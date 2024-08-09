Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2024 [Based on IFRS]

August 8, 2024

Company name:

ZERO CO., LTD.

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo

Stock code:

9028

URL

http://www.zero-group.co.jp/

Representative:

President & CEO

Toshihiro Takahashi

Inquiries:

General Manager

of Corporate Planning Department

Takashi Date

(TEL) 044-520-0106

Scheduled Date of Ordinary General meeting of Shareholders:

September 26, 2024

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: September 27, 2027

Scheduled Date for the Submission of Annual Securities Report: September 27, 2024

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results meeting:

Yes (For analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 (From July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Profit attributable to

Total comprehensive

Sales revenue

Operating income

Profit before tax

Net Income

equity shareholders

income of the fiscal

of the company

year

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

%

FY2023/2024

140,751

5.9

6,222

22.6

6,227

22.6

4,204

21.7

4,150

20.7

4,837

26.8

FY2022/2023

132,861

24.1

5,074

29.7

5,080

28.7

3,453

37.0

3,437

35.6

3,815

40.3

Basic earnings of this

Diluted earnings of this year

Profit ratio attributable to

Total capital profit ratio

Sales revenue operating

year per share

per share

equity shareholders of the

before tax

profit ratio

company

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

FY2023/2024

245.61

-

11.8

9.8

4.4

FY2022/2023

203.96

-

10.9

9.1

3.8

(Reference) Investment gain / loss through equity method;

FY2023/2024: 13 million yen,

FY2022/2023: 2 million yen

(2) Consolidated financial position

Equity attributable to equity

Equity ratio attributable

Equity per share

attributable to equity

Total assets

Total capital

shareholders of the

to equity shareholders of

shareholders of the

company

the company

company

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

FY2023/2024

70,733

37,873

37,209

52.6

2,199.60

FY2022/2023

56,558

33,836

33,285

58.9

1,971.95

(3) Consolidated cash flow position

Cash flow from operating

Cash flow from investing

Cash flow from financing

Cash and cash equivalents at end

activities

activities

activities

of year

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

FY2023/2024

11,233

4,663

824

11,316

FY2022/2023

8,778

2,167

6,290

5,475

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total dividends

Dividend

Equity dividend

1st quarter-

2nd quarter-

3rd quarter-

Fiscal year-

Total

(Total)

payout ratio

ratio attributable

(consolidated)

to equity

end

end

end

end

shareholders of

the company

(consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

FY2022/2023

---

15.00

---

36.00

51.00

872

25.0

2.7

FY2023/2024

---

15.00

---

46.40

61.40

1,050

25.0

2.9

FY2024/2025

---

43.00

---

64.40

107.40

33.0

(forecast)

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending June 30, 2025 (From July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Profit attributable to equity

Sales revenue

Operating income

Profit before tax

shareholders of the

Basic earnings per share

company

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

135,000

△4.1

8,100

30.2

8,100

30.1

5,500

32.5

325.46

(Note)

  1. Changes in significant subsidiary companies during the current fiscal year (Changes in the specific subsidiary companies following changes in the scope of consolidation): No

New  Co. (Company name),

Exclusions  Co. (Company name)

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates

 Changes in the accounting policies required by IFRS

:

No

 Changes in the accounting policies due to reasons other than :

No

 Changes in the accounting estimates

:

No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

 Total number of issued shares at the end of the

FY2023/2024

17,560,242 shares

FY2022/2023

17,560,242 shares

period (including treasury shares)

 Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

FY2023/2024

920,782 shares

FY2022/2023

956,982 shares

 Average number of shares during the period

FY2023/2024

16,898,921 shares

FY2022/2023

16,856,142 shares

(total up to this year)

(Reference) Summary of non-consolidated financial results

Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 (From July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Sales revenue

Operating income

Profit before tax

Net Income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

FY2023/2024

63,500

7.7

2,336

12.9

4,151

56.8

2,848

51.5

FY2022/2023

58,967

11.0

2,069

4.6

2,648

20.9

1,880

35.7

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

FY2023/2024

171.34

-

FY2022/2023

113.36

-

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

yen

FY2023/2024

45,944

27,119

59.0

1,629.84

FY2022/2023

41,776

25,087

60.1

1,511.00

(Reference) Company’s Equity

FY2023/2024: 27,119 million yen

FY2022/2023: 25,087 million yen

In the current fiscal year, our company experienced a recovery trend in the number of domestic vehicle transportations, revised the fees in the vehicle transportation business. In addition, the number of pre-delivery inspections in the maintenance business increased. As a result, there is a difference between the operating income, profit before tax, and net income of the previous fiscal year and those of the current fiscal year.

Earnings summary is not within the scope of audit by a certified public accountant or auditor

Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

  1. The earnings forecast, and other forward-looking statements herein are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable. The actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors such as economic status of the major domestic and international markets or exchange rates fluctuation.
  2. At our company, business management is conducted on a consolidated basis; therefore, individual business results forecasts are not created.

File Name: 78 期 通期決算短信_EN (for Zero comment) 240805【修正】.docx

Updated: 2024/07/29 19:28:50

Attached Documents – Table of Contents

1. Summary of operating results

2

(1)

Summary of operating results of the current fiscal period

2

(2)

Summary of financial position of the current fiscal period

4

(3)

Summary of cash flows of the current fiscal period

5

(4)

Future outlook

6

2. Basic view on selection of accounting standards

6

3. Consolidated financial statements and major notes

7

(1)

Consolidated statement of financial position

7

(2)

Consolidated statement of profit or loss

9

(3)

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income

10

(4)

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

11

(5)

Consolidated statement of cash flow

12

(6)

Notes on consolidated financial statements

14

(Notes on going concern assumption)

14

(Changes in Presentation)

14

(Segment information)

14

(Information per share)

17

(Business Combination)

18

(Non-Financial Asset Impairment Loss)

19

(Significant subsequent events)

19

―1―

File Name: 78 期 通期決算短信_EN (for Zero comment) 240805【修正】.docx

Updated: 2024/07/29 19:28:50

1. Summary of operating results

(1) Summary of operating results of the current fiscal period

Japan's economy during the current consolidated accounting year was gradually picking up or even recovering, despite some downward pressure from the Noto Peninsula earthquake.

In the domestic automobile market, the total number of new vehicle sales decreased to 97.6% (statistical data from the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association) compared to the previous consolidated fiscal year (hereinafter referred to as the same period last year). The Group has been affected by the suspension of shipments due to a series of misconduct at some finished vehicle manufacturers that occurred since the end of 2023. The number of used vehicle registrations and sales increased to 102.3% compared to the same period last year, owing to the recovery in new vehicle sales in the first half of the year and the strong demand for used vehicle exports due to the weak yen.

Revenues increased mainly in the domestic automobile related businesses. Operating profit also increased, mainly in the domestic automobile-related business.

As a result, the business results of our group are as follows: sales revenue of 140,751 million yen (105.9% compared to the same quarter from the previous year) and operating profit of 6,222 million yen (122.6% compared to the same quarter from the previous year). In addition, the profit before taxes was 6,227 million yen (122.6% compared to the same quarter from the previous year), and the profit of the quarter attributable to the equity shareholders of the company was 4,150 million yen (120.7% compared to the same quarter from the previous year).

(Number of units related to domestic distribution of automobiles)

Domestic

Number of new vehicles sold Domestic manufacturer (out of this, Nissan Motor) Foreign manufacturer

Total of new vehicle sales

Number of registered used cars

Registered vehicles Light vehicles

Total number of used vehicles registered

Export

New vehicles of domestic manufacturers

Used vehicles (registered vehicles)

Units: vehicles

July 2022 to June 2023

July 2023 to June 2024

Compared to the

previous year

＊１

4,317,258

4,216,427

97.7

＊１

(471,549)

(475,873)

(100.9)

＊２

248,485

239,549

96.4

4,565,743

4,455,976

97.6

*3

3,483,546

3,625,231

104.1

*4

2,829,497

2,835,028

100.2

6,313,043

6,460,259

102.3

July 2022 to June 2023

July 2023 to June 2024

Compared to the

previous year

*1

4,104,045

4,416,917

107.6

*5

1,322,614

1,596,547

120.7

*1 Calculated from Japan Automobile Industry Association statistics *2 Calculated from Japan Automobile Importers’ Association statistics

*3 Calculated from Japan Automobile Dealers Association statistics *4 Calculated from Japan Mini Vehicles Association statistics *5 Trial calculated from the number of export deleted registered vehicles in the Japan Automobile Dealers Association statistics

―2―

File Name: 78 期 通期決算短信_EN (for Zero comment) 240805【修正】.docx

Updated: 2024/07/29 19:28:50

(Fuel retail price]

Unit: Yen / L

National average

July 2022 to June 2023

July 2023 to June 2024

Compared to the

previous year

Light oil

*6

148.8

155.7

104.6

Regular petrol

*6

168.8

176.0

104.3

*6 Calculated from statistics of Agency for Natural Resources and Energy (fuel used by our company for transport is mainly light oil)

The segment business results are as follows.

For vehicle transportation, which is the core business, the number of units for transportation contracts for used vehicle increased in line with the recovery in used vehicle registrations and sales, despite the turmoil in the used vehicle industry in the first half of the year and the suspension of shipments due to misconduct issues at some new vehicle manufacturers in the second half, resulting in an overall increase in revenues in the domestic automobile- related business.

In addition to higher recruitment and labor costs due to higher consumer price index and minimum wage in the post-COVID-19 environment where the ratio of active job openings for crew members has increased, vehicle costs increased due to investments in transportation equipment in anticipation of the shift to EVs. On the other hand, in January 2024, we revised the fees in the vehicle transportation business. The number of pre-delivery inspections in the maintenance business increased, and in the construction machinery transportation business, requests for transportation from rental construction machinery companies increased due to the Noto Peninsula earthquake. Furthermore, the consolidation of SO-ING Co., Ltd. as a subsidiary in November 2023 led to a net increase in its profits. As a result, segment profit increased.

As a result, the overall sales revenue in the domestic automotive business was 63,775 million yen (109.6% compared to the same period from the previous year), and the segment profit was 6,994 million yen (138.2% compared to the same quarter from the previous year).

In the vehicle transportation business, the Group continued to implement the "Digitalization", "Greening", and "New normal" policies outlined in our mid-term management plan through June 30, 2024.

In the area of "Digitalization", we have set up the Transportation Digitalization Promotion Office and are promoting the construction of a system to realize systematic allocation of vehicles. We have also launched and are promoting a new digitalization project in which crew members record the condition of vehicles entrusted by customers using tablets.

In the area of “Greening”, we have completed the development of transportation equipment with an increased maximum loading capacity to cope with the increased weight of automobiles as they become more electrically powered, and we will sequentially introduce the equipment. In addition, as the shift to EVs accelerates, we are considering and promoting the construction of infrastructure, including the implementation of ancillary operations for EV vehicle transportation.

In response to the "New Normal", we are addressing the "2024 Logistics Problem" by maintaining the driving hours of crew members while promoting the division of labor in cargo handling to reduce indirect time other than driving hours. At the same time, we are also advancing the new recruitment of crew members and the efficient utilization of transportation equipment. However, in the midst of the chronic shortage of crew members, combined with rising consumer price indexes, minimum wages, and unit labor costs, it is necessary to maintain and improve compensation while reducing the total working hours of crew members, and to introduce new crew members and transportation equipment to compensate for the decrease in transportation capacity due to reduced total working hours.

―3―

File Name: 78 期 通期決算短信_EN (for Zero comment) 240805【修正】.docx

Updated: 2024/07/29 19:28:50

The pickup service business saw an increase in revenue due to the acquisition of new contracts and the expansion of the MaaS (Mobility as a Service) business. The human resource services business experienced revenue growth due to an increase in the number of dispatched drivers. The airport-related human resource business also saw an increase in revenue as the number of dispatched personnel rose, driven by the recovery in the number of aircraft arrivals and departures and the promotion of foreign worker recruitment. As a result of the increased revenue in each business, segment profit also increased.

As a result, the sales revenue of the human resource business was 21,638 million yen (104.9% compared to the same quarter from the previous year), and the segment profit was 810 million yen (108.0% compared to the same quarter from the previous year).

In the port cargo handling business, revenue from fuel cargo handling for biomass power plants increased due to acquisition of cargo handling for new power plants, but revenues in the transport / warehousing business decreased due to letting go of unprofitable customers, and revenue in the overall general cargo business slightly decreased as well. Segment profit increased in the port cargo handling business due to higher revenue. However, as a result of accounting for the losses from the fire that occurred at our Kawasaki Complex Logistics Center on January 11, 2024, overall profit in the general cargo business decreased.

As a result, the sales revenue of the general cargo business was 6,398 million yen (99.5% compared to the same quarter from the previous year), and the segment profit was 790 million yen (66.6% compared to the same quarter from the previous year).

In the used vehicle export business, during the first half of the year, the limited availability of car carriers due to the strong demand for new vehicle exports from Japan, driven by the weak yen, forced us to restrict the number of used vehicle exports to Malaysia. However, in the second half of the year, we were able to secure sufficient ship slots, leading to increased revenue. Additionally, the vehicle transportation business in China saw an increase in revenue due to the acquisition of new customers. On the other hand, the CKD business experienced a decrease in revenue in the second half of the year due to a reduction in the number of packed units.

Regarding segment profit, the used vehicle export business and the vehicle transportation business in China saw an increase in profit due to the higher revenue. However, the CKD business conducted an impairment test due to our customer’s shift in ASEAN strategy . As a result, we recognized an impairment loss of the right-of-use assets at the Ashikaga Parts Logistics Center (warehouse), leading to an overall decrease in profit for the overseas-related business.

As a result, the sales revenue in the overseas related businesses was 48,938 million yen (102.7% compared to the same period from the previous year), and the segment profit was 76 million yen (15.6% compared to the same quarter from the previous year).

Furthermore, the company expenses not including the above mentioned segment-wise loss and profit (expenses affiliated with our company’s management division), etc. are allocated as an item in the “adjustment amount” as indicated in “3. Consolidated financial statements and major notes (6) Notes on consolidated financial statements (Segment information)” in the summary of consolidated statements for the quarter, and totalled 2,450 million yen.

  1. Summary of financial position of the current fiscal period Status of assets, liabilities, and equity

(Assets)

Current assets increased by 6,961 million yen (26.7%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal

―4―

File Name: 78 期 通期決算短信_EN (for Zero comment) 240805【修正】.docx

Updated: 2024/07/29 19:28:50

year to 32,994 million yen.

This was mainly due to an increase of 5,841 million yen in cash and deposits.

Non-current assets increased by 7,212 million yen (23.6%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 37,739 million yen.

This was mainly due to an increase of 4,102 million yen in tangible fixed assets and an increase of 1,950 million yen in intangible fixed assets.

As a result, total assets increased by 14,174 million yen (25.1%) compared to the previous consolidated fiscal year to 70,733 million yen.

(Liabilities)

Current liabilities increased by 5,944 million yen (32.7%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 24,145 million yen.

This was mainly due to an increase of 3,500 million yen in bonds and borrowings, and an increase of 815 million yen in trade and other payables.

Non-current liabilities increased by 4,192 million yen (92.7%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 8,714 million yen.

This was mainly due to an increase of 3,712 million yen in lease liabilities.

As a result, total liabilities increased by 10,137 million yen (44.6%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 32,860 million yen.

(Equity)

Equity increased by 4,037 million yen (11.9%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 37,873 million yen.

This is mainly because profit margin increased by 3,679 million yen due to the totalling of current period’s profits.

(3) Summary of cash flows of the current fiscal period

Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter referred to as “funds”) at the end of current consolidated accounting period increased by 5,841 million yen compared to the end of the previous consolidated accounting fiscal year to 11,316 million yen. Each cash flow status category during current consolidated fiscal year and their causes are as follows.

(Cash flow from operating activities)

Funds obtained from operating activities were 11,233 million yen (there were income of 8,778 million yen during the previous consolidated fiscal year).

The main cause of the increase in funds were net income of 4,204 million yen, and 5,135 million yen for depreciation and amortization expenses which are non-operating expenses; the main cause of the decrease in funds were an increase in trade receivables of 1,951 million yen, and 2,095 million yen for payment of corporate income tax.

(Cash flow from investment activities)

Net cash used in investment activities was 4,663 million yen (expenditures of 2,167 million yen during the previous consolidated cumulative period). The main itemization breakdown for expenditures were 2,247 million yen for acquisition of tangible fixed assets and investment property, and 1,655 million yen for the acquisition of shares of subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation.

(Cash flow from financing activities)

Funds used due to financing activities were 824 million yen (expenditure of 6,290 million yen in the previous consolidated fiscal year). The main itemization breakdown for expenditures were 2,981 million yen lease liabilities payments and 847 million yen for dividends, while the main itemization breakdown for income was 3,400 million yen net increase for short-term borrowings.

―5―

File Name: 78 期 通期決算短信_EN (for Zero comment) 240805【修正】.docx

Updated: 2024/07/29 19:28:50

(4) Future outlook

In the next consolidated fiscal year, we anticipate that revenue from used vehicle exports to Malaysia will stabilize, considering exchange rate trends and local demand. For operating income, it is expected to increase due to the promotion of efficiency improvement in the vehicle transportation business as well as the full-year contribution of the rate revision effect..

The performance forecast June 2025 period is estimated to be 135,000 million yen of sales earnings, 8,100 million yen of operating profits, 8,100 million yen of profit before tax deduction and 5,500 million yen in net income attributable to the equity shareholders of the company.

  • The above forecast is judged by the company to be rational based on information procurable as of now and the actual results may differ from the forecast.

2. Basic view on selection of accounting standards

This company group aims at achieving improvement in efficiency and quality of management through integration of financial report basics considering the progress of overseas business expansion and the policy of Tan Chong International Limited Group, which is the parent company and at achieving improving international comparison of financial information in the capital market. International financial standards (IFRS) is applied from consolidated financial statement in securities report of June 2016 (period no. 70).

―6―

File Name: 78 期 通期決算短信_EN (for Zero comment) 240805【修正】.docx

Updated: 2024/07/29 19:28:50

3. Consolidated financial statements and major notes

(1) Consolidated statement of financial position

(Units: Million yen)

End of the previous

End of the current

consolidated accounting year

consolidated accounting year

(June 30, 2023)

(June 30, 2024)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

5,475

11,316

Trade and other receivables

14,843

17,326

Inventories

4,730

2,979

Other financial assets

469

877

Other current assets

514

494

Total current assets

26,032

32,994

Non-current assets

Tangible fixed assets

20,743

24,845

Goodwill and intangible assets

3,378

5,328

Investment properties

3,020

2,949

Investment accounting processed with equity

533

516

method

Other financial assets

1,939

2,106

Other non-current assets

433

1,426

Deferred tax assets

478

565

Total non-current assets

30,526

37,739

Total assets

56,558

70,733

―7―

File Name: 78 期 通期決算短信_EN (for Zero comment) 240805【修正】.docx

Updated: 2024/07/29 19:28:50

(Units: Million yen)

End of the previous

End of the current

consolidated accounting year

consolidated accounting year

(June 30, 2023)

(June 30, 2024)

Liabilities and Equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payable

9,077

9,892

Bonds and borrowings

1,600

5,100

Lease liabilities

3,132

2,872

Income taxes payable, etc.

1,283

1,867

Other financial liabilities

2

Other current liabilities

3,106

4,410

Total current liabilities

18,200

24,145

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

2,563

6,276

Other financial liabilities

89

93

Retirement benefits liabilities

655

1,008

Other non-current liabilities

313

356

Deferred tax liabilities

899

979

Total non-current liabilities

4,522

8,714

Total liabilities

22,722

32,860

Equity

Capital

3,390

3,390

Capital surplus

3,461

3,484

Treasury stock

638

614

Other components of funds

644

841

Retained earnings

26,426

30,106

Total equity attributing to the

equity

33,285

37,209

shareholders of the company

Non-controlling interest

550

663

Total Equity

33,836

37,873

Total liabilities and equity

56,558

70,733

―8―

Attachments

Disclaimer

ZERO Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2024 23:50:03 UTC.