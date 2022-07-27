Log in
    3029   TW0003029005

ZERO ONE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3029)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-25
39.40 TWD   -0.76%
Zero One Technology : The Company's 2022Q2 consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors

07/27/2022 | 02:52am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Zero One Technology Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/27 Time of announcement 14:35:57
Subject 
 The Company's 2022Q2 consolidated financial
statements have been approved by the Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/07/27 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/07/27
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/07/27
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):6,040,943
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):719,114
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):348,762
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):360,270
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):287,810
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):286,941
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.89
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):7,418,500
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):3,747,043
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):3,634,677
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Zero One Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
