Zero One Technology : Announcement of Important Resolutions at 2022 Annual shareholder's Meeting.
05/26/2022 | 04:25am EDT
Provided by: Zero One Technology Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/26
Time of announcement
11:23:08
Subject
Announcement of Important Resolutions at 2022
Annual shareholder's Meeting.
Date of events
2022/05/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/26
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Approved profit distribution for 2021.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the amendments of the Articles of Incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the 2021 business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1) Approved the amendments to the Regulations Governing the
Acquisition and Disposal of Assets.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
