Zero One Technology : Announcement of Important Resolutions at 2022 Annual shareholder's Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/26 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Approved profit distribution for 2021. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved the amendments of the Articles of Incorporation. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approved the 2021 business report and financial statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1) Approved the amendments to the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.