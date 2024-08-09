Notice Regarding Off-Auction Distributions of Shares
8th August, 2024
Company name: ZERO CO., LTD. Code No: 9028 (Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Section)
Representative: CEO & President - Toshihiro Takahashi
Contact for Inquiries: General Manager of Corporate Planning Department - Takashi Date Telephone: 044-520-0106
We hereby announce that off-auction distributions of our shares are scheduled as follows.
- Number of shares to be distributed: 222,500 shares
- Scheduled period of distribution: Tuesday, August 20th, 2024 to Friday, August 23rd, 2024
- Distribution price: To be determined based on the closing price or the final quotation on the day prior to the distribution date.
- Limit on the number of shares to be purchased: 4,000 shares per customer
(trading unit: 100 shares)
- Stock Exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange
- Distribution Purpose: To improve the liquidity of the shares in order to meet the criteria for maintaining the listing on the TSE Standard Market.
Off-auction distributions may be cancelled or postponed due to sudden stock market fluctuations or other reasons.
― ２ ―
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ZERO Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2024 23:50:03 UTC.