ZeroFox Spotlighted in the 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide

External cybersecurity provider ranked for channel-first strategy and partner program growth

WASHINGTON, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), a leading external cybersecurity provider, has been recognized by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company in its 2023 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide offers essential information to members of the IT channel ecosystem as they explore technology manufacturers’ partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs.



When assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions, a critical factor is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. ZeroFox is the only channel-first vendor that provides an end-to-end external cybersecurity platform, creating a more accessible and unified experience for customers seeking protection outside the perimeter. The company’s horizontally integrated solutions have almost unlimited expansion capabilities, allowing customer engagement to deepen over time with digital risk protection, threat intelligence, breach response, physical security, and other services.

In the 2023 Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication. In the past year, ZeroFox has expanded its program internationally, offering structured discounting and incentive programs based on performance to expanded personnel in North America, the Middle East, and Europe to train and support emerging partners for sustained growth.

“At ZeroFox, we’re proudly partner-first – in the crowded cybersecurity market, a fully enabled partnership ecosystem is the most efficient path to scale,” said Brian Costello, VP of Global Partnerships at ZeroFox. “We are excited to be featured in CRN’s 2023 Partner Guide as we strive to empower our existing partners to deliver more value while growing via new and innovative channels.”

“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.”

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

