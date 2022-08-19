Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Zero One Technology Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    3029   TW0003029005

ZERO ONE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3029)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
41.70 TWD   +0.85%
02:44aZERO ONE TECHNOLOGY : The company will participate in the online investor conference held by KGI Securities
PU
07/27Zero One Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/27ZERO ONE TECHNOLOGY : The Company's 2022Q2 consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors
PU
Zero One Technology : The company will participate in the online investor conference held by KGI Securities

08/19/2022 | 02:44am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Zero One Technology Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/19 Time of announcement 14:35:16
Subject 
 The company will participate in the online
investor conference held by KGI Securities
Date of events 2022/08/23 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/23
2.Time of institutional investor conference:3:00 p.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company is invited to attend the online investor conference held by
KGI Securities, explaining operation overview to the investor.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Zero One Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 06:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 12 878 M 429 M 429 M
Net income 2021 537 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
Net cash 2021 1 496 M 49,8 M 49,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 8,19%
Capitalization 6 365 M 212 M 212 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart ZERO ONE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Zero One Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZERO ONE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Su E Huang General Manager
Ko Mei Chin Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chia Hsun Lin Chairman
Ming Hsiung Wu Independent Director
Jian Zheng Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZERO ONE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-5.23%212
ACCENTURE PLC-22.94%201 435
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.02%156 744
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.82%108 321
INFOSYS LIMITED-14.91%84 859
SNOWFLAKE INC.-52.25%51 304