  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Zero One Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3029   TW0003029005

ZERO ONE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3029)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-14
42.95 TWD   -0.35%
ZERO ONE TECHNOLOGY : The company will participate in the online investor conference held by KGI Securities
PU
ZERO ONE TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of 2022 cash dividend payout ratio adjustment.
PU
Zero One Technology Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Zero One Technology : The company will participate in the online investor conference held by KGI Securities

04/18/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Zero One Technology Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/18 Time of announcement 15:48:43
Subject 
 The company will participate in the online
investor conference held by KGI Securities
Date of events 2022/04/20 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/20
2.Time of institutional investor conference:3:00 p.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company is invited to attend the online investor conference held by
KGI Securities, explaining operation overview to the investor.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Zero One Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 08:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 12 878 M 442 M 442 M
Net income 2021 537 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Net cash 2021 1 496 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 8,18%
Capitalization 6 527 M 224 M 224 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Su E Huang General Manager
Ko Mei Chin Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chia Hsun Lin Chairman
Ming Hsiung Wu Independent Director
Jian Zheng Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZERO ONE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-2.39%224
ACCENTURE PLC-22.94%202 353
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.04%175 554
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.31%113 817
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.05%96 274
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.37%96 060