the Noto Peninsula earthquake. Furthermore, the consolidation of SO-ING Co., Ltd. as a subsidiary in November 2023 led to a net increase in its profits. As a result, segment profit increased.
As a result, the overall sales revenue in the domestic automotive business was 63,775 million yen (109.6% compared to the same period from the previous year), and the segment profit was 6,994 million yen (138.2% compared to the same quarter from the previous year).
In the vehicle transportation business, the Group continued to implement the "Digitalization", "Greening", and "New normal" policies outlined in our mid-term management plan through June 30, 2024.
In the area of "Digitalization", we have set up the Transportation Digitalization Promotion Office and are promoting the construction of a system to realize systematic allocation of vehicles. We have also launched and are promoting a new digitalization project in which crew members record the condition of vehicles entrusted by customers using tablets.
In the area of “Greening”, we have completed the development of transportation equipment with an increased maximum loading capacity to cope with the increased weight of automobiles as they become more electrically powered, and we will sequentially introduce the equipment. In addition, as the shift to EVs accelerates, we are considering and promoting the construction of infrastructure, including the implementation of ancillary operations for EV vehicle transportation.
In response to the "New Normal", we are addressing the "2024 Logistics Problem" by maintaining the driving hours of crew members while promoting the division of labor in cargo handling to reduce indirect time other than driving hours. At the same time, we are also advancing the new recruitment of crew members and the efficient utilization of transportation equipment. However, in the midst of the chronic shortage of crew members, combined with rising consumer price indexes, minimum wages, and unit labor costs, it is necessary to maintain and improve compensation while reducing the total working hours of crew members, and to introduce new crew members and transportation equipment to compensate for the decrease in transportation capacity due to reduced total working hours.
―3―
File Name: 第 78 期 通期決算短信_EN (for Zero comment) 240805【修正】.docx
Updated: 2024/07/29 19:28:50
The pickup service business saw an increase in revenue due to the acquisition of new contracts and the expansion of the MaaS (Mobility as a Service) business. The human resource services business experienced revenue growth due to an increase in the number of dispatched drivers. The airport-related human resource business also saw an increase in revenue as the number of dispatched personnel rose, driven by the recovery in the number of aircraft arrivals and departures and the promotion of foreign worker recruitment. As a result of the increased revenue in each business, segment profit also increased.
As a result, the sales revenue of the human resource business was 21,638 million yen (104.9% compared to the same quarter from the previous year), and the segment profit was 810 million yen (108.0% compared to the same quarter from the previous year).
In the port cargo handling business, revenue from fuel cargo handling for biomass power plants increased due to acquisition of cargo handling for new power plants, but revenues in the transport / warehousing business decreased due to letting go of unprofitable customers, and revenue in the overall general cargo business slightly decreased as well. Segment profit increased in the port cargo handling business due to higher revenue. However, as a result of accounting for the losses from the fire that occurred at our Kawasaki Complex Logistics Center on January 11, 2024, overall profit in the general cargo business decreased.
As a result, the sales revenue of the general cargo business was 6,398 million yen (99.5% compared to the same quarter from the previous year), and the segment profit was 790 million yen (66.6% compared to the same quarter from the previous year).
In the used vehicle export business, during the first half of the year, the limited availability of car carriers due to the strong demand for new vehicle exports from Japan, driven by the weak yen, forced us to restrict the number of used vehicle exports to Malaysia. However, in the second half of the year, we were able to secure sufficient ship slots, leading to increased revenue. Additionally, the vehicle transportation business in China saw an increase in revenue due to the acquisition of new customers. On the other hand, the CKD business experienced a decrease in revenue in the second half of the year due to a reduction in the number of packed units.
Regarding segment profit, the used vehicle export business and the vehicle transportation business in China saw an increase in profit due to the higher revenue. However, the CKD business conducted an impairment test due to our customer’s shift in ASEAN strategy . As a result, we recognized an impairment loss of the right-of-use assets at the Ashikaga Parts Logistics Center (warehouse), leading to an overall decrease in profit for the overseas-related business.
As a result, the sales revenue in the overseas related businesses was 48,938 million yen (102.7% compared to the same period from the previous year), and the segment profit was 76 million yen (15.6% compared to the same quarter from the previous year).
Furthermore, the company expenses not including the above mentioned segment-wise loss and profit (expenses affiliated with our company’s management division), etc. are allocated as an item in the “adjustment amount” as indicated in “3. Consolidated financial statements and major notes (6) Notes on consolidated financial statements (Segment information)” in the summary of consolidated statements for the quarter, and totalled 2,450 million yen.
- Summary of financial position of the current fiscal period Status of assets, liabilities, and equity
(Assets)
Current assets increased by 6,961 million yen (26.7%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal
―4―
File Name: 第 78 期 通期決算短信_EN (for Zero comment) 240805【修正】.docx
Updated: 2024/07/29 19:28:50
year to 32,994 million yen.
This was mainly due to an increase of 5,841 million yen in cash and deposits.
Non-current assets increased by 7,212 million yen (23.6%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 37,739 million yen.
This was mainly due to an increase of 4,102 million yen in tangible fixed assets and an increase of 1,950 million yen in intangible fixed assets.
As a result, total assets increased by 14,174 million yen (25.1%) compared to the previous consolidated fiscal year to 70,733 million yen.
(Liabilities)
Current liabilities increased by 5,944 million yen (32.7%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 24,145 million yen.
This was mainly due to an increase of 3,500 million yen in bonds and borrowings, and an increase of 815 million yen in trade and other payables.
Non-current liabilities increased by 4,192 million yen (92.7%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 8,714 million yen.
This was mainly due to an increase of 3,712 million yen in lease liabilities.
As a result, total liabilities increased by 10,137 million yen (44.6%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 32,860 million yen.
(Equity)
Equity increased by 4,037 million yen (11.9%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 37,873 million yen.
This is mainly because profit margin increased by 3,679 million yen due to the totalling of current period’s profits.
(3) Summary of cash flows of the current fiscal period
Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter referred to as “funds”) at the end of current consolidated accounting period increased by 5,841 million yen compared to the end of the previous consolidated accounting fiscal year to 11,316 million yen. Each cash flow status category during current consolidated fiscal year and their causes are as follows.
(Cash flow from operating activities)
Funds obtained from operating activities were 11,233 million yen (there were income of 8,778 million yen during the previous consolidated fiscal year).
The main cause of the increase in funds were net income of 4,204 million yen, and 5,135 million yen for depreciation and amortization expenses which are non-operating expenses; the main cause of the decrease in funds were an increase in trade receivables of 1,951 million yen, and 2,095 million yen for payment of corporate income tax.
(Cash flow from investment activities)
Net cash used in investment activities was 4,663 million yen (expenditures of 2,167 million yen during the previous consolidated cumulative period). The main itemization breakdown for expenditures were 2,247 million yen for acquisition of tangible fixed assets and investment property, and 1,655 million yen for the acquisition of shares of subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation.
(Cash flow from financing activities)
Funds used due to financing activities were 824 million yen (expenditure of 6,290 million yen in the previous consolidated fiscal year). The main itemization breakdown for expenditures were 2,981 million yen lease liabilities payments and 847 million yen for dividends, while the main itemization breakdown for income was 3,400 million yen net increase for short-term borrowings.
―5―
File Name: 第 78 期 通期決算短信_EN (for Zero comment) 240805【修正】.docx
Updated: 2024/07/29 19:28:50
(4) Future outlook
In the next consolidated fiscal year, we anticipate that revenue from used vehicle exports to Malaysia will stabilize, considering exchange rate trends and local demand. For operating income, it is expected to increase due to the promotion of efficiency improvement in the vehicle transportation business as well as the full-year contribution of the rate revision effect..
The performance forecast June 2025 period is estimated to be 135,000 million yen of sales earnings, 8,100 million yen of operating profits, 8,100 million yen of profit before tax deduction and 5,500 million yen in net income attributable to the equity shareholders of the company.
- The above forecast is judged by the company to be rational based on information procurable as of now and the actual results may differ from the forecast.
2. Basic view on selection of accounting standards
This company group aims at achieving improvement in efficiency and quality of management through integration of financial report basics considering the progress of overseas business expansion and the policy of Tan Chong International Limited Group, which is the parent company and at achieving improving international comparison of financial information in the capital market. International financial standards (IFRS) is applied from consolidated financial statement in securities report of June 2016 (period no. 70).
―6―
File Name: 第 78 期 通期決算短信_EN (for Zero comment) 240805【修正】.docx
Updated: 2024/07/29 19:28:50
3. Consolidated financial statements and major notes
(1) Consolidated statement of financial position
(Units: Million yen)
End of the previous
End of the current
consolidated accounting year
consolidated accounting year
(June 30, 2023)
(June 30, 2024)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5,475
11,316
Trade and other receivables
14,843
17,326
Inventories
4,730
2,979
Other financial assets
469
877
Other current assets
514
494
Total current assets
26,032
32,994
Non-current assets
Tangible fixed assets
20,743
24,845
Goodwill and intangible assets
3,378
5,328
Investment properties
3,020
2,949
Investment accounting processed with equity
533
516
method
Other financial assets
1,939
2,106
Other non-current assets
433
1,426
Deferred tax assets
478
565
Total non-current assets
30,526
37,739
Total assets
56,558
70,733
―7―
File Name: 第 78 期 通期決算短信_EN (for Zero comment) 240805【修正】.docx
Updated: 2024/07/29 19:28:50
(Units: Million yen)
End of the previous
End of the current
consolidated accounting year
consolidated accounting year
(June 30, 2023)
(June 30, 2024)
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payable
9,077
9,892
Bonds and borrowings
1,600
5,100
Lease liabilities
3,132
2,872
Income taxes payable, etc.
1,283
1,867
Other financial liabilities
―
2
Other current liabilities
3,106
4,410
Total current liabilities
18,200
24,145
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
2,563
6,276
Other financial liabilities
89
93
Retirement benefits liabilities
655
1,008
Other non-current liabilities
313
356
Deferred tax liabilities
899
979
Total non-current liabilities
4,522
8,714
Total liabilities
22,722
32,860
Equity
Capital
3,390
3,390
Capital surplus
3,461
3,484
Treasury stock
△638
△614
Other components of funds
644
841
Retained earnings
26,426
30,106
Total equity attributing to the
equity
33,285
37,209
shareholders of the company
Non-controlling interest
550
663
Total Equity
33,836
37,873
Total liabilities and equity
56,558
70,733
―8―
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ZERO Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2024 23:50:03 UTC.