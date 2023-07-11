Cyware, the leading provider of threat intelligence management, security collaboration, and cyber fusion solutions, today announced that ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has been added to the Cyware Partner Advisory Marketplace, making select ZeroFox threat advisories available to Cyware customers including all ISAC and ISAO sharing communities powered by Cyware.

The Cyware Partner Advisory Marketplace provides a platform for security vendors to make intelligence feeds easily available to Cyware’s extensive network of direct customers, and members of ISACs, ISAOs, and other intelligence sharing communities. These vendors can make free or subscription-based premium feeds available to thousands of enterprises using the Cyware Collaborate solution. In addition to ZeroFox, the Advisory Marketplace includes intelligence feeds from RiskIQ, Flashpoint, Polyswarm, and others. These advisories include timely alerts on malware, vulnerabilities, threat actors, attack campaigns, and other critical threats.

ZeroFox’s comprehensive threat intelligence feeds are already well integrated into the Cyware Intel Exchange (CTIX) and Orchestrate modules, enabling the full range of Cyware’s Cyber Fusion capabilities, including threat aggregation, prioritization, enrichment, sharing, orchestration, and intelligence-based actions. ZeroFox enhances these models by leveraging global intelligence collection and analysis across a broad set of data sources, continuously monitoring the surface, deep, and dark web to detect external cyber threats.

“We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with Cyware and extend our world-class cyber threat intelligence to Cyware customers and their network of threat sharing communities,” said Brian Costello, Vice President Global Partnerships & Enterprise Sales at ZeroFox. “Informing organizations of their external cyber risks as early as possible will allow them to respond more rapidly, ultimately preventing more cyberattacks – we’re pleased Cyware shares our vision of helping organizations defend against these, and increasingly prevent external cyber threats.”

“We are pleased to build on our successful partnership with ZeroFox to expand the reach of their external threat intelligence and breadth of our Advisory Marketplace,” said Shahar Kodraty, Head of Technical Alliances at Cyware. “This is a win-win for both of our customer bases, as we continue to simplify consumption, sharing, and actioning of threat intelligence across many industries.”

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox, a leader in external cybersecurity, provides enterprises external threat intelligence and protection to disrupt threats to brands, people, assets, and data across the public attack surface in one platform. With global coverage across the surface, deep and dark web and an artificial intelligence-based analysis engine, the ZeroFox Platform identifies and remediates targeted phishing attacks, credential compromise, data exfiltration, brand hijacking, executive and location threats and more. The patented ZeroFox Platform technology processes and protects millions of posts, messages, and accounts daily across the social and digital landscape, spanning LinkedIn, Facebook, Slack, Instagram, Pastebin, YouTube, mobile app stores, domains, cloud-based email and more. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

About Cyware

Cyware helps enterprises transform security operations while breaking through silos for threat intelligence sharing, collaboration, and automated threat response. Its unique Cyber Fusion solutions enable lean security teams to proactively stop threats, connect the dots on security incidents, dramatically reduce response time, and reduce analyst burnout from repetitive tasks. Cyware improves security outcomes for enterprises, government agencies, and MSSPs, and provides threat intelligence sharing platforms for the majority of ISAC/ISAO information sharing communities globally. For more information, visit cyware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711042256/en/