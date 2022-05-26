Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Zero One Technology Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    3029   TW0003029005

ZERO ONE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3029)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-24
41.30 TWD    0.00%
Zero One Technology : Announcement of Important Resolutions at 2022 Annual shareholder's Meeting.

05/26/2022 | 04:25am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Zero One Technology Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 11:23:08
Subject 
 Announcement of Important Resolutions at 2022
Annual shareholder's Meeting.
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/26
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Approved profit distribution for 2021.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the amendments of the Articles of Incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the 2021 business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1) Approved the amendments to the Regulations Governing the
    Acquisition and Disposal of Assets.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Zero One Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 08:24:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 12 878 M 436 M 436 M
Net income 2021 537 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Net cash 2021 1 496 M 50,6 M 50,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 8,18%
Capitalization 6 294 M 213 M 213 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart ZERO ONE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Zero One Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZERO ONE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Su E Huang General Manager
Ko Mei Chin Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chia Hsun Lin Chairman
Ming Hsiung Wu Independent Director
Jian Zheng Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZERO ONE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-6.14%213
ACCENTURE PLC-32.54%177 124
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-15.27%149 443
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.55%120 875
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.73%89 356
INFOSYS LIMITED-25.28%76 265