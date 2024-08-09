Notice Regarding Off-Auction Distributions of Shares

8th August, 2024

Company name: ZERO CO., LTD. Code No: 9028 (Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Section)

Representative: CEO & President - Toshihiro Takahashi

Contact for Inquiries: General Manager of Corporate Planning Department - Takashi Date Telephone: 044-520-0106

We hereby announce that off-auction distributions of our shares are scheduled as follows.

Number of shares to be distributed: 222,500 shares Scheduled period of distribution: Tuesday, August 20 th , 2024 to Friday, August 23 rd , 2024 Distribution price: To be determined based on the closing price or the final quotation on the day prior to the distribution date. Limit on the number of shares to be purchased: 4,000 shares per customer

(trading unit: 100 shares)

Stock Exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange Distribution Purpose: To improve the liquidity of the shares in order to meet the criteria for maintaining the listing on the TSE Standard Market.

Off-auction distributions may be cancelled or postponed due to sudden stock market fluctuations or other reasons.

