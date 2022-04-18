Zero One Technology : The company will participate in the online investor conference held by KGI Securities
04/18/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Zero One Technology Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/18
Time of announcement
15:48:43
Subject
The company will participate in the online
investor conference held by KGI Securities
Date of events
2022/04/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/20
2.Time of institutional investor conference:3:00 p.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company is invited to attend the online investor conference held by
KGI Securities, explaining operation overview to the investor.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Zero One Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 08:03:00 UTC.